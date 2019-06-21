Financial Advisors | Retirement | Podcasts

Retirement Advisor: A Slow And Clean Calculation Of Your Retirement Needs (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Back-of-the-envelope calculations – discussed in yesterday’s podcast – may be good conversation starters, but it is worthwhile to get advice and service that dot every I and cross every T.

For example, how the clients convert portfolio income into monthly income can have enormous consequences on the taxes they pay and the future growth of the portfolio.

An un-savvy Social Security claiming strategy can leave enormous sums of lifetime income on Uncle Sam’s table.

This podcast (5:12) suggests that people employ consultants because they want to get very important things right, or make sure they don’t botch those very important things. So too for consulting with financial advisors on retirement, which is usually the biggest-ticket item, financially speaking, in one’s entire life.

