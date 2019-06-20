Hertz: Priced To Perfection

While we think Hertz's deleveraging efforts are positive, at 19x fwd PE, the stock may have already priced this in.

Additionally, disappointing stock performance could have forced Hertz to address the issue of higher leverage while allowing existing shareholders to participate in the likely upside.

We believe Hertz (HTZ) is making good progress at present, as the company's business and capital restructuring efforts are likely to pay off in the near future. The rights offering de-risks the balance sheet and improves free cash flow generation, which should substantially strengthen the financials of the company. However, the stock is currently trading at ~19x forward earnings, which seems lofty given the challenging operating environment. Though the rights issue eases the debt burden and improves earnings and cash generation on the back of lower interest expenses, Hertz stock is simply too pricey at current levels.

1Q 2019 result surpassed expectations

For 1Q 2019, Hertz reported total revenue of $2.1bn, representing a yearly growth of 2% and a loss of $0.99 per share on an adjusted basis. For the same period last year, it posted a loss of $1.58 per share. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was a negative $4mn compared to negative $59mn for 1Q 2018.

Despite the losses, the results indicated that Hertz's strategy of higher investment spending and cost reduction adopted over the last two years may be paying off. The fleet and revenue management issues that hindered the company's growth for many years are a thing of the past. With operational stability within reach, the company is focusing on three growth areas - TNCs (transportation networking companies), delivery, and subscriptions.

Surprising rights offering

On June 13, Hertz announced a rights offering to raise up to $750mn. Each common stockholder will have the right to purchase 0.688 shares at $12.95, a 20% discount to the closing price. The company plans to use the proceeds to deleverage, mainly the 5.87% senior unsecured notes due October 2020 and 7.375% senior unsecured notes due January 2021. Key dates below:

Source: Prospectus

The Icahn Group, which currently holds 28.84% of outstanding shares of Hertz, has expressed support and "intends to exercise fully all basic subscription rights and over-subscription rights allocated to them in this rights offering."

The rationale: In a conference call, management highlighted that despite improvement in operating performance, higher leverage (~8x earnings) is a constraining factor. The company believes that higher interest expense limits earnings and cash flow growth, thus creating an overhang for the stock. For 12 months ended 1Q 2019, the company's interest expense amounted to $290mn.

Overall, disappointing stock performance could have forced Hertz to address the issue of higher leverage while allowing existing shareholders to reap the benefits of likely stock price appreciation driven by lower interest cost and a business turnaround. Additionally, the rights offering at a time when the business environment is turning favorable (company provided strong 2Q guidance) provides the company with greater financial flexibility.

Strong guidance: Along with the rights issue, Hertz provided strong guidance for 2Q 2019. It expects to report revenue of ~$2.5bn, higher than consensus of $2.4bn and indicated that Adjusted EBITDA should be in the range of $165-185mn; better than the consensus estimate of $131mn. Higher pricing and volume growth in the U.S. are driving the business, while lower fleet costs are providing a strong impetus to margins.

Positive development: As equity proceeds will be used to deleverage its balance sheet, the rights offering seems to be a positive development. Hertz could save ~$50mn on interest expense every year if all the rights are exercised. With the successful closure of the rights offering, the company estimates its adjusted corporate leverage will decline from 8x to 6.4x. In the next few years, Hertz is targeting net leverage around 3-4x, driven by EBITDA growth and debt reduction, which is in line with its competitors. Additionally, the rights offering provides tremendous flexibility to address near-term debt obligations. It also provides a positive impetus to bonds and offers capital structure flexibility.

Hertz has sufficient secured capacity to address near-term maturities:

The $750mn gross proceeds that rights offering is expected to garner would be sufficient to service $700mn bond due 2020, though Hertz will still need to address the $500mn notes due 2021. However, another equity offering to service this debt is unlikely. Instead, the company is likely to issue more debt at favorable terms. Overall, Hertz has enough secured capacity to address both maturities.

Bond Issue Maturity Amount Ratings HTZ 5.875%, Sr Unsecured 10/15/2020 $700 B3/B- HTZ 7.375%, Sr Unsecured 1/15/2021 $499 B3/B- HTZ 7.625%, 2nd lien 6/1/2022 $1,250 B1/B+ HTZ 6.25%, Sr Unsecured 10/15/2022 $500 B3/B- HTZ 5.5%, Sr Unsecured 10/15/2024 $800 B3/B-

Source: Bloomberg

Valuation

After successful completion of the rights offering, net corporate leverage of the company should fall to ~5.6x assuming the mid-point of guidance for 2Q 2019. Based on upbeat guidance for 2Q 2019, EBITDA for fiscal 2019 is estimated to be $629mn, while for 2020, it is projected to reach $699mn. At ~2.6x debt/fwd EBITDA, this brings the leverage levels safely below target.

However, at ~19x forward earnings, the stock still trades at far too lofty valuations, especially given the unfavorable industry dynamics in global autos. While we do acknowledge that the company is set to deliver sustainable price and volume improvement over the next few quarters, we are concerned that fundamental improvements may be offset by multiple compression.

Conclusion

With car rental companies like Hertz facing competition from low used car prices and the expanding presence of ride-hailing companies such as Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), we are concerned about existing auto industry dynamics. Although the company's deleveraging initiative, strong 2Q guidance, favorable vehicle depreciation, and continued benefit from the expansion of its TNC (transportation networking companies) fleet should augur well for its financial profile, we think the stock is already priced to perfection at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.