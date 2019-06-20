Oracle: Proving It's Not A Lost Cause

It's been awhile since software giant Oracle (ORCL) had any good news to report, but the company ended out finishing FY19 on a positive note. After seeing revenue growth sink negative over the past few quarters, Oracle has finally reclaimed positive growth territory, driven by successful execution in its cloud segment.

In my view, Oracle has exited one of the toughest fiscal years yet. The company saw natural deceleration in its previously rapid-growing cloud business, while legacy revenue streams such as hardware and license software continued to decline as customers migrated to cloud. Oracle's stock has lost some credibility over the past year (especially after the company decided to report cloud and license software revenues in a single line item, right as cloud growth began to slow down), but has now found a base as investors reset their expectations.

Oracle's founder and now CTO, Larry Ellison, put it this way in answer to a question on the Q4 earnings call:

Quite frankly, we have some other product lines that we’re quite naturally downsizing, like some of the acquired kind of hardware. There are some oldest on-premise, software products that aren't really doing well [...] So yeah, there are some of our businesses that are not, if you will, hot. But the good news is, the hot businesses are now bigger than the not so hot businesses, and that's determining our future."

In a nutshell, Oracle's product shifts have been an optical drag on FY19 results, but now that cloud is positioned as Oracle's dominant business, the company's results will start looking a lot better in FY20. It's also important to mention that Oracle is guiding to an acceleration in revenue growth in FY20, with co-CEO Safra Catz saying that "total revenue will grow faster than last year" (FY19's growth rate was just 3% y/y) alongside double-digit EPS growth.

That's not a bad outlook for a stock that's been in the doghouse all year and barely gained as the broader market rallied to near all-time highs. Oracle also remains the cheapest stock by far, at just 15x forward P/E, relative to its peers in large-cap software:

Aside from being merely cheap, Oracle also offers investors a generous capital returns program. The company's recently-declared $0.24 dividend annualizes to a 1.7% yield, and the company has been buying back stock at a rapid pace. Last quarter, Oracle bought back $6 billion of stock (3% of its market cap); over the past year, it has repurchased $36 billion. Though the drag in Oracle's stock has been painful for long-term holders, Oracle did take advantage of the decline in order to dramatically reduce its share count.

Oracle is not a lost cause. It's true that the company was late to pivoting to cloud services while the rest of the industry turned to SaaS. But though Oracle has been playing catch-up for awhile, it now has a broad offering of both application and infrastructure offerings ranging from HCM, ERP (through Netsuite), as well as Larry Ellison's anchor new project, the Autonomous Database. It also has one of the beefiest and most aggressive sales forces in the industry, and one of the most entrenched client lists in enterprise software. Oracle may not be as exciting as a new software IPO like Slack (WORK), but it's certainly a value play that is beginning to find its bearings again. Stay long here.

Q4 download

Let's now dive deeper into Oracle's fourth-quarter results:

Figure 1. Oracle 4Q19 results Source: Oracle 4Q19 earnings release

Oracle is a company that's typically accustomed to missing Wall Street's estimates. This quarter, though, Oracle performed quite remarkably: revenues grew 1% y/y to $11.1 billion, beating Street consensus of $10.9 billion (-1% y/y) by a two-point margin. Note also, as previously mentioned, that this is Oracle's first quarter of growth since two consecutive quarters of decline, and that currency rates were a huge headwind to this quarter's results - in constant currency terms, Oracle's revenues would have grown by 4% y/y.

Though Oracle no longer separates its cloud revenues, co-CEO Mark Hurd did offer insights into several key product lines. Overall HCM and ERP revenues have grown "in the high 20s", while Oracle's Fusion brand of applications has grown 36% y/y. Oracle also reported that Netsuite grew at 28% y/y in the quarter, and that Netsuite's bookings growth rates have doubled since being acquired by Oracle.

The company also retained strong growth rates in database, its traditional area of expertise: Oracle reported "mid single digits" growth in database, and Autonomous Database is still a tiny slice of overall database revenues, though the company initiated 5,000 trials on it this quarter. Hurd also mentioned that Autonomous Database has proven to be a good product to reel in new customers, so many wins in this space aren't cannibalizing against Oracle's legacy database products. 20% of Oracle's wins in this space are completely new to Oracle.

Another important metric to mention: Oracle reported that 92% of its revenue base is now recurring, giving us a high degree of confidence in Safra Catz's target for faster growth rates in FY20. Hurd also mentioned that "bookings growth climbed with our renewal rates, meaning our continuing renewal rates of existing customers gives us confidence that our cloud apps business will also just continue to strengthen from here."

Oracle's strong top-line momentum also translated well into bottom-line performance. As cloud has taken over a greater mix of Oracle's business, margins have seen gradual improvement - which is one of the baseline promises that the SaaS transition hopes to achieve. The company's pro forma operating margins lifted 50bps to 44% in FY19, still below the all-time high of 47% - but Catz believes that Oracle will surpass that 47% high mark over the coming years as Oracle continues to benefit from scaling its cloud business.

Pro forma EPS, meanwhile, grew 35% y/y to $1.07 in Q4, smashing Wall Street's estimates of $0.99 with 8% upside with the help of slightly lower tax rates this quarter. While Oracle is expecting these EPS growth rates to moderate in FY20, it's still guiding to 14-16% y/y pro forma EPS growth in Q1 as well as "double-digit" growth for the full year.

Key takeaways

Oracle's post-earnings rally is a well-deserved one. At a time when many mid-cap software companies like Docusign (DOCU) and Cloudera (CLDR) are reporting sales execution issues, Oracle - long the dark horse in the software race - ended up executing quite well to finish off its fiscal year, with its growth in cloud applications overtaking losses in legacy hardware and license software. With shares trading at a stark discount to peers, it's a good time to hop onboard as Oracle continues to flex its sales muscle in multiple categories of cloud software.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.