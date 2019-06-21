Sugar Sits At 12.50 Cents On Strength In Ethanol And An Uptick In The Brazilian Real

So far in 2019, the price of nearby sugar futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange in the soft commodity sector of the raw materials asset classes have been in a range from 11.36 to 13.50 per pound. The trading band has been narrow at 2.14 cents over the first almost six months of this year. The range since the 1970s has been from 2.29 cents to 66 cents per pound, which is a testament to the potential for volatility in the sugar futures market.

The most recent peak in the price of the sweet commodity came in October 2016 when it traded at 23.90 cents per pound after rising from 10.13 cents in August 2015. The rise to over double the price in fourteen months is only one of many examples of the potential for price variance in the sugar futures market. Another is the drop that sugar experienced from the October 2016 high that took the price to a low at under 10 cents per pound, which was the lowest price in a decade as the second anniversary of the peak at 23.90 cents approached.

The most direct route for a trade or investment in the volatile sugar market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (SGG) and the Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) both replicate the price action in the sugar futures market.

Sugar hit bottom last September

Last September, a combination of factors sent the price of sugar to its lowest level in ten years when the nearby ICE futures contract in the sweet commodity fell to a low at 9.83 cents per pound. Sugar had not traded below the 10 cents level since 2008. The previous low in sugar occurred in August 2015 at 10.13 cents which stood as critical technical support.

The weekly chart of ICE sugar futures shows that the price declined to 9.83 cents during the week of September 24 when October futures were rolling to the next active month in December. Agricultural commodity prices can become highly volatile as a futures market expires as longs and shorts decide whether to roll hedges or speculative positions or exit the markets. The chart shows that the open interest metric which measures the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE sugar futures market fell from 1.058 million contracts in late August to just under 745,000 contracts in early October. The decline in the price of sugar to a decade low likely caused shorts to take profits and longs to abandon their positions during the roll period which caused an increase in price variance when sugar hit, what turned out to be, a bottom.

Consolidation follows recovery

In another display of sugar's penchant for volatility, the price exploded higher after trading to a decade low during the week of September 24. One month later, during the week of October 22, the price of the sweet commodity reached a peak at 14.24 cent per pound, a recovery of 44.8%. Since then, the price of sugar settled into a trading range. Since early November, sugar has sat between 11.36 and 13.50 per pound. At the 12.48 cents per pound level on June 20, the price was trading at a few ticks above the midpoint that has been in place for the past eight months.

As July futures are now rolling to the next active month, October, the spread between the two futures contracts favors those with short positions.

The chart of October minus July futures displays contango of 0.27 cents or a premium for October over the July futures. As market participants roll their risk positions, those with long positions are paying to maintain risk, while those with shorts are receiving a credit. The contango declined from over 40 cents in late May, which is a sign that shorts are rolling, and longs are exiting positions.

The chart of the next active month October futures shows that open interest in all futures contracts declined from over 1.04 million to under 933,000 contracts since late May. The drop in the open interest metric combined with the action in the July-October spread is evidence that longs are exiting positions in the sugar futures market. If the current trend continues, we could see additional price pressure until the roll period ends.

The price action in ethanol is supportive of sugar

Meanwhile, in the US, corn is the primary ingredient in the production of ethanol. A rally in the corn futures market because of delayed planting and the uncertainty of the weather caused the price of ethanol to move appreciably higher in 2019 after reaching a low late last year.

As the weekly chart highlights, ethanol futures hit a contract low in November 2018 at $1.198 per gallon. After recovering during the early months of 2019, the price of the biofuel took off on the upside as corn prices moved higher. Ethanol traded to its highest price since 2017 this week when it hit $1.645 per gallon wholesale. On June 20, the price of nearby ethanol futures pulled back but remained at just below the $1.60 level.

The two leading producers of ethanol in the world are the US and Brazil. While corn is the input in the US, Brazil uses sugarcane as it is the world's leading producer and exporter of the sweet commodity. The rise in the price of ethanol makes the refining market for processing sugar into the biofuel more attractive, which is likely increasing the demand for sugar in the country with South America's leading economy. Even though supplies of sugar are abundant, the higher price for the biofuel could draw down inventories and support the price of sugar at its current level, and perhaps send the price higher if ethanol is not finished moving higher.

The Brazilian currency is showing signs of life

Another factor that could turn the sugar market a lot sweeter over the coming weeks and months would be a recovery in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar relationship.

Late last year when sugar was on its lows, the level of the Brazilian real fell to close to its lowest level ever against the US dollar. The real versus US dollar relationship fell to a low at $0.23625 last September when sugar hit its low. Since production costs in Brazil are in the local currency, a falling real results in lower production costs and allows Brazil to sell at lower dollar-based prices. An example of the sensitivity of the price of sugar to the Brazilian currency comes from the price action between the 2011 high and the September 2018 low in the currency and the sugar futures market. In 2011, sugar reached a high at 36.08 cents per pound and the real traded to a high at $0.65095. At the lows in September, the sugar market had declined by 72.8% while the real was 63.7% lower over the same period. Therefore, while sugar plunged over the period from 2011 through 2018, the decline in the value of the Brazilian currency softened the blow as sugar in Brazilian real terms fell only 9.1% from high to low.

The real moved higher last October as Brazil elected a far-right nationalist candidate who pledged to clean up corruption and improve business conditions in the nation as President. The election of Jair Bolsonaro came as the real and the price of sugar recovered late last year. Based on the price action in the currency and commodity over the past years, a stronger real would likely support the price of sugar in dollar terms.

As the weekly chart illustrates, the real is now in its fifth consecutive week of edging higher against the US dollar which could be supporting the price of sugar futures as they roll from the July to the October contract. The trend in the Brazilian currency remains lower, but if President Bolsonaro succeeds on fulfilling his promises on the campaign trail, it would likely cause investors to come back to commodity-rich Brazil, which would support gains in the Brazilian real.

CANE or SGG for those who do not trade sweet futures

Higher ethanol prices and potential for appreciation in the Brazilian real against the US dollar could create a potent bullish cocktail for the sugar futures market over the coming weeks and months. The most direct route for a position of investment in free-market unsubsidized world sugar is via the futures and futures options that trade on the ICE exchange. However, an ETN and an ETF product that are both available to anyone with an equity account provide alternatives to the futures arena.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN has net assets of $20.52 million and trades an average of 2,010 shares each day. The ETN has an expense ratio of 0.45%. However, ETN's require buyers to take the additional risk of the credit of the issuer as well as the price risk of the underlying instrument, which in this case is sugar. The fund summary for SGG states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the 'index components') and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

The Teucrium Sugar ETF product has net assets of $9.49 million and trades an average of 33,126 shares each day with an expense ratio of 1%. CANE carries only the risk of the sugar futures market as the top holdings include:

SGGB and CANE do reasonable jobs tracking the price action in the ICE sugar futures market. The path of least resistance for sugar could depend on the price action in the ethanol futures market and the real-dollar relationship over the coming months. Sugar can be a highly volatile commodity, and the tight trading range in 2019 continues to be a period of consolidation. Given the tends in the biofuel and currency, sugar looks like it could sweeten and a move outside the range could come on the upside.

