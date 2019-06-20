FCN Banc Corp: A Rock Solid Dividend And Growth Opportunity

FCN's market valuation just over tangible book coupled with an 11.5% projected return on equity makes its shares very appealing for both income-oriented and conservative long-term investors.

The company is increasing its dividend towards a projected yield of 3.8% this year with the potential to reach 4.6% based on historical dividend payout ratios.

FCN Banc Corporation (OTCPK:FBVI) is the holding company for FCN Bank, a five-branch community bank primarily serving three counties in southeastern Indiana. The bank has an additional branch in Harrison, Ohio, immediately across the state line.

FCN Banc is not on the surface the most exciting growth opportunity in the community bank sector. The company’s demographic region is primarily rural with limited population growth. FCN nonetheless has produced a consistent record of earnings growth with a compound annual growth rate of 7.8% between 2011 and 2017 excluding the impact of federal tax code changes in the final year.

However, the bank is unusually profitable with projected current year returns on average assets and equity of 1.3% and 11.5%, respectively, while the valuation is low given such operating metrics. In addition, our projection is that the company will distribute dividends of $1.38 per share in the current year for a dividend yield of 3.8% which may rise to 4.6% if the company returns to its historical dividend payout ratio. The combination of factors – including a rock solid loan portfolio – suggests conservative income-oriented investors may find an appealing opportunity for robust current income and capital appreciation through incremental long-term growth.

Geography

The company’s core market is Franklin County, Indiana, located in the southeastern corner of the state approximately 50 miles west northwest of Cincinnati. The bank also serves nearby Ripley and Fayette counties in Indiana and, with a branch immediately across the state line, Hamilton County in Ohio.

Source: Google Maps

The company’s geographic region is generally characterized by stagnant or slow population growth in the primarily rural counties of Indiana with more robust growth in Harrison, Ohio, which is part of the exurbs of Cincinnati.

FCN maintains a dominant market position in Franklin County with a 57% share of insured deposits per the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The company competes with only two other local community banks in its core market, providing a strong position from which to collect deposits and originate loans. The company competes with more institutions in each of its other markets, including branches of national and regional banks, although it still maintains a respectable deposit market share of 10% in Ripley County and 5% in Fayette County. Hamilton County, comprising most of the northwestern suburbs of Cincinnati, is a far larger market than the others such that the company’s presence in the overall market is negligible from a market share perspective.

Deposits

The company’s dominant position in its core market, from which it derives nearly two thirds of its total deposits, is a factor in the company's comparatively modest cost of deposits. In fact, despite rising benchmark interest rates, the company’s weighted average cost of interest bearing demand and savings account deposits actually declined during 2018 without significant deposit erosion, partially offsetting higher rates on certificates of deposit:

Source: FCN Banc Corporation Annual Report (2018)

In addition, noninterest bearing deposits comprise a respectable 21% of total deposits.

Inevitably, these low deposit interest rate conditions are unlikely to persist over the long term and the company will almost certainly face increasing cost pressure on deposits at some point. Still, the company’s ability to manage deposit costs and maintain comparatively low deposit rates will boost the company’s long-term profitability, particularly in stable to rising interest rate environments.

Loan Quality and Loan Loss Allowances

FCN’s loan portfolio reflects the company’s core market with a broad distribution of loans across commercial, consumer, development, farmland, and residential loans.

Source: FCN Banc Corporation Annual Report (2018)

The company’s loan loss allowance and charge-off experience are both exceptionally strong. The allowance for loan losses at the end of the most recent year was 1.9% of total loans, an unusually high ratio and more than four times nonaccrual loans and more than twice total past due loans. Charge-off experience has also been minimal at around 0.05% of loans the last two years which itself is down by half from typical charge-off experience in prior years. The company may well be over reserved by as much as $1.50 per share based on a more typical 1.0% loan loss allowance to total loans.

Capital Ratios

The combination of these attributes yields capital ratios which far exceed regulatory requirements, as reflected in the following table:

Source: FCN Banc Corporation Annual Report (2018)

The strong capital ratios by their nature provide a margin of safety for shareholders.

Operating Performance and Valuation

FCN’s operating performance is equally impressive given its exceptionally low valuation. The company’s return on average assets and return on average equity for the most recent year were approximately 1.3% and 12.0%, respectively, above average for the broader community bank sector. The company appears to be on track to record a similarly strong operating performance in the current year with projected returns on average assets and average equity of 1.3% and 11.4%, respectively. The decline in return on average equity is largely associated with lower accumulated other comprehensive losses (i.e., unrecognized gains/losses on investment securities) which is in itself a positive indicator.

The company achieves these performance metrics despite having a higher than average 11.6% equity-to-assets ratio.

We typically see community banks with financial and performance metrics such as these trade at a premium to the community bank sector, yet FCN’s price-to-tangible book value ratio is only 1.03 while the price-to-projected earnings per share ratio is roughly 9.5. The discounted valuation almost certainly reflects, in part, the company’s small market capitalization and thin liquidity. However, were the bank to trade at a marginally higher valuation more consistent with better performing community banking peers, these ratios would be closer to 1.1-1.2 times tangible book value and 11-12 times earnings per share, thus implying a fair valuation range closer to $39.00-$45.00 per share versus the current $36.00.

In any event, the opportunity to purchase shares in a bank earning 11.5% on its equity at nearly tangible book value essentially means a purchaser is locking in an annual return approaching the return on equity. It’s debatable whether or when the market will fully recognize that incremental growth in value dollar-for-dollar (and this has historically not been the case for the company and many other smaller community banks), but if one adheres to the axiom that markets eventually reflect fundamentals, there is the decent potential for ongoing long-term capital appreciation.

Dividends

The company’s historical dividend yield has ranged over the last several years between 3.5% and 3.8% depending on share price with a dividend payout ratio consistently in the range of 40%-45%. The payout ratio for 2018 fell to 31% due to rising profitability associated with additional net interest income and the positive impact of lower federal corporate tax rates. The company has not responded with a special dividend, as have some other community banks, but instead has been increasing the quarterly dividend by a penny each quarter rather than maintaining a consistent rate throughout the year. In the event his trend continues, we expect the company to pay dividends of $1.38 in the current year for a dividend yield of 3.8% and a payout ratio of around 35% on projected annual net income.

In the event the company incrementally increased its annual dividend back to the historical dividend payout ratio range of 40%-45%, annual dividends would potentially approach $1.65 for a dividend yield, at the current share price, approaching 4.6%.

Tax Risk

A consideration when reviewing the operating performance of community banks (and indeed of any corporation in the United States) is the potential for an eventual increase in the corporate tax rate. Community banks generally benefited greatly from the reduction in federal corporate tax rates since a meaningful portion of their earnings are taxable depending on a bank’s proportion of municipal loan and securities investments. However, the popular perception of the cut in corporate tax rates coupled with political pressures means that the current statutory rate of 21% may not be as durable as the prior tax rate structure. The lack of any material compromise or broad cross-party political support for the tax law changes introduces a higher future risk that corporate tax rates may increase and, moreover, not be as stable in the future as they have been historically, impacting the ability of businesses to plan.

It’s arguable that a part of the additional investment promised from the change in corporate tax rates which has failed to materialize is related to this uncertainty and a belief that corporate tax rates at current levels are unlikely to persist. A management taking that view may well consider the current tax rate as a welcome – if temporary – windfall and would be prudent not to make significant long term commitments based on what could prove to be transitory benefits. In the case of community banks, we believe this consideration is somewhat apparent in the tendency of some institutions to either pay special dividends to maintain targeted payout ratios or incrementally raise quarterly dividends rather than significantly increasing regular quarterly dividends in a single adjustment. In doing so, companies avoid the risk of having to trim regular dividends in the future should corporate tax rates move higher.

In either case, the risk remains that future changes in corporate tax rates could negatively impact dividends or at least dividend payout ratios. It’s an open question what such a potential future tax structure would look like. Current proposals are highly varied, including introducing tiered corporate tax rates (some of which leave the current rate as the first tier rate which could be the best potential outcome for most community banks), raising the current flat rate to 25% or 28%, etc. In our view, on the whole, it’s difficult to see a return to corporate tax rates above 30% (at least for smaller companies), so while the risk to community banks exists and warrants consideration, the impact may ultimately provide quite limited.

Conclusion

FCN Banc Corporation is one of the strongest community banks – but by no means the only one – we’ve written on offering a compelling dividend yield for income-oriented investors.

The company’s long term growth opportunities in its core markets may be limited due to lackluster demographics but even a consistent annual growth rate in earnings per share of 7%-8% provides a strong foundation for the company’s dividend and incremental increases over the long term. In combination with a 3.8% dividend yield with the potential for up to a 4.6% dividend yield, the long-term total return potential at the current market valuation is appealing for conservative income-oriented investors seeking a measure of incremental growth in a rock solid community bank.

Author's Note: FCN Banc Corporation's shares are thinly traded due to the small number of common shares and small capitalization of the bank. The result is the potential for sizable bid/ask spreads. The company may be most suitable, therefore, for long-term investors willing to hold the shares over time and willing to accept a degree of illiquidity in their portfolio. We recommend considering using limit orders to manage bid/ask spread risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FBVI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.