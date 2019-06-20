Is MoneyGram International's Huge Spike Justified?

MoneyGram International (MGI) is a money transfer company that has spiked from under $1.5 to nearly $4 on the news that the cryptocurrency Ripple (XRP-USD) has partnered with MGI, with the two companies intending to work together on cross-border payment solutions. Most excitingly for many MGI investors, this partnership also came with the announcement that Ripple is to invest $30 million and up to $50 million into MGI at a price of $4.1, representing a perplexing 182% premium (roughly speaking) from MGI's close before the news was announced.

What This Means For MGI and Ripple

This news can be interpreted in one of two ways. Long-term investors bullish on MGI argue that with a deal for Ripple to purchase tens of millions of dollars worth of MGI stock at $4.1 per share, the value of the company cannot be less than that, and a partnership with Ripple (currently with a market cap of over $18 billion, still nearly 100 times higher than MGI) will lead to limitless potential for growth for a company of MGI's current market cap. However, one should give serious consideration to the possibility that Ripple's decision to enter this deal is not because it sees MGI as legitimately worth $4.1 per share, but rather in order to boost its own price, run a real case study and gain some much needed positive publicity. In fact, one may consider that committing to invest $30 million in MGI at a premium cost of $4.1/share (with a dollar cost for that premium somewhere in the region of $20 million, going off a prior price of $1.45 and calculated by (4.1-1.45)/4.1*30,000,000) has already paid off for Ripple.

Consider the following. Firstly, upon announcement of this news, Ripple went from around $0.43 to over $0.455 (the pullback in the hours afterwards is just following what the rest of the cryptocurrency market was doing at that time):

With over 42.5 BILLION Ripple in circulation, that represents over $1 billion in additional market cap gained, a sum vastly eclipsing Ripple's MGI investment and the premium paid (somewhere around 2% of Ripple's market cap gain).

Second, Ripple is under major pressure to announce partnerships with banks and money wiring services like MGI that actually show off a large-scale, working case study. While Ripple has partnered with many banks, we have yet to see any convincing case studies in which Ripple is used at a large scale and offers a definitive improvement over the traditional system. It's worth noting that last year Western Union (WU), a much larger competitor of MGI, had mostly rejected Ripple after having tested it since 2015, with the CEO stating it was still too expensive (though as of 2019 WU is still testing Ripple). After years of struggling to have its technology implemented, it's therefore very easy to see how valuable this partnership with MGI is for Ripple – quite likely far more valuable than the dollar amount Ripple has invested in MGI (again, still just a minuscule fraction of Ripple's market cap).

If we somehow assume Ripple really did invest in MGI on the belief that MGI is worth $4.1/share, and not for its own benefits listed above, the question is why? And why pay such an enormous premium, especially given that this is very far from a buyout (Ripple will only have an 8% to 10% stake in MGI)? By all appearances, MGI is a company facing enormous issues, having their stock price cut to just a fraction of what it was a couple of years ago in the midst of large government fines, financing issues and a progressively lower market share as better funded competitors like WU and Global Payments (GPN) continue to cut into its business. An optimist may argue that Ripple considers MGI to be legitimately worth $4.1/share if it seriously implements Ripple's technology, but that still seems like an enormous long shot.

Outlook

There may be value in MGI's news, and it would not surprise me to see the stock squeeze higher in the short term. However, as I believe there is a major possibility that Ripple's investment in MGI has little or nothing to do with the actual value of MGI, long term investors ought to tread extremely carefully.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.