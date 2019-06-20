Tesla's Model S And X: Demand To Rebound

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) higher-end vehicles, the Model S and Model X, reported lackluster delivery numbers in the first quarter, causing speculation of future demand for the vehicles. With the introduction of a number of new high-end electric vehicles ("EVs") soon, the Model S and Model X are facing even more pressure to capture the desire of consumers. Tesla must be able to beat competition that they’ve never truly had to face before from much more established car manufacturers. As competition mounts and initial excitement over Tesla’s high-end vehicles die down, will the Model S and Model X ever entice consumers as they once did? This article will discuss why the Model S and Model X will not only recover from their demand slump, but reemerge as EV leaders.

Upgrades

Tesla, on April 23, upgraded both models by changing their drivetrain and upgrading suspension, now for the same price as before. The upgraded drivetrain is a permanent magnet synchronous reluctance motor, used in the Model 3, which has allowed for a 10% improvement in range as well as higher torque which creates faster 0-60 times for the vehicles. The higher efficiency of the motors doesn’t only allow for range improvements, but charging improvements as well, allowing for 50% faster charging on Tesla’s Supercharger network. Tesla also improved their suspension by adding fully-adaptive damping software, creating “an ultra-cushioned feel when cruising on the highway or using Autopilot, and a responsive, exhilarating confidence during dynamic driving.” Because the suspension is upgraded through software, any future improvements made by the company to the software can be deployed through an over-the-air update. As Tesla is continuing to forecast Autopilot’s importance in their future, creating a more comfortable ride while on Autopilot is a seemingly small detail that will add to the appeal of the vehicle. Part of the appeal of an EV is how smooth the car can drive, with just one gear and no rumbling internal combustion engine ("ICE"), but they can’t do anything about road conditions. With the addition of this new fully-adaptive damping software, Tesla has elevated the smoothness of their ride even further. Tesla’s increased ride comfort will allow for them to continue to take customers from ICE vehicles and continue the adoption of EVs, broadening the market for themselves.

Vehicle upgrades won’t only allow for a higher future demand of the vehicle, but it also accounted for lower sales in the more recent past quarters. Let me explain. The Model S debuted on June 22, 2012, replacing their front bumper in May, 2016 to match the front bumper of the Model X, debuting in September, 2015. Since then, neither car has received an upgrade, until the recent upgrades late last April. With rumors about a potential interior refresh, and the previously mentioned performance upgrades plaguing potential buyers, many elected to wait until these rumors became true before placing an order. When purchasing a car, obviously a lot of research is put in, and if you learn that in a couple of months the product you aim to buy is going to become better for no extra cost, why wouldn’t you wait? Unfortunately, the upgrades may not even be over yet, as CNBC recently reported that the Model S may be getting some range and performance upgrades starting in September 2019. While this may lead to slightly lower sales until then, the Model S will continue to sell well up until the potential upgrade, as discussed below, and will sell even better after the upgrade.

Competition

Before I discuss the new electric SUVs and sedans, I’d like to provide a brief insight into the EV market. The market grew 74% in the past year, with 1.26 million EVs sold. The EV market continues to grow at a rapid pace, and with 71% of European car owners saying they’d consider purchasing an EV as their next vehicle, up from 25% the previous year. With additional government incentives all over the world, the market will only continue to grow. Now onto the new electric SUVs entering the market and how they compare to the Model X. Audi (OTCPK:OTCPK:VWAGY) recently launched its electric SUV, the e-tron, which can go 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds, 204 miles on one charge, and 150 kWh charging. These specs are notably lower than the base Model X, which goes 0-60 in 4.6 seconds, 255 miles, and charges at 240 kWh, though the vehicle offers even better performance, the upgrades come with quite a premium that would take it out of competition of the Audi’s two price points of $74,800 and $81,800. The base Model X goes for $81,000, the higher of the two Audi prices, though not too much higher than the base e-tron at an 8.3% premium. Because of pricing and greatly-enhanced performance, the e-tron is unlikely to take any customers looking to buy the higher-end Model X variants. For the base Model X, there also is unlikely to be much, if any, demand stolen from Tesla as the e-tron will likely just increase the demand for electric SUVs as a whole, instead of just taking from the Model X. Especially because the Model X offers substantially higher performance on all metrics, including safety, many customers will likely opt for the better vehicle in the Model X over the Audi e-tron. On June 9, Inside EVs reported that Audi was forced to issue a recall of their e-tron due to a water leak that could lead to fires. While this will certainly be expensive for Audi to clean up, it also will likely tarnish the e-tron’s future sales as concerns of a fire turn away potential customers. Current sales will also have to be halted while Audi fixes the flaw, temporarily eliminating one of the Model X’s potential competitors.

Audi isn’t alone in attempting to challenge the Model X, Jaguar (NYSE:TTM) unveiled its i-Pace on March 1, 2018, a vehicle poised to challenge the Model X directly. With a base variant starting at $69,500 and a 0-60 of 4.5 seconds, 234 miles of range, a 100 kWh charging rate, and a top speed of 124 mph. This boasts a 0-60 that’s .1 seconds faster than the base Model X, and for $11,500 less. However, it does still lag in range, charging, and top speed, the base Model X can go 155 mph, but the higher-end i-Pace, at $85,900, has the same powertrain, and therefore specs, as the base version. A large part of the appeal of the Model X is its interior and exterior design, with its unique falcon wing doors and windshield that stretches all the way to the b-pillar. Trying to justify a $4,500 premium on the Model X for a relatively normal vehicle is tough to do, especially with lesser performance overall. The higher-end i-Pace is unlikely to see much demand at all, while the lower-end variant will likely be the choice of few, as it is priced in an awkward spot that also doesn’t really compete with the Model X. With the additional knowledge of the i-Pace’s rough sales, it’s quite unlikely that the i-Pace will take a noticeable amount of sales away from Tesla’s Model X. However, Audi isn’t the only one mandating a recall either. The i-Pace has been recalled due to a faulty regenerative brake system. While Jaguar assures customers they have the solution ready to roll out at service centers, this will again bode poorly for the car’s future sales as its image has been tainted by the flaw.

The Model S has stood alone as a luxury sedan for some time, with no real competition presenting itself, until the Porsche Taycan. The Porsche Taycan has been said to be the sedan’s closest competitor, boasting some impressive specs: AWD, 310 miles of range, 0-60 in 3.5 seconds, and 350 kWh charging. It's also worth noting that the Taycan’s range was announced based on the New European Driving Cycle ("NEDC") which, according to Electrek, would likely reflect an Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") range of 250 miles (250 seems increasingly likely due to the official Audi e-tron GT specs discussed below). These also are likely the specs of its highest-end variant, priced at $130,000, as their base model, priced at $90,000, is not AWD. The Model S offers a maximum 370 miles of range, 0-60 in 2.4 seconds, and 240 kWh charging. The base Model S offers 285 miles of range, 0-60 in 4 seconds, and 240 kWh charging, quite comparable specs to the high-end Taycan, and even superior in range. When you take into account the price difference of the two sedans, the Model S going from $75,000 to $116,000 and the Porsche Taycan going from $90,000 to $130,000, the Model S is objectively a better buy. The Taycan’s pull will be the Porsche brand, likely only seeing customers that wouldn’t buy a Model S in the first place. The Taycan is not only an inferior car to the Model S, but also in a different price range, likely turning away most customers considering buying a Taycan over a Model S.

Of course the Taycan isn’t the only electric sedan preparing to make its entrance and compete against the Model S. Though there aren’t as many new challengers in the luxury sedan market as the SUV market, both Audi and Jaguar also are trying their hands at luxury electric sedans. Jaguar’s electric SJ sedan has very little information available to the public, with no official release statements. We do know a lot about Audi’s e-tron GT, at least much more than the Jaguar SJ. The e-tron GT has incredibly similar specs to the Taycan due to its identical powertrain and Audi has released some specs themselves, providing a pretty clear picture of the vehicle. The e-tron GT has a 0-60 of 3.5 seconds, a range of ~250 miles, and a charge rate of 350 kWh, the same as the Taycan, but is rumored to cost more, starting at ~$112,000. Unfortunately, although likely, there's no way to confirm if the previously-mentioned specs represent the highest price point of the vehicle, but regardless, its base price removes it from the consideration of most Model S buyers. The long range Model S, while .2 seconds slower from 0-60 than the e-tron GT, can travel 120 miles further on a single charge for $37,000 less than the base GT.

Another idea, touched upon on earlier, is that these EVs aren’t just competing against other EVs, but the automotive industry as a whole. EVs are taking sales away from ICE vehicles, as demonstrated by the previously-mentioned growth rate of 74%, while the global automotive market as a whole decreased by .5%. These sales aren’t just coming from nowhere, they’re coming from sales that were previously given to ICE vehicles. As the EV market continues to grow, it will take more sales from the ICE market, making EVs a direct competitor to ICE vehicles. For the Model X, this is good news as global SUV sales saw 6.6% growth. While this is down from the prior year’s growth of 12.8%, 6.6% growth is good news for the Model X, especially as the automotive market as a whole fell by .5%. To compete in a growing market is obviously good news for any product which will be exposed to a much broader market as a result. Compact cars, of which sedans represent the highest percentage of, posted an 8% decline in sales from the year prior. For the Model S, that’s not great news, but even in their falling market, the Model S should be able to capture sizable demand as not only an EV, but as an all-around good vehicle. You may notice that the Tesla vehicles offered a higher range for each vehicle in the above comparisons, an important thing to note as range anxiety is the greatest factor preventing people from adopting EVs. As Tesla leads in this area by quite a bit, they are made the most likely candidate for new, and old, EV owners. So, if for no other reason than that it offers the most range, many customers may choose a Model S or Model X over any other potential competitor due to the further range.

Already Rebounding

Panasonic knows more about Tesla and what’s going on internally than any other company or entity in the world. That’s why when the Nikkei Asian Review announced Panasonic was suspending funding at Gigafactory 1, the facility responsible for the manufacturing of Tesla’s batteries, the market has such a negative reaction. Many analysis interpreted this to be the effect of demand shortage for Tesla’s vehicles, when this was not the case at all. Both companies affirmed, Musk through Twitter and Panasonic through their Q1 earnings call, that this was due to Panasonic’s inability to reach their annual 35 GWh production promise. Panasonic remains confident that they will reach this number by the end of the year, allowing for funding of the factory to be resumed. Panasonic President, Kazuhiro Tsuga went on to discuss the demand of the Model S and Model X, stating that “of course, the demand from Tesla is going to be good enough for the full capacity, that's the assumption.” Tsuga later went on to say that “last quarter, we saw a decline (in Model S and Model X demand), but Tesla is already making efforts and taking actions to revamp that demand. We’re talking with Tesla on this, and so there's upside potential there.” If Panasonic believes there's upside potential for Model S and Model X demand, there's likely reason to believe that demand is already back on the rise. So, for the same reason the stock fell upon false reports that Panasonic believed demand was falling, the company should have some upside now that Panasonic has confirmed it believes in strong demand for the Model S and Model X in the future.

Resulting Valuation

Before we discuss Tesla’s future, it’s important to discuss how much of an impact the Model S and Model X have on Tesla’s balance sheet. First, we’ll take the average buy price of a Model 3 from last August (there is no available data for the Model S or X, or more current Model 3 data) of $59,300 and subtract $10,000 to get a more current average buy price of $49,300. This drop in average buy price is due to the introduction of the Standard Range Plus and the, now discontinued, Mid Range. Now, to analyze the drop in sales from Q4, where the average buy price of the Model 3 was likely ~$54,300 due to the Mid Range being the only Model 3 variant to lower the price of the vehicle in Q4. Now that we have the average buy price of the Model 3 for each quarter, we can now analyze how much the drop in Model S and Model X sales impacted Tesla. In Q4 2018, Tesla delivered 63,150 Model 3s which would have contributed to ~$3.429 billion in revenue for the quarter. That $3.429 billion represents 54.23% of Tesla’s fourth quarter automotive revenue, meaning that Model S and Model X sales represented the other 45.77%, or $2.894 billion, of Tesla’s automotive revenue with a combined average buy price of $105,045. This price has likely stayed the same because there hasn’t been much to change the price of either the Model S or Model X. With this, we can extrapolate that the decrease of 27,550 Model S and Model X sales in Q4 to just 12,100 in Q1 lead to a drop in revenue of ~$1.623 billion, or a 56% drop in revenue from the Model S and Model X to $1.272 billion. With an overall drop in automotive revenue of 41%, or $2.599 billion, it’s quite apparent the effect that the Model S and Model X have on Tesla’s overall revenue. The Model S and Model X also are higher-margin vehicles than the Model 3, meaning that the Model S and Model X drop off in revenue, or a future increase, has a significant impact on the company’s profitability.

Now that we’ve established the importance of the Model S and Model X for Tesla’s revenue stream and potential profitability, we can analyze the impact of a demand resurgence. Representing almost half of the company’s automotive revenue, and likely more than half of its automotive profits, if the Model S and Model X return to the delivery levels of Q4 2018, Tesla will likely become quite close to profiting in the second quarter. Tesla missed profitably in Q1 by $702 million, creating an EPS of -$2.90. For Q2, analyst consensus is a -$.66 for Tesla, marking a 77% increase in profit over the previous quarter. If demand for the Model S and Model X is at the same level of Q4 2018 would generate $576 million more, in profit, then Q1 (using above discussion of revenue and margins of 30% for Q2, using previously achieved margins, and 23% for Q1 due to the steep drop in margins for the Model S and Model X). Purely off of this proposed increase in Model S and Model X sales, Tesla would be operating with a loss of $126 million, an 82% increase in profit, 5% above the required 77% to beat earnings estimates. However, it's unlikely that Tesla will reach the same level of Model S and Model X sales as in Q4 2018 because, as I mentioned earlier, there are still more updates to come to the vehicles. Therefore, sales of the Model S and X should total closer to 21,500, a 77% increase from Q1, with a margin of 25%, creating an increase of profits by $272 million over Q1 resulting in a $430 million loss for the quarter, or a 39% increase in profit. While this wouldn’t meet the required 77% earnings target, it’s just under half of the goal, and the Model 3 deliveries are expected to increase at a higher rate than the Model S and X under these guidelines. Electrek reported that Tesla is in reach of a delivery record, meaning over 90,700, so that would mean delivering 69,200 Model 3s - a 36% increase. With the influx of deliveries Tesla will be hard-pressed to miss their analyst target EPS of -$.66. With the addition of a more strict money management policy and continued increase of Model 3 production efficiencies it's appearing increasingly likely that Tesla will surprise on earnings as well as Model S and Model X deliveries. For potential investors, I would recommend initiating a position sooner rather than later as recent sentiment has sent the stock on a 17% rise since its 52-week low earlier this month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.