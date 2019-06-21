Retirement Advisor: A Slow And Clean Calculation Of Your Retirement Needs (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast by clicking on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or Stitcher.
Back-of-the-envelope calculations – as discussed in yesterday’s podcast – may be good conversation starters, but it is often worthwhile to get advice and service that dot every I and cross every T.
This podcast (5:12) suggests that people employ consultants because they want to get very important things right, or make sure they don’t botch those very important things. So too for consulting with financial advisors on retirement, which is usually the biggest-ticket item, financially speaking, in one’s entire life.