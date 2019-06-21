Copper - The Trade Barometer Waits

Copper is a nonferrous metal that has a critical role in infrastructure building around the world. Since China is the most populous nation on the earth with the fastest growing economy over the recent decades, the Asian country had been a ravenous consumer of copper. Before 2005, the price of copper never traded about the $1.6065 per pound level. Since 2009, it only dipped below $2 once, at the start of 2016 when it found a bottom at $1.9355 per pound. In 2011, the price of the base metal traded to an all-time peak at $4.6495 per pound. At around the $2.7150 level on Thursday, June 20, the price of copper has been under pressure since mid-April when optimism that the US and China would reach a trade agreement, failed and the dispute between the two nations escalated.

Copper has been one of the leading barometers for optimism or pessimism when it comes to the trade issues between the nations with the world's leading economies. At the current price level, copper reflects the recent pessimism over a trade deal, but the metal is waiting until the end of this month when the leaders of China and the US sit down to talk at the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is one of the leading producers of copper in the world. FCX shares move higher and lower with the price of the red metal, and it too is waiting for the next move in the trade dispute.

Copper rises and falls on trade

The price of reached a high at $3.0010 per pound on April 17 as optimism rose over a trade deal between the US and China. However, when the Trump administration became frustrated over Chinese backtracking during the negotiating process, the President rolled out new protectionist measures on May 10, and China retaliated on May 13 sending the price of the nonferrous metal lower.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the price dropped from a high at just over $3 per pound in mid-April to its most recent low at $2.5995 on June 7 as the copper market reflected the pessimism over trade. Nearby July COMEX copper futures were trading around the $2.7100 per pound level on Thursday, June 20 after President Trump made some encouraging remarks over trade during the week and the Fed told markets to expect lower interest rates this year. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were rising towards overbought territory after the price bounced from the $2.60 per pound level.,

Price consolidation at the bottom while rising open interest is a worrying sign for the red metal

Meanwhile, July copper futures had traded in a range from just under $2.60 to $2.7020 from May 29 through June 17. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the copper futures market, rose steadily moving from 244,742 contracts on May 8 to 293,430 on June 14, an increase of 19.9%, the metric rise while the price declined. Rising open interest and falling price is typically a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market.

Since then, copper has been recovering reaching a high at $2.7375 on the July COMEX contract on June 20 after President Trump confirmed that a meeting at the end of the month with the Chinese President will take place, and the Fed provided the most dovish guidance since Chairman Powell took over the central bank from Janet Yellen.

Copper will receive some directions later this month, but inventories rise

The next significant event for the copper market will come on June 28 and 29 when Presidents Trump and Xi sit down to talk about the status of the trade negotiations at the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan. The Chinese state media had indicated that President Xi could cancel the meeting as rhetoric over trade has increased between Washington and Beijing. However, after a phone call with the US President earlier this week, it appears that the meeting is going to occur.

The Chinese have the luxury of time on their side from a political perspective, but economic concerns could compel the Chinese leader to find areas where compromise with President Trump is possible. At the same time, the current demonstrations in Hong Kong put some additional pressure on China. President Trump has said he is happy to keep tariffs in place. To fulfill his campaign pledge from 2016, he would need to secure a deal with President Xi that moves the needle when it comes to leveling the playing field for trade between the two nations that continue to position as the G20 meeting approaches. The bottom line is that no meeting or a meeting where there is no progress on negotiations could send the price of copper to a new low under the $2.60 per pound level. Any progress or a trade deal that comes out of a summit would likely light a bullish fuse under the price of the red metal. As the world's leading copper consumer, any uptick in the Chinese economy would lead to more demand for copper, leading to higher prices. Therefore, we should know by the end of this month if copper will be below $2.60 or above $2.70 per pound over the coming months. This week, the pessimism abated, and a bit of optimism returned to the copper market lifting the price to over the $2.70 level. Moreover, a declining dollar and the prospects for lower US and European rates creates a potent bullish cocktail for many commodities, and copper is a leader in the asset class.

The most recent inventory data from the London Metals Exchange is not bullish for the price of copper as stockpiles spiked higher late last week.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the chart illustrates, LME copper inventories rose from just under 211,000 tons to 248,375 metric tons as of June 19 according to the London Metals Exchange, which is close to a new high for 2019. Rising stocks can often be a bearish sign for the price of the base metal.

A volatile horizon based on the Chinese economy

The price of copper is likely to continue to reflect the state of China's economy. While the price of copper recovered from the bottom end of its trading range this week, Chinese Large-Cap stocks did the same.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, after trading to a high at $45.96 in early April when the market was optimistic over the prospects for a trade deal, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF product (FXI) fell to a low at $39.90 on May 24. The ETF recovered from the low and was at $42.65 on June 20. The most recent low was in early January at $38 per share, but the ETF bounced along with the price of copper. The price action in both the FXI ETF and the copper market reflect the market's ups and downs when it comes to the prospects for a trade deal and the futures of the Chinese economy. Since trade is the primary issue, so we could see lots of volatility in both the stocks and red metal after next week's G-20 meeting when the leaders of the US and China press the flesh.

FCX consolidates and is waiting for copper to make a move

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has been tracking the price of copper as the company is a leading global producer of the red metal. The company's assets include the Grasberg mine in Indonesia, as well as production sites in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Peru, and Chile. The company also explores for and produces gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas, copper is the bread and butter of FCX's business.

FCX has a market cap of $16.544 billion and trades an average of over 20 million shares each day. The company trades at a P/E ratio of 8.59 times its most recent earnings and pays a 1.79% dividend to shareholders at its current price.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that FCX stock has tracked the price of copper as it rose to a high at $14.68 per share on April 17, the same day July copper traded at just over $3 per pound. FCX fell to its most recent low at $9.47 on May 31. FCX has behaved like a leveraged ETF product that replicates the price action in the copper market. As copper sits in a range between $2.60 and $2.70 per pound, FCX has traded between $10 and $11 per share. As copper moved above the $2.70 level, the shares broke through $11 on the upside.

Copper has been an excellent barometer when it comes to the trade dispute between the US and China, and FCX shares have followed the price of copper like an obedient puppy. As the end of June approaches, we could be in for a pickup in price variance in both the metal and the shares as both are likely to rally if optimism over a trade deal returns, or move lower if the pessimism intensifies as China and the US move further down the road towards a trade war.

