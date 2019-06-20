Stacking The Deck: Henry Ji Is Setting The Stage For A Sorrento Therapeutics Breakout

Investment Thesis

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) is growing up. In the past year and a half, SRNE has logged some major milestones. These advances include: receiving their first FDA approval with ZTlido 1.8% followed by their first commercial launch, sponsoring multiple Phase 1 (P1) clinical trials that include their flagship programs in immuno-oncology (i.e. anti-CD38 CAR-T, anti-CEA CAR-T) and non-opioid pain (i.e. resiniferatoxin), as well as expanding their business into the cannabidiol [CBD] market and acquiring new assets (SOFUSA, Semnur). Albeit humble by big Pharma standards, SRNE's recent advances mark a seismic shift for the company, advancing it from the fledgling stage of biotech, to a more robust business that incorporates multiple advancing assets, a wide range of delivery technologies (CAR, NK, oncolytic virus, SOFUSA, etc.…), advancements in its joint ventures (e.g. Yuhan, COF), and a focus on vertical integration to support its immune-oncology [IO] and CBD programs. With the foundations in place and clinical trials underway, SRNE is primed for a large 2H19 that will be driven from data that is due from its lead clinical P1 programs, followed by news of the start of the pivotal programs shortly thereafter, as well as potential partnerships in both its Scilex division for ZTlido in Europe and in its CBD program in the consumer sector. This potential upside with positive news on these fronts is significant and will push the SRNE into the billion plus market cap, making a name of SRNE and money for its Investors.

Background

For a small cap biotech, SRNE has a lot under the hood. For those unfamiliar with the company, it went public in 2009 and was founded around the G-MAB platform for the generation of fully human monoclonal antibodies. Its cofounder and current CEO, Henry Ji, took the reign in 2012 and has slowly developed the company ever since with an early focus on acquisition, joint ventures, manufacturing and vertical integration. As the company has matured, so has its vision, defining its focus in IO (CAR, NK, ADC, oncolytic virus programs) and non-opioid pain (RTX, ZTlido, SP-102) while more recently having its sights on developing additional programs in neurology, cardiology and CBD that are both synergistic and expansive in nature. Looking ahead, SRNE continues to mature, having recently divided its corporate structure to its core business and its subsidiary Scilex (non-opioid pain management with assets ZTlido, SP-102) in anticipation of a Scilex IPO. As SRNE has also been heavily investing in JV’s and subsidiaries abroad in China and South Korea, I expect SRNE to not be just a domestic story, but an international one as well, as it is positioning itself for a HK dual list and a presence on the international stage. With all that said, know that I have just skimmed the surface of the company, of its leadership team, its assets and vision. SRNE has big goals and is on its way to achieving them.

Financial status

With the recent 10-Q filing, SRNE ended the 1Q19 with $90.971M in cash and cash equivalents. Their cash reserve got another bump a month later when SRNE reported it amended the Oaktree Term Loan, banking an additional $20M and modifying the Delayed Draw Loan down from $50M to $30M should it hit it its financial targets later this year. For those that aren’t familiar yet with the delayed loan, there are 3 terms that have to be met between 8/7-11/7/19. They are: 1) exceed a $1B market cap for five consecutive business days, 2) don’t be in default, and 3) to enter into a license agreement (for one or more products) with a non-affiliated pharmaceutical company and be compensated with an upfront payment. It’s worth mentioning as well that there are also confidential terms around the market cap of the partner and the upfront payment that Investors aren’t privy to. So that said, here’s the deal. If we use the 122,550,710 outstanding shares from the last 10-Q as our basis for calculations, SRNE would have to exceed $8.16/share to achieve a $1B+ market cap. Since it’s hard to believe that SRNE wouldn’t go after this non-dilutive money, it follows that the upside for Investors who subscribe to this theory is +124% (if we are using the 6/17 closing stock price of $3.64/share as our basis).

This then begs the question of what is it going to take to get the share price not just higher, but sustained? I think it will likely be a combination of some of the following that are primed to deliver in the 2H19 window: a) clear demonstration of early and sustained effect in RTX in OA trial with minimal toxicity, b) clear demonstration of effect in anti-CD38 CAR-T RRMM trial with minimal signs of CRS and/or neurotoxicity – the data will be too young to show durability, c) successful Celularity IPO in 3Q-4Q19 in excess of $1.5B, d) large European Pharma Partner for ZTlido 1.8% with large upfront payment, e) FDA decision in favor of Scilex’s Citizens Petition to regulate OTC lidocaine products, f) successful HKEX dual-list of SRNE – which I feel was purposely delayed from 1Q19 due to market conditions, g) partner with upfront and milestone payments for any of SRNEs lead programs, including their SOFUSA platform or an ex-Asia partner for their CBD business either in the consumer or pharmaceutical industry.

On the surface, the burn rate from 1Q19 looks high quarter-over-quarter with a reduction in cash and cash equivalents by $67.767M. However, once you take out the costs of the Semnur acquisition, the burn rate drops to $44.309M/quarter for operating activities or $14.770M/month which is in line with the operating costs from the prior quarter. Going forward then, as of June 1, if the burn rate is assumed to be the same, the company has approximately $81.431M in the bank with additional restricted cash of $54.742M. As SRNE is expected to start more clinical trials in 2H19, I’m not expecting the burn rate to drop anytime soon. Instead, they will likely need a cash infusion by 4Q19 that will come from a combination of the following: 1) $30M from the Delayed Draw Term Loan, 2) Partner with upfront payment – likely for ZTlido in Europe or for its CBD consumer program (food and beverage), 3) revenue from ZTlido (which may get a huge boost if the Scilex Citizens’ Petition goes through), and 4) proceeds from a potential HKEX dual-list should SRNE move forward with it later this year. It’s also important to highlight SRNE’s most recent 8-K that acknowledges their voluntary termination of the ATM sales agreement with B. Riley FBR. Although this is a simple PR, I view this in a bullish light, as SRNE has taken the potential dilutive financing off the table and may be implying that one of the aforementioned, non-dilutive financing deals may be secured going forward.

SRNE has also given Investors two more data points in the past month on ZTlido sales (5/13 8-K and 6/5 8-K) that give confidence the commercial launch continues to move forward. By the numbers, ZTlido sales have increased quarter-over-quarter, showing an increase in net sales of approximately 10%, rising from $2.606M in 4Q18 to $2.859M in 1Q19, as well as showing an increase in gross sales month-over-month from March through May, bringing in $1M, $2M, $3.3M per month respectively. It’s clear from the data that SRNE has cleared an early hurdle in the launch, but there’s still significant progress in sales to be made. For right now, all that can be said, is that sales are increasing, but that data is confounded by stocking contracts and inconsistencies in reporting gross vs net sales in the last PR. Look to the next 10-Q report for a clarification on net sales. It’s also worth mentioning that although the topical pain patch market is a fairly crowded space, SRNE has made progress there as well, taking over 4% of the new RX market share. I expect to see a slow and steady increase in market share over time unless Scilex scores a home run with an FDA ruling in favor of its Citizens’ Petition, which would result in an significant increase in market share overnight.

Russel Rebalance

It’s once again that time of year for the annual Russell Rebalance. Although this should be a non-event, SRNEs stock price has had some major swings in the recent months, so I wanted to briefly visit this topic to clarify where SRNE is at and what is expected in the rebalance going forward. As of the market close on May 10th (rank day), SRNE had a market cap of approximately $439M. This market cap would qualify for SRNE to stay in the Russell 3000, Russell 2000 and Russell Microcap and so Investors shouldn’t expect much on 6/28 when the rebalancing occurs. It is in fact then a non-event and not expected to affect share price.

Litigation

Siegler v. Sorrento Therapeutics

For those unfamiliar with the case, pro se Plaintiff Sara Siegler is suing multiple Defendants, which include Sorrento Therapeutics, for alleged IP infringement of the anti-CEA CAR-T construct. This case has been going on for about a year now and, with significant dismissals of her first amended complaint, is headed back to the judge in August to rule on the reformed second amended complaint (SAC). There have been a number of new filings since I reviewed the case last month – which are ECF 89-105. Despite all the activity, the summary of it boils down to just a few points: 1) the Defendants have filed for a motion to dismiss the remaining claims in the SAC, 2) the Plaintiff wants to file another amended complaint with new evidence – which according to ECF 96, appears to be nothing more than recent PR filings, and 3) the Plaintiff wants an extension to appeal the earlier dismissed claims. Looking ahead, the next ruling is expected by Judge Curiel in August. All that said, I still expect a full dismissal of the SAC and feel the rest is just kicking the can to delay the inevitable dismissal of any further limited challenges. I don’t see the need for this to go to trial or for SRNE to settle.

Sorrento | NantiBody v NantCell, Patrick Soon-Shiong [PSS], Charles Kim

This case is now heating up and will be the one to follow as there is unlikely to be reporting from the arbitration case until it is concluded. Since I reviewed the court case last month, there has been a significant number of filings. In short, the recent filings can be summarized as: 1) the three Defendants have each separately filed demurrers (law speak for objections) to SRNEs civil complaint (e.g. NantCell’s demurrer alleges there are three causes of action that duplicate other claims and should be removed, 2) Defendants, PSS and NantCell, filed an expected cross-compliant against SRNE and Henry Ji [HJ], and 3) NantiBody | NantPharma have filed a separate case against SRNE and HJ, that includes many similar complaints to SRNEs initial filing. Looking ahead, there are a number of court hearings in August to start working through all this with the possibility for (3) to be sent to arbitration. Although I expect this litigation to be a drawn out, I don’t see the process as affecting SRNEs business model outside of legal fees in the near-term and expect them to continue to execute their previous guidance as planned.

Clinical Programs | Conferences

Cannabidiol [CBD]

SRNE has wasted no time since announcing its move into the CBD industry with a water-soluble, preservative-free CBD formulation in April to setting up a Chinese JV with LifeTech Scientific this month. The JV, named Shenzhen Yunma Biotechnology, is structured to give SRNE (Shanghai) a 40% equity stake, LifeTech a 60% equity stake, will cover the Asian markets (ex-Japan), and will have a subsidiary named Yunnan Masheng that will handle the necessary permitting and manufacturing aspects of the business. I feel progress will move fast here, as LifeTech has given guidance that “Yunnan Masheng has successfully obtained the relevant licenses, which will assist the Group in outlining the complete industry chain for industrial hemp business layout, developing its own planting and CBD processing extraction upstream base and laying a foundation for the development of the downstream market, and at the same time saving upstream costs and increasing financial flexibility.” As Yunnan Masheng has already been permitted to begin planting, I expect them to begin planting right away to capitalize on the growing season, to harvest their first crops a few months later (Sept – Oct), and to complete the steps to obtain the processing license. For those looking for numbers on production, SRNEs CBD slide deck (p12-13) reports that they will start planting with 65 acres (having the potential for up to 3200 acres) as well as start with 400 tons of hemp in dry harvest and 2 tons of CBD waiting to be purified in inventory, all of which will give the JV a potential to produce up to 100 tons of CBD a year.

The CBD business venture with LifeTech has also breathed life into one of SRNEs ex-Asian subsidiaries, Scintilla (SRNE holding an 80% equity stake, LifeTech a 20% equity stake), who will begin to research and develop CBD for both consumer and pharmaceutical applications that include various neurological disease (i.e. Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, autism and depression), as well as pursuing the 505[B](2) pathway to create a generic to Epidiolex (should bioequivalence be confirmed). With total US CBD sales forecasted to exceed $15B by 2023, SRNE has entered the market just in time to establish a presence and to set up the infrastructure that will support industry partnerships and grab market share. Early projections for a 5% market share have been estimated by SRNE in its initial CBD slide deck (p4). All that said, I expect to hear a lot more out of Shenzhen Yunma and Scintilla and in the 2H19 as SRNE is keen to quickly move on the CBD front (i.e. operations, contracts, preclinical data and partnerships).

Resiniferatoxin (RTX)

It’s been five long months for Investors that have been waiting for the next data release from the RTX in OA clinical trial. As the initial cohort data showed promise for early and sustained efficacy at 12 weeks with a good safety profile, its fair to say Investors have a lot to look forward to. That update came this week, with SRNE issuing a PR highlighting that 30 patients had been unblinded through the trial endpoint at day 84 (12-weeks). As anticipated, the top line data was solid and SRNE reported that its experimental treatment showed efficacy through day 84, no dose-limiting toxicities, and in a subset of patients, durability through day 168 (24-weeks).

For those that aren't familiar with this trial, it's an early trial (P1) that is designed to describe the safety profile of the drug, to identify the P2/P3 trial dose and to show proof of concept. So although it's not sufficiently powered to show effect, it is exciting for Investors to see an early signal in treatment effect in both separation of the WOMAC A1 and the Numeric Pain Rating Scale (NPRS) scales between RTX and placebo. In fact, SRNE reports that "the best performing RTX dose cohort, the WOMAC A1 score at day 84 showed an average of 5.7 points reduction relative to baseline for RTX, and 3.3 points reduction relative to the saline control (as placebo). The difference in the weekly average of the NPRS pain score between control and RTX treated patients using the MMRM analysis was minus 1.0 point at week 4, minus 1.3 at week 8 and minus 1.7 points at week 12, showing a trend towards persistence and strengthening effect size over time." Investors should pay close attention to these numbers as SRNE has reported that regulatory approval has historically been obtained with only a 2-point reduction in WOMAC scores and a 1-point reduction in NPRS scores at 12 weeks.

As expected, the treatment emergent adverse events were minimal and included post-injection pain, tachycardia and hypertension; all of which resolved in less than a day. As trial investigators gave an opiate premed prior to procedure, the procedural discomfort was minimal and given the short half life of these drugs, would not be expected to confound the data. That said, SRNE is well aware of the desire to avoid opiates and will update their protocol for additional treatment cohorts going forward to assess non-opiate pain management methods.

Amidst all the positive data, the insight into the durable effect of the drug is the most exciting to me. The early (partial) data was reported by SRNE as: "Five RTX treated patients who were evaluated at day 168 showed persistent pain relief. Despite the small number, the observation for these patients suggests treatment persistence: 3 out of 5 reported pain scores of 0 (no pain) from their baseline score of 5 to 8 points, the 4th patient reported a 2 point decrease from baseline, the 5th patient reported a 5 point decrease from baseline." As comparator products on the market have gained approval for up to a 12 week treatment course and are looking at extending to longer intervals should their data hold up, durability will be a major focus for SRNE going forward. So, it's imperative that SRNE start looking at durability now and Investors should expect SRNE to consider including 24 week pain control as both a secondary endpoint in their pivotal trials and as a primary endpoint in a follow up trial later for an extended indication.

Looking ahead, 1) the P1 trial will march on with plans to expand two of the existing cohorts to further tease out which will be the optimal dosing going for the pivotal trials, 2) the expanded cohorts will utilize non-opiate pain procedural pain management, 3) and two pivotal trials are planned to start in early 1H20, enrolling 400 patients a piece in both the US and Asia-Pacific regions. Investors should look for SRNE to share this final cohort data from its P1 trial later this year, likely in the previously mentioned 8/7-11/7 event window. The deck has been stacked.

Misc Clinical Programs | Conferences | Presentations | IPO

In the remainder of 2Q19, SRNE is anticipated to start (per past guidance):

(pivotal) P2/3 Anti-CEA CAR-T liver metastases with pancreatic cancer (2Q19)

P2 anti-PD-1 mAB trial for solid [rare] tumors (ImmuneOncia 2Q19)

P1 BCMA (unknown if CAR or ADC program, 2Q19)

In this weeks PR, the following program has had its timeline updated:

P1 Anti-CD38 CAR-T RRMM (allogeneic program, 2H19)

As well as complete:

SP-102, repeat dose trial (Scilex 2Q19)

Programs due for data readout (in order of likelihood data will be shared):

SP-102, repeat dose trial

RTX in OA

anti-CD38 CAR-T in RRMM (although enrollment data has not been recently shared, SRNE has reaffirmed in its last PR that the trial is progressing, trial sites will be expanded in the 2H19 and the trial is due to be concluded in 2019)

Dr. Henry Ji [CEO] is set to present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference this month. As Investors have been waiting to hear from Dr. Ji for a year now, this is not one to miss.

Webcast link or link 6/20/2019 11:30 AM [ET]

Although Scilex is also listed to present at JMP, SRNE has since confirmed that Scilex will not be separately presenting and that there will be only presentation that day for the company

Scilex IPO

It’s been three months since SRNEs CFO, Jiong, Shao, presented at the Oppenheimer Conference and mentioned a possible Scilex IPO – sharing SRNEs vision of building up Scilex with non-opioid pain assets and then seeing it IPO within 12 months. Looking back now, it’s fair to say that Jiong was on point and SRNE is on track to make this happen through quickly closing on their purchase of Semnur and then recently floating an interest to IPO Scilex. Although the latter PR didn’t move markets, it’s important for Investors to note that announcements like this (under Rule 135) weren’t meant to but instead to be used as tools by companies to gauge interest for possible filings. So, Investors should be expecting to hear more from SRNE on this matter in 2H19 and if SRNE does move forward, should look for an IPO consideration over $500M.

Risks

An investment in SRNE is not without risks. As biotech investors well know, clinical stage biotech companies more often fail than succeed in either bringing a new drug to market (whether it be a lack of clinical data, an excess toxicity profile, increased competition or lack of funding) or in the successful commercial launch of their approved product, are largely revenue deficient and reliant on external funding that may lead to poor borrowing terms and/or significant dilution to Investors, are at risk for costly litigation in defending their intellectual property, are subject to short attacks, and may be subject to broader legislation regulating the healthcare industry. As these are inherent risks to the biotech sector, SRNE is not excluded from them and due to its small cap nature is likely to be more volatile than its larger peers and more susceptible to greater market fluctuations.

That said, I am closely focusing on three aspects of SRNE’s business: 1) its ability to continue to operate the company with adequate cash reserves, 2) its ability to deliver top line data on its lead programs in the 2H19 and 3) on its ability to follow through on its shared growth model in each of its developing clinical markets. The failure of anyone of these elements is a red flag to me and will warrant a re-evaluation of my bullish investment thesis.

Final Thoughts

I am only able to touch on a fraction of SRNEs business model here and Investors should know there is much more happening with the company. I feel that this is a very exciting time for SRNE as they are not only expected to report data from their lead clinical programs in the 2H19, but that their prior investments are maturing and are also expected to see major advancements in the next year. I still feel strongly that SRNE is currently undervalued and represents a unique opportunity to Investors should they be willing to take on the risk.

I believe that Dr. Henry Ji has stacked the deck in favor of SRNE going into the 2H19 to deliver a number of critical updates that will lead to a significant and sustained upside appreciation in price and market cap for the company in excess of $1B. As such, if SRNE is able to deliver, I am expecting its share price to be in excess of $8 in the next 3-6 months and double that in 2020. It is an exciting time for SRNE and the patient investor may be handsomely rewarded should they stomach the risk.

