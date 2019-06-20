In Case We're Wrong About Procter & Gamble

My site, Portfolio Armor, is currently bullish on Procter & Gamble, but here I present ways of hedging it in case my site ends up being wrong.

Is Procter & Gamble A Gamble Here?

In a recent article, Seeking Alpha contributor Boox Research suggested readers sell their shares of Procter & Gamble (PG), which he estimated had 20% downside from here. It's worth reading his article in full, but, in a nutshell, his argument was that PG didn't have the growth to be an attractive growth stock and was too inexpensive to be a value stock, so it was a "pretend growth stock". In support of this, he included the Quant Rating on Procter & Gamble from Seeking Alpha Essentials.

As you can see above, PG gets an overall "neutral" Quant Rating, but the breakdown shows that's ranked poorly on value and growth, which is consistent with Boox Research's points.

Procter & Gamble gets an "A" for its momentum sub-rating, though, which is consistent with Portfolio Armor's current bullish rating on it (Portfolio Armor bases its potential return estimates on a combination of past total returns and forward-looking options market sentiment). You may need to expand the image below to see it clearly, but Portfolio Armor currently estimates a potential return of just over 19% for PG over the next six months.

Bear in mind that the potential return estimate is a high-end one: historically, actual returns have averaged about 0.3x the potential returns for all securities. That average is brought down by securities that ended up posting negative returns over the time frame. In the event that happens to PG over the next three to twelve months, below are ways of limiting your downside risk to less than the 20% decline Boox Research predicts.

Different Kinds Of Downside Protection For PG

Up until recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason, Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default, but we've just added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? In general, shorter times to expiration mean less time value and less cost for put options you purchase to hedge (though, as we'll see below, PG offers an interesting exception to this). But if you are offsetting the cost of those put options by selling call options, increased time value means you can get more for the call options. To illustrate this, below are four ways of hedging PG. Two of the hedges expire in approximately four months and two expire in approximately nineteen months. I've highlighted the annual cost of each hedge, so you can compare apples to apples. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 16% in his PG shares.

Uncapped Upside, ~3 Months To Expiration

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Wednesday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of PG against a >16% decline by late September of this year.

The annualized cost was 2.16% of position value (the cost of the puts in all four of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask).

Uncapped Upside, ~12 months to Expiration

This hedge uses the same parameters as above, except the expiration date is in next June.

The annualized cost is higher here: 3.53% of position value.

Capped Upside, ~3 Months To Expiration

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge against a >16% decline by late September if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 8% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, the annualized cost of this collar was 0.04% of position value, meaning you would have had a net cost of $10 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Capped Upside, ~12 Months To Expiration

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in June of 2020.

Here, the cost was -0.23% of position value, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $250 when opening this hedge.

Wrapping Up

One benefit of presenting both optimal collar and optimal put hedges for PG is that it gives you a sense of the trade offs involved in hedging. In addition to its hedging tool, the Portfolio Armor website has a hedged portfolio construction tool where it attempts to maximize returns net of hedging cost - one way it does that is by estimating whether it's better to hedge a given security with puts or a collar. Essentially, the site weighs the lower cost of the collar against the uncapped upside of the puts. In the case of Procter & Gamble, when hedging against a >16% decline, as here, the website would have hedged with optimal puts, as of Wednesday.

This article noted that Portfolio Armor is currently bullish on Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble isn't currently one of Portfolio Armor's top ten names, but the top ten have outperformed the market by 4.12% annualized so far, as you can see in the last table here.

