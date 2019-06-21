Bluegreen Vacations Is Dramatically Undervalued For Non-Fundamental Reasons

Bluegreen Vacations (BXG) is a developer and manager of vacation ownership (timeshare) projects that has recently had a takeover offer fall through. The company’s shares declined precipitously as arbitragers left the name after the offer from BBX Capital (BBX) to buy out minority shareholders for $16 per share was withdrawn. The stated reason for the withdrawal of the offer was a lawsuit from Bass Pro, which has a marketing agreement that is responsible for a significant portion of the company’s sales. The lawsuit has since been settled for a total of $41.5 MM (partially paid over time), which is only $0.56 per share, so not especially material.

Business Overview

The company sells timeshares across the USA, with a focus on the southeastern portion of the country, although they have resorts from California to New England. The business model has evolved considerably from the days of a local real estate developer selling extra condos, and there are multiple streams of income now.

The traditional timeshare model is to develop a resort and divide each condo into 52 weekly increments, and sell the increments. Bluegreen does something similar, except they deposit each unit into a trust and sell timeshares that are a specific number of “points.” Each day of vacation time requires a specific number of points, and the points are backed by the deeds to the resorts. The flexibility of points systems has been more attractive to consumers, especially millennials, as it allows for stays of varying lengths (as opposed to the traditional 7-night stay) and also allows for a variety of destinations, as the points can be used at any resort in the network.

Bluegreen also has a more modern approach to development than the traditional timeshare model. Traditionally, a developer would buy land, build a resort, and then sell units. Bluegreen does that, but they have also begun to provide services to other real estate developers who are interested in the higher returns of timeshare development but don’t have the expertise to sell or manage a timeshare project. The third-party developer constructs the resort, and Bluegreen sells the inventory for them. In their fee-for-service business, they collect a significant commission upfront when they sell the unit, with no capital of their own deployed. They also have “just-in-time” sales, where they buy the units from the third party just prior to selling to their customer. The primary difference between the two models is who lends the end buyer the money to buy, and both are capital-light compared to the traditional model.

That leads me to their next source of income, which is financing. Bluegreen lends money on their timeshare sales at ~15%. They securitize the timeshare loans, putting large groups of them together in a variable interest entity [VIE] which then borrows money which goes to Bluegreen. The interest rates they are able to borrow at through the securitization are much lower than the rates they charge their customers, so as long as defaults stay in line, they earn a spread. There is also fee income earned here for managing the loan portfolios of their developer clients. For loans that default, they simply sell the timeshare again, although this does mean they incur another set of sales and marketing costs (commissions, etc.) which are significant. Loans that default can have the collateral recovered quickly. I found this statement in an S&P Rating of a securitization of loans made by Bluegreen on behalf of one of its developer partners:

Due to Bluegreen Vacation Club's legal structure, the servicer may terminate the obligor's ownership interest in the timeshare property without resorting to judicial recovery.

That reduces the cost of servicing the loan portfolio, because foreclosures can be expensive, and timeshare loans are typically low dollar amounts. Of course, the fact that they are lending money to people with an average FICO score of over 700 for 15% interest indicates the profitability of the lending business. (FICO scores and rates from S&P rating document linked above).

All that said, the best part of their business is the back-end management. Each of the resorts they have sold has a home owners association, and Bluegreen manages these for a fee which the timeshare owners pay as part of their annual maintenance/occupancy fees. Bluegreen also manages the points program and charges an annual fee for performing that function. The points program especially is a very high margin, low capital intensity business that has recurring revenue from captive customers. The members of the points system can’t use their timeshare without paying the fee, so Bluegreen has a steady source of income from those fees. This business is very comparable to the franchised hotel management companies, which trade at a multiple many times higher than Bluegreen's.

BBX Capital – Majority Owners and Failed Buyers

BBX Capital (BBX) is the majority owner of Bluegreen, with an approximately 90% stake in the company. They took it public at $14 only a few years ago when they couldn’t get BBX itself moved to a major exchange (it was traded over the counter only), as a way to try and get a portion of their business a better valuation. Now, they have gotten BBX listed on the NYSE, so there is really no reason for them to have a separate set of minority shareholders at the Bluegreen level. Aside from the extra G&A costs of having two public companies, it also makes things more complicated to manage from a conflict of interest point of view. BBX had planned to buy Bluegreen for $16 per share, but they backed out of the deal when a major Bluegreen partner sued Bluegreen (which I will discuss in detail below). I believe the major reason the company’s shares are undervalued is the overhang from arbitrage buyers who bought shares to collect the spread when the deal closed but have now sold after the deal broke. However, the lawsuit has been settled, and while the shares have recovered partially, they are still meaningfully below their price prior to the announcement of the takeover by BBX.

Also, BBX has more than $100 MM in cash held outside of Bluegreen as of their most recent quarterly results. BBX's other operations have not been especially profitable, and Bluegreen has a return on equity of ~20%. If BBX takes Bluegreen private, they would have the ability to reinvest their excess capital into Bluegreen's growth projects, which is likely the best place for them to put that capital. It is also worth noting their excess capital exceeds the purchase price for the minority shares, so financing wouldn't be an issue, and they would immediately save the dividends currently being paid to minority shareholders.

Bass Pro Lawsuit

The supplier who sued Bluegreen was Bass Pro, the outdoor goods retailer. Bluegreen has two lines of business with Bass Pro – they are partners in a resort, and Bluegreen markets its business to Bass Pro customers, both in-store and online. Essentially, Bluegreen tries to sign up Bass Pro customers for a sales tour at one of its resorts in exchange for a discounted vacation at the resort. If they buy a timeshare, Bluegreen pays Bass Pro a commission based on the sales price. However, Bluegreen also sells what are known in the industry as “Bounce-Back” packages, where a potential customer is offered a chance to return to the resort at a discounted price in exchange for taking another tour. These bounce-back tours are very productive, because the salesperson can offer to take the price paid for the bounce back tour off the purchase price of a full timeshare as a “one-time offer” which creates purchase urgency. Bass Pro alleged that Bluegreen was only paying commissions on the value of the bounce back offer bought, not on the full price paid when the bounce back customer purchased on their return. Bass Pro sued to get commissions on the full amount of purchases by its customers.

They came to a settlement which involves Bluegreen paying Bass Pro $41.5 MM but also changes the deal going forward. The commission structure is changing from a success-based fee to a flat fee based on the number of qualified tours. That makes the fee stream more predictable, and also allows Bluegreen to increase its margins if it can increase its value sold per tour. Under the previous arrangement, the company paid Bass Pro a commission of 7% on immediate sales and 3.5% on later sales to customers from Bass Pro channels. The new contract has a total of $32 per tour in variable payments, plus fixed fees per store. Bluegreen has also agreed to make a $700,000 annual donation to a charity designated by Bass Pro, which I believe to effectively be a cost of the deal. The donation is variable, but I estimate they would have to increase the number of tours sold by approximately a factor of six for it to increase, so I'm treating it as a fixed cost.

I modeled out an estimate of the costs incurred under each method of calculation for both deals, using the actual contract terms. For comparability, I used 2018 figures for both cases. The 2019 actual payments will be somewhat higher, because, as part of the deal, Bluegreen will have access to sell tours in Cabela’s stores, and it will be paying for those tours as well. But those payments are a variable cost they will almost certainly be happy to pay, as the increased tour flow helps their sales funnel.

Source: SEC Filings, Author’s Analysis

There are a number of assumptions included above. The old deal had commission rates of 7% on sales where Bluegreen didn’t spend any new marketing dollars, and 3.5% when they did. Bluegreen disclosed the percentage of total system sales generated by Bass Pro leads, and I assumed three quarters of those sales were at the higher rate. This seems reasonable, given Bass Pro was asserting that they weren’t getting paid commissions on later sales (which would be at the 3.5% rate). For the new deal, I used the number of stores Bluegreen sold at in 2018, less the ones they won’t be paying for (which feed tours to the property jointly owned by Bluegreen and Bass Pro). I then assumed that Bass Pro generates 14% of their total tours, which seems reasonable given Bass Pro generated 14% of their sales. The result of this modelling exercise was a difference in go-forward cost of $0.3 MM, which is immaterial (and quite possibly within the margin of error of my assumptions). Therefore, I’ll assume the parties intend for the deal to be revenue neutral, but wanted to make calculating the payments more straightforward and less open to interpretation.

I would note that the upfront fee payment makes sense in light of this change in methodology. Bass Pro is giving up a residual commission stream, as under the old deal, they would have been owed commission on upgrade purchases made by clients Bluegreen sourced from them in the past. Those upgrades could take place at any time in the future, and sales to existing customers are some of Bluegreen’s most profitable business. By switching to a fixed fee per tour, Bass Pro gives up a residual income stream it had already earned, so some of the upfront fee is likely compensation for that lost revenue. Nevertheless, I’m going to deduct the full settlement cost from my valuation, as that is more conservative.

Market Expansion

The other major reason I think Bluegreen is undervalued is related to their recent business expansions, specifically their new sales centers in major markets including Chicago, New York, and San Antonio. Ultimately selling more timeshares is still the biggest driver of this business, and new sales centers in high income urban areas are a significant expansion in their capacity to sell.

I believe the market is missing the sales centers for a few reasons. One is that it takes new sales centers time to get established. There are a few reasons for this. One is that staffing them can be difficult. The company needs to find high quality salespeople who don’t mind working in the timeshare industry, which can be difficult. Inevitably some of the people recruited for a new location leave, so it takes time to stabilize the staffing with effective salespeople. Aside from the staffing, it also takes time to stabilize the tour flow. I mentioned earlier that one of the main ways they attract potential customers to take a tour is to offer them discounted accommodations at the resort. But it takes time to build a flow of tours, as most people who sign up for a tour package will book the stay and the tour months into the future, which means it takes time for the number of tours through a sales center to ramp up to full capacity. But I think that even aside from all that, the market is missing the significant potential catalyst of their takeover of the Manhattan Club.

Manhattan Club

In 2018, Bluegreen announced a deal to take over the Manhattan Club, an existing timeshare in a prime location in Midtown Manhattan. They bought the operation from a forced seller, as the previous owners were required to sell under the terms of a settlement with the New York Attorney General. That Bluegreen was an acceptable buyer to the AG gives them a bit of an imprimatur in a somewhat disreputable industry.

Image Source

Sales in Manhattan can be expected to go better than the company’s average, as they will be to a higher income customer, and the value proposition of a timeshare in New York City is high due to the extremely high hotel rates there. The Manhattan Club is in an exceptional location, kitty-corner to Carnegie Hall, and hotel rates in the submarket are very high. That has two benefits to their sales. First, because NYC hotel rates are so high, offering discounted rooms in exchange for taking a tour is attractive even to higher income tourists. Secondly, because the comparable hotel rates are so high, the math around how much a timeshare organization can charge for its product and still be competitive with hotels is much more favorable. This should allow for higher priced timeshares and better rates of closing sales. The limited footprint of Airbnb in New York City due to strict regulation helps them as well by reducing competition.

The Manhattan Club is a very large timeshare (as can be expected due to the value of NYC land) at 235 suites. However, Bluegreen will never run out of inventory to sell in New York City, because it has put the New York City deeds it is acquiring in a trust, so they can continue to sell trust units by adding new deeds anywhere to the trust. Since buyers buy units in the trust, they are generally indifferent to where the underlying deed is, allowing cheaper units elsewhere to generate points that can be sold to New York City buyers.

Manhattan club sales will also boost margins – they are getting Manhattan club inventory for free from previous timeshare owners. Because previous management charged very high ongoing maintenance fees and rented out rooms to the public instead of making them available for timeshare owners (according to the AG), legacy Manhattan Club timeshares are valueless. Bluegreen can take them over for $0, deposit them into its trust, and sell them for a great deal of money. I believe the market is missing this significant opportunity.

There are two primary reasons Bluegreen is able to sell a timeshare that it got for free for thousands of dollars. One reason is information asymmetry. Timeshares are sold by aggressive and skilled salespeople, and they don’t encourage shopping around. Even though most timeshares can be acquired resale for much less than retail pricing, many people still buy retail due to salesmanship and perks received by direct purchasers. Also, because Bluegreen deposits the units into a trust, they can offer more flexibility at a lower price. Someone buying a trust timeshare from Bluegreen can book at any of the resorts in the Trust and make longer or shorter bookings in different unit sizes. Also, because the entire trust pays the fees on all the units in the trust, high expenses in New York City are averaged down by lower expenses in other areas. That reduces the ongoing fees that they have to quote during their sales presentation. Finally, the trust method allows them to split a week in the Manhattan club into smaller units (points are essentially infinitely divisible) which makes them easier to sell as the upfront cost is lower for a smaller package.

Putting the units in a trust also reduces the exposure to any individual resort of bad debt expenses. The Manhattan Club has had over $5 MM per year in bad debt expenses, which comes from owners who don’t pay their fees. Bluegreen will be able to take the units from owners who don’t pay and deposit them into the trust, and sell the resulting trust points. That provides them with inventory and reduces the bad debt expense going forward, which lowers the fees for owners, making the property more desirable. Having the Manhattan Club in their trust is also likely to make it easier for them to sell their product at their existing sales centers, as they can point to that as a top-tier destination that is included with a purchase. The ‘halo effect’ has the potential to be significant, as the location of the Manhattan Club (approximately 200 feet from Carnegie Hall!) is exceptional.

They are also adding sales centers in San Antonio, New Orleans, and Chicago, all of which are non-traditional timeshare destinations that are likely to have better conversion ratios because the travelers there have been less exposed to multiple timeshare pitches already.

Bluegreen will also be taking over the management contract for the Manhattan Club, which is possibly the biggest catalyst of all. The settlement of the prior owners with the Attorney General allowed them to keep the management contract for 3 years, so Bluegreen won’t be taking it over until 2021. However, when that happens, it will add significant value. The Manhattan Club isn’t forthcoming with its annual budget, but I was able to use an internet archive to find a summary copy of the 2015 document. From that, I can infer the total budget, as the fees are given per unit and simply need to be multiplied by the number of units of each type in the building and 52 weeks per year. That gives an estimated 2015 budget of $34.9 MM. The settlement the former owners made with Attorney General states (section III.32) that the former owners' management firm charged between 13.8% and 18.1% of revenues per year. It's worth noting that the industry standard is that any actual expenses are also reimbursed, which makes those fees very close to 100% gross margin. Also, Bluegreen has significant economies of scale (an existing reservation system and reservation call centers in cheaper-than-NYC locations) that they can use to manage the resort, which should lower the costs. Assuming the budget hasn’t increased since 2015 and that Bluegreen takes the lowest percentage referenced, that would result in $4.8 MM per year of recurring revenue at a gross margin likely to approach 100%.

Valuation

The market tends to value companies in the industry on EV/EBITDA, and the logical comparison is to their peers. I've selected the other pure-play timeshare companies as their peers, as the business drivers are similar for all of them.

Company EV/EBITDA Marriott Vacations (VAC) 17.4 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) 7.8 Wyndham Destinations (WYND) 10.1 Peer Average 11.8 Bluegreen (BXG) 7.7

Source: Seeking Alpha Key Data Pages

Using the peer average EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.8 implies an enterprise value of $2.04 billion, or $21.11 per share, which is 95% upside from here, and obviously compelling.

However, I think the upside to peer valuations is likely to be contained the possibility of a BBX takeout. BBX is likely to come back with a deal for the firm at something less than $16, probably about the cost of the settlement. Given the settlement cost was $0.56 per share, I think an upside target of $15 per share is a likely value.

Alternatively, the stock closed at $13.46 the day before the BBX deal was announced, so even if it only recovers to the pre-deal price, that would be 24% upside.

The company is also cheap on other traditional investing metrics, with a P/E below 10 and a dividend yield of over 6%. Thus, its valuation wouldn't be stretched should it appreciate to my price target of $15.

Downside Protection

Aside from the ample upside imbedded in the valuation, I believe there is also significant downside protection here.

The first potential source of downside protection is from an implicit put to private equity buyers. Private Equity investors have demonstrated a willingness to buy companies in the industry at valuations equal to that implied at Bluegreen’s current price. As just one example, Apollo (NYSE:APO) bought Diamond (a direct competitor and the most comparable timeshare company to Bluegreen by market segment) for 7.5X EBITDA in 2016. Cerberus has also made an investment in the space, buying Silverleaf for an impressive 13.3X EBITDA in 2011. Private equity buyers provide a backup source of a takeout offer if BBX chooses to be a seller. Also, there would be significant synergy between Bluegreen and Diamond, and Diamond has been an active acquirer throughout its history.

Any downturn in the economy is likely to affect Bluegreen much less than its competitors. The company focuses on resorts in drive-to destinations almost exclusively within the continental USA. Its competitors have significant operations in Hawaii, which are more economically sensitive. Also, competitors have big operations in California and significant exposure to stock option wealth from the tech boom. I think the next recession is pretty unlikely to look like the last one, and housing in the heartland will probably be okay if the tide comes in on overvalued venture-funded firms. That means Bluegreen's customers are likely to do better than the customers of their competitors.

Also, most new development is now being done by partners. That means Bluegreen takes a fee for selling the timeshares, and if they don’t sell, the loss goes to the developer who built the resort. Alternatively, they have some operations where they buy inventory on a “just-in-time” basis from the developers, which means they don’t hold it on their balance sheet until it's already sold, eliminating inventory risk. As they complete this transition, you can expect to see working capital released as they sell through their prior inventory over time, without replacing it with new self-developed inventory. This reduces risk as well as freeing up capital. The freed-up capital will help them de-lever their balance sheet over time, which lowers the downside in the event they are affected by a macroeconomic downturn.

Catalyst

I think the biggest potential catalyst is BBX Capital coming back with another bid for the company. They were willing to pay $16 per share for Bluegreen prior to the Bass Pro lawsuit. The settlement cost of the lawsuit with Bass Pro is $0.55 per share. There may be some additional ongoing costs from the new method of calculating Bass Pro's fee, but I suspect the access to tours in Cabela's stores will outweigh that. Even if BBX offered $15 per share that would be a meaningful premium of 38% to the current share price of $10.85. From a timing point of view, I think it is likely that BBX will want to bring this back into the fold prior to the market understanding the impact of the Manhattan Club deal, and definitely prior to the management fee revenues starting to hit the financial statement. That suggests a time frame of within the next 18 months or so.

If that doesn't happen, the improved business results from the Manhattan Club likely provide an alternate catalyst.

Conclusion

Bluegreen is a deeply undervalued operation. It trades at a material discount on to the average EV/EBITDA of its peers, and there is good reason to expect significant business improvement. I think the market has missed just how big the Manhattan Club opportunity is because much of the data I used to estimate it has not been reported to the SEC but rather came from alternative sources (Manhattan Club budgets, prior owner settlement with the New York AG). I doubt BBX Capital has missed the size of that opportunity, which suggests to me they are likely to make another offer to take out the minority shares here and will likely need to do so at a considerable premium to the current price. I think a near-term move to $15 is probable, and a return to the pre-deal price of $13.46 is extremely likely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.