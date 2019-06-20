Lack Of A Strong Catalyst May Hold Back Calfrac In 2019

While structural weaknesses remain in the Canadian energy market, the pricing pressure may ease up in the second half of 2019.

Calfrac Can Be Close To The Bottom

Calfrac Well Services (OTCPK:CFWFF) provides hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services to energy customers in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. While the stock has started to exhibit some upside, I think the risks may still be higher than the acceptable level. Investors better wait for the fundamentals to tilt more towards the positive territory. The recovery in the crude oil price, lower differential in the WCS-WTI spread, and the favorable seasonality factors typically observed can partially offset some of the weaknesses in the second half of the year. However, the structural flaws in the energy production in Canada, stemming from pipeline infrastructure inadequacy, will continue to affect producers and service providers adversely.

The company’s business in the U.S. can bounce back from the growing activity in North Dakota and the Permian, although Marcellus natural gas activity decline can pose a concern. Its other international operations can improve marginally this year. Calfrac’s debt level or leverage is also higher than many of its peers. High leverage coupled with inconsistent cash flow can put a strain on its balance sheet in the long run.

How Is Calfrac Performing In Canada?

Energy activity in Canada has continued to stay depressed in recent quarters. Year-over-year, revenues from CFFW’s Canada operations decreased by 31%. However, sequentially (quarter over quarter) the revenue decline rate did slow down in Q1 2019 compared to a quarter ago. In Canada as well as in North America, the deterioration in performance was mainly on account of adverse weather and depressed pricing. The other factors that affected the results in Canada were lower active rig count and lower utilization. Total horsepower deployed by the company in Canada decreased by 4% in Q1 compared to a quarter ago as it idled another fleet there. Operating income fell by 57% year over year in Q1 as field margins were affected more severely.

Although the rig count in Canada has fallen drastically in the past few months, year over year, it has remained quite steady because of the effect of seasonality. For the past several years, the well service business in Canada has had structural flaws, which resulted in severely low rates and utilization. WCS (Western Canada Select), which tracks heavy oil from Canada, typically trades at a discount relative to WTI (West Texas Intermediate). The lower price reflects quality issues as well as the cost of transport from Alberta to refineries in the U.S. However, the WCS–WTI spread came down significantly during the end of Q1 2019. The differential increased to $13.13 on June 18, 2019.

What’s The Outlook In Canada?

The company’s management believes in an improvement in the investors’ sentiment following a change in the political environment, particularly in Alberta and Calgary. To respond to the long-term weakness in the upstream activity in Canada, Calfrac has made an adjustment to cause a temporary scale change, which would allow it to run four fleets in Q2. During the second half of the year, it anticipates running six fleets. However, the company will continue to have the flexibility re-adjust deployment of fleets wherever necessary – Canada or the U.S. Calfrac’s management is optimistic of a sharp recovery in Canada in the second half of 2019.

Performance And Outlook In The U.S.

Revenues from the U.S., which accounted for 55% of the company’s revenues, decreased by 18% year over year in Q1 2019 led by lower pricing and delays in upstream activity in North Dakota and Pennsylvania. The headwinds not only affected the revenues adversely, but they also led to a 29% decline in operating income recorded in that region.

However, the company sees an improvement in North Dakota client base and higher contractual commitment for the new pipelines in Texas, which points to increased completions activity. The company, though, would like to remain cautious on the Marcellus natural gas production. The company’s performance in North Dakota and the Bakken can improve steadily if the activity levels improve in these regions. South Texas remains one of the most challenging markets in the U.S. and any significant price increase is not in immediate sight. Overall, the pricing for the OFS services may have bottomed out or is close to it. In the coming quarters, better pricing and weather will lead to improved results from the U.S. operations.

Analyzing The Pricing Trend

Delving more into the issue of pricing, investors may note that many OFS companies have idled equipment and have become more disciplined relating to prioritizing activity. The upstream companies, no doubt, have pruned capital budget for E&P jobs. But, we can expect that by the end of the year, the savings in the cash flow would be re-invested and would ease the pressure on the OFS companies’ pricing. There has been relatively more bidding activity this year, which benefits companies like Calfrac.

What’s The International Business Outlook?

In international operations, Calfrac’s results are primarily concentrated in Russia and Argentina. While revenues from Russia decreased in Q1 over a year ago (7% down), revenues from Argentina increased (21% up) during the same period. As the weather condition in Russia improves, the company expects improved operating results from the international markets due to increasing volume and productivity. In Argentina, the company secured a contract with a significant client in the Vaca Muerta field during the end of Q1 and expected to begin work in Q3.

Debt Level And Cash Flows

In Q1 2019, Calfrac’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was CAD 73 million, which was a sharp improvement compared to a negative CFO a year ago. Despite a 19% fall in revenues, the company’s working capital improved in Q1 2019 due to lower inventory balance and accounts receivable, partially offset by lower accounts payable. Its free cash flow was negative in four out of the past eight quarters.

Calfrac’s cash and cash equivalents were CAD 60 million on March 31, 2019. It had CAD 246 million available from its revolving credit facility as of March 31. Recently, the company increased its FY2019 capital budget to CAD 149 million.

As of March 31, 2019, the company’s debt-to-equity (or leverage) was ~2.0x, which shows that the balance sheet is more leveraged than some of its peers. Nabors Industries’ (NBR) leverage stands at 1.3x, while Trican Well Services (OTCPK:TOLWF) (TSE: TCW) has a leverage of 0.09x. Based on records in the past several quarters, the company’s free cash flow (or FCF) generation has been choppy, which raises concern over its ability to meet the objective of debt reduction through FCF. The majority of the company’s repayment obligation lies in 2026 (~CAD 887 million). Without further refinancing, it needs to improve cash flows significantly to meet its long-term debt repayment.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Calfrac Well Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 4.2x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is ~5.0x. From FY2013 to FY2018, the average EV/EBITDA multiple was 8.4x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

Calfrac’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the industry peers’ average multiple compression, which indicates the sell-side analysts expect its EBITDA to decrease compared to a rise in EBITDA for its peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (NBR, TCW, and HP) average of 6.9x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, seven sell-side analysts rated CFWFF a “buy” in June (includes “outperform”), while five recommended a “hold.” Two of the analysts rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $3.58, which at the current price yields ~139% returns. I think the Wall Street analysts are exceedingly bullish on the stock, and the fundamentals at the moment do not support such robust returns potential.

However, according to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Very Bearish” rating. Although its rating is relatively high on value, the ratings are moderate-to-poor on growth, EPS revisions, profitability, and momentum. Given CFWFF’s relatively weak growth rate and low profitability and not very strong outlook, I agree with Seeking Alpha’s assertion on its ratings.

What’s The Take On Calfrac?

The recovery in the crude oil price, lower differential in the WCS-WTI spread, and the favorable seasonality factors typically observed in the second half of the year can partially offset some of the weaknesses. Despite the positive factors, the structural flaws in the energy production in Canada will continue to affect the producers and service providers adversely.

The company’s business in the U.S. can bounce back from the growing activity in North Dakota and the Permian, although Marcellus natural gas activity decline can pose a concern. Calfrac’s debt level or leverage is also higher than many of its peers. High leverage, coupled with inconsistent cash flows, can put a strain on its balance sheet in the long run. While the stock has started to exhibit some upside, I think the risks may still be higher than an acceptable level. Investors should better wait for the fundamentals tilt more towards the positive territory.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. Good news for new subscribers! In May, we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 Give it some thought, and act soon if you are interested. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.