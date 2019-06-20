Bullish Sentiments Return But Only Temporarily

Their are two reasons for this. First, the concerns regarding global economic growth. Second, the effects of an extension of OPEC cuts has already been priced in.

In recent weeks, there has been another round of heated rhetoric in the aftermath of the tanker attacks. The latest tanker attack, after Fujairah, happened in the Gulf of Oman near one of the most important choke points in the world i.e. the Straits of Hormuz. Two ships, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, were attacked last week stirring all sorts of speculation. It came as no surprise when the U.S. blamed Iran for these attacks and is now ramping up security by sending more troops to the Gulf of Oman. Iran, on the other hand, has warned to increase its Uranium stockpiles, in other words, to restart its nuclear program, if the U.S. continues the aggressive sanctions and accusations.

In normal circumstances, the developments described above would have resulted in a sudden, sharp rally with a strong bullish sentiment taking hold. However, the markets only yawned after the news of the attacks. Even the threats from the Iranian Supreme leader or Trump administration's unwavering stance on sanctions and security have not been able to increase oil prices substantially. This manifests the extent and magnitude of the deep-rooted bearishness in the oil markets. However, with Trump’s recent comments regarding the meeting with Chinese President Xi, markets are trading closer to an important resistance level: $54.40.

There is no denying that oil prices will rise if it breaks the above-mentioned resistance. But the rally would be temporary at its best. Breaking the $60 mark for WTI will be very difficult and requires some extraordinary circumstances such as a military confrontation of the U.S. with Iran.

Why temporary? Two reasons stand out. First, concerns regarding the global economic slowdown and second, the ongoing trade war. Both factors correlate to and complement each other. Then there is the uncertainty and indecisiveness that marks the next OPEC meeting. The uncertainty is vis a vis the time of the next meeting. The somewhat indecisiveness regarding the production cuts. The group is still indecisive regarding the date of the next meeting. Iran is proposing 10th-12th July due to “other appointments” by Zanganeh. The Russian Energy Minister, Alexander Novak, is in favor of an earlier date i.e. 3rd-4th July.

Russia has time and again iterated the fact that they are fine even with $60 oil as their budget has been calculated on a much lower estimate i.e. $40. Novak is on record saying that prices may drop to $30. Even though it is not any surprise now that the group will increase production, the compliance rate would be something interesting to note.

Coming back to the global economy, we have observed that many international banks and other institutions, including IEA, have downgraded their estimates for global economic growth and therefore oil demand in their recent reports. Lowering its forecast for the second time in a row, the IEA lowered its estimate for global oil demand to 1.2 million barrels a day from 1.3 million barrels a day. Closely related to this factor is the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China. The economic scrum has cast a shadow over the global trade. According to estimates, world trade would be brought down to a level as it was during the 2009 financial crisis if the trade war continues to escalate, which is expected.

The downside risk for oil dominates any bullish news. The OPEC meeting and geopolitical tensions might provide support to the prices in the shorter term but we cannot rely on them for long enough.

Buy Now, Sell Later

Yes, the classic strategy. Traders might look out for important levels such as $54.30-$54.40. If oil breaks this, which it will, we are seeing something north of $57. Any upward movement from there may lead us to $62 - maximum!

But this will once again depend upon the fact that Trump and Xi manage to set their differences aside and resolve their trade war. The best that can come out of the expected meeting, I opine, would be: “Trump and Xi agree to host more talks” or “Both leaders agree for a framework to resolve their issues.” Nothing substantial. I still stand by my thesis that oil will drop to the $40s. Had it not been for the tanker attacks, it would have taken a steep ride downwards already.

According to the US CFTC (Commodities Future and Trading Commission), hedge funds have increased their net short positions to its highest since last August, by 46 percent.

A fairly bearish market, it still is! Hence, if and when we see the rally, SELL!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WTI, BNO, OIL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.