Adaptive Biotechnologies Prepares Terms For IPO

ADPT has a large partnership with Genentech, a solid balance sheet, and wide use of its platform by researchers, so the IPO is worth a close look.

The firm has developed an immunoinformatics platform for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

Quick Take

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $244 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm has developed an immunoinformatics platform that maps adaptive immune responses to diseases in a single database.

ADPT has a major partnership with Genentech, a strong balance sheet, and wide industry use of its technologies. The IPO, while not cheap, it worth looking into for buy-and-hold life science investors.

Company & Technology

Seattle, Washington-based Adaptive Biotechnologies was founded in 2009 to develop a platform for sequencing receptors of adaptive immune cells to identify and map them to the signals of disease or antigens.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO and Director Chad Robins, who has also co-founded and served as a board director at Aortica Corporation.

Adaptive has developed an Immune Medicine Platform that combines proprietary machine learning, bioinformatics, and software techniques to identify how human’s adaptive immune system diagnoses and treats a disease, including autoimmune diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s immune medicine platform:

Source: Adaptive Technologies

The company platform's core, immunoSEQ, sequences a single y-shaped chain of T-cell or B-cell receptors [TCRs or BCRs] to identify most of a person’s immune system TCRs and BCRs.

The firm’s MIRA technology enables it to map sequenced TCRs and BCRs from a patient to the specific antigen they respond to, thus revealing which diseases the body is actively fighting and which it has seen in the past.

Using pairSEQ, Adaptive is capable of reconstructing receptors for therapeutic purposes by pairing both chains on a Y-shaped receptor from hundreds of thousands of TCRs.

To determine which TCR is most effective and safe in fighting certain diseases, ADPT uses its TruTCR technology to characterize binding, cytotoxicity and safety properties of antigen-specific, paired TCRs for TCR-mediated therapies.

Adaptive Biotechnologies’ most advanced product candidate is clonoSEQ, which enables detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease [MRD] or the remaining number of cancer cells that are present in patients with specific blood cancers during and after treatment.

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s product development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

In collaboration with Microsoft, ADPT is developing immunoSEQ Dx that is capable of detecting early on many diseases from a single blood sample.

As per its collaboration agreement with Genentech, the firm will leverage ADPT’s platform to identify specific immune cells to develop into cellular oncology therapies.

Investors in Adaptive Biotechnologies included Senator Investment Group, Tiger Management Group, Matrix Capital Management, Rock Springs Capital, and Viking Global Investments. Source: Crunchbase

Adaptive markets its products primarily through an internal sales team whose efforts are targeted at department heads, lab directors, clinicians, principal investigators, core facility directors, payors and research scientists as well as pathologists at academic institutions, biopharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and contract research organizations.

ADPT seeks to increase product awareness using seminars, trade shows, direct sales calls, academic conferences as well as web presence and other forms of internet marketing.

Market & Competition

According to a recent market research report by Grand View Research, the immunoinformatics market is projected to grow in the upcoming years due to the numerous applications with integration of computational and experimental methods in handling genome sequencing data.

This growth can also be attributed to Increase in prevalence of tropical and emerging infectious diseases as well as rising concerns targeting key determinants of the immunity system through a systematic immunoinformatics-driven approach.

A rise in research and development activities, including host-pathogen interaction in diseases diagnosis and allergy prediction, is also expected to propel the market.

Areas of research, such as immunomic database design, design and engineering of immune therapeutics & diagnostics, immune system response modeling and simulation of laboratory experiments, as well as in-silico vaccination are anticipated to widen the scope of research activity in the market.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to improving infrastructure facilities for research activities and supportive government initiatives that boost the need for research activities for novel therapeutics and improving production processes.

Major competitors that provide or are developing immunoinformatics platforms include:

EpiVax

Novozymes Biopharma (NZYMB)

ioGenetics

International Society of Vaccines

IMGT

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

ADPT’s recent financial results feature a large, non-refundable payment of $300 million by collaboration partner Genentech, most of which was classified as deferred revenue.

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 12,666,000 30.4% 2018 $ 55,663,000 44.8% 2017 $ 38,448,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 7,678,000 34.1% 2018 $ 35,995,000 58.1% 2017 $ 22,768,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 60.62% 2018 64.67% 2017 59.22% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ (20,045,000) -158.3% 2018 $ (49,756,000) -89.4% 2017 $ (44,475,000) -115.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (18,640,000) 2018 $ (46,345,000) 2017 $ (42,696,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ 278,303,000 2018 $ (32,259,000) 2017 $ (34,858,000)

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $440.4 million in cash and $326.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was $242.6 million.

IPO Details

ADPT intends to raise $200 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 12.5 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00, not including customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Since this is a typical feature of biopharma firm IPOs, the absence of it is a negative signal to prospective investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.46 billion.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We expect to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily to fund commercial and marketing activities associated with our clinical products and services, continued research and development for our drug discovery initiatives and ongoing investments in our TCR-Antigen Map related activities. We expect to use the remainder, if any, to scale our laboratory operations with our anticipated growth, for working capital and for other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen, Guggenheim Securities, William Blair, and BTIG.

Commentary

Adaptive is seeking public capital to continue development of its immunoinformatics platform.

The firm has a large and notable collaboration deal with Genentech and seeks to also use its platform for internal drug development,

The company’s financials are strong for a biopharma IPO candidate since the firm received the previously described $300 million payment from Genentech.

The collaboration and licensing deal provides for up to $1.8 billion in additional payments plus royalties on sales of approved products if that occurs.

While many biopharma firms say they have a proprietary platform for developing drugs, most of those platforms don’t interest other players like Adaptive’s does.

With the Genentech partnership, strong balance sheet, and significant industry acceptance of its technologies, Adaptive is well positioned to take advantage of the personalized immuno-oncology trends in the cancer treatment space.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 26, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.