Funko Continues To Excel

Competition is no threat at this point. The only real danger to Funko’s business in the U.S. is the possible imposition of a tariff on toys given the company’s dependence on Chinese manufacturing.

Is POP a fad, and is the company gong to fall off a cliff sometime in the future? The article tells you why this is unlikely.

Funko is having every toy license worth having, including those of every toy-related movie released this year – 13 in all.

The company is gaining shelf space at the majors both in the Electronics Section as well as in the Toy space. In addition, Funko is making rapid inroads internationally.

The company is on a roll with sales growth for the year estimated at more than five times that of the worldwide toy market.

This is the third article I have written on the company. My first was dated on Aug. 30, 2018, under the title “Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) continues to progress rapidly” – a title which speaks for itself. The second was published on March 7, 2019, under the title “Funko – a Star in the making” which continued to assess the progress made by the company.

This third one again looks at the opportunities and threats faced by Funko on the basis of what national buyers around the world told me at the end of May, 2019. In summary, the current sales trajectory suggests a growth rate of 22% for the second quarter and 21% for the entire year. However, this does assume that there will be no imposition of a 25% tariff. It this happens, all bets are off, not only for Funko but for the entire U.S. toy industry.

This tells us that Funko has outpaced the worldwide toy market and all publicly-quoted U.S. toy companies for four of the last five years as per the chart below:

Source: SEC filings and Klosters Retailer Panel

There are several reasons accounting for Funko’s success

One is that Funko has cornered every license worth having – from Avengers to X-Men. More importantly, they have a license for every toy-related movie screened in 2019 – 13 in all.

Secondly, Funko is faster to market than anybody else. A good example is the BTS license showcased by Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) and Funko at Toy Fair in February 2019. Funko’s BTS figures came out on April 15; Mattel’s are expected for late September. The major reason for this is that Funko is paying its third-party manufacturers in China and Vietnam much faster than anybody else. As a result, these manufacturers will drop everything else to accommodate Funko on the premise that “what Funko wants, Funko gets, even if they want it yesterday!” The chart below illustrates the point:

Source: SEC filings

In other words, Funko paid its suppliers in 24 days compared to Spin Master’s 103 days. If push comes to shove, who is going to get first service – Spin Master or Funko?

Whatever the reasons are, Funko is making clear and measurable progress in North America and internationally. This is first borne out by the shelf space the major two U.S. brick-and-mortar retailers give the company. The chart below shows linear feet data for each company at the last date ToysRUs was still in business in September 2017 going forward to end of May 2019:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

Funko went from zero shelf space on 9/25/2018 to 60 linear feet by end of May 2019 – which makes it the second-largest action figure presence on the shelves of Target (NYSE:TGT) and WalMart (NYSE:WMT) after Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS). Equally importantly, Funko made the jump from its original position at the backwall behind the electronics section to the toy space – with Primal Age at Target and Five Nights at Freddy’s at WalMart.

We see a similar pattern in terms of sell through. National buyers typically list POP Funko under the Action Figure category. It's hence interesting to see where Funko makes it into the top five properties reported by the national buyers as of end of May:

Retailer Country POP Position J C Penney USA First Kohl’s USA First Amazon USA First TRU Canada Second Amazon Canada Second Amazon Mexico First Amazon France First Amazon UK Fourth TRU Spain Third IBS Italy Third Amazon China Second Big W Australia Fifth Takealot South Africa First Souq Egypt Fifth

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

Looking at the totality of all the 32 retailers surveyed, Hasbro is by far the strongest. Funko is the runner up and Mattel a relatively distant No. 3.

One significant factor in Funko’s success is that the national buyers like the company and are impressed with its management. Shipments are on time, there are no product complaints, and the company responds quickly and fully to any question or issue these buyers might have.

Are their challenges? Yes, but competition so far is not one of them. Hasbro’s Mighty Muggs was first launched in 2008 but did not get traction and was finally phased out during 2010 to be relaunched in 2018. Again, the line has not gained any traction since then in spite of being a spitting image of Funko’s POP to the extent that some of Funko’s Marvel licenses are used for the range. There's also no indication that any other company is in the process of mounting a credible challenge to Funko’s POP range.

The second danger is that Funko’s products are driven by a fad and that the company will fall off a cliff once the consumer moves on to other things. This is in fact unlikely since the company caters to two distinctly different groups – kids and collectors. The attraction for kids, and their parents, is that Funko has all the licenses they like and price points which are much lower than the traditional Action Figures under the same licenses. The second group, the collectors, is driven by the hope that the figure they collect now for $10 will one day fetch a million. As long as Funko does not allow retail inventories to get out of hand and as long as they continue to cull obsolete or overly dated products, there should be no problem with this group either.

No, the real danger lies in the threatened tariffs on Chinese toy imports. Currently, Funko produces about 75% of its program in China, about 20% in Vietnam and the remainder in Mexico. The extent by which Funko management could shift production from China to Vietnam is not known, but you can assume that the thought has crossed their minds.

The majority of its products are sold in a price band between $10 and $17 and could hence absorb a price increase of 10% to 15% without breaching major retail price barriers. Also, at least half of its sales go got collectors who are much less price sensitive than toy consumers. While Funko is hence in a better position than most to weather a tariff it will still hurt and chances are that sales would at least for a time stagnate were this to pass.

Klosters Trading provides business intelligence on the toy space. To do so accurately the company relies on four sources. One is its proprietary retailer panel of 10 stores in the U.S. The second are national buyers at 32 major toy retailers in 18 countries. The third are manufacturers in China who produce toys for a number of toy companies. The fourth are large toy distributors mainly in emerging markets

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.