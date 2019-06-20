Amazon: Is Past Prologue?

We update the data from our earlier article to determine whether Amazon has diverged from the expected trend in the subsequent two years.

Nearly two years ago, we attempted to place the growth of the domestic retail business of Amazon (AMZN) in context with the historical experience of Walmart (WMT) during the latter's own heady days of growth. In both instances, conventional wisdom was that the respective company would prove the death knell of retail competitors. The methodology used to develop a consistent standard for comparison was based on looking at the year in which each company achieved a certain percentage of total U.S. retail sales (excluding automotive and food service sales) with the base year set as the year in which each company achieved 0.9% of such retail sales.

Our finding, in short, was that the experience of Amazon has not been significantly different than that of Walmart decades before and, in fact, by some metrics, Amazon actually trails the earlier revenue growth experience of Walmart. The full development of that analysis can be found in the original article The Rise (and Stall) of Amazon, so it's not necessary to repeat the details at this point.

In this follow-up, we reprise the original argument and update and extend our models with subsequent information reflecting U.S. retail sales and actual Amazon domestic retail revenues. Our objective is to determine whether Amazon's business has continued to track Walmart's historical experience or has, in fact, diverged from that historical template.

We find that Amazon's performance in the two years since our original analysis has continued to largely track Walmart's historical experience, suggesting ongoing caution is warranted when approaching the company's shares.

The Updated Data

First, we updated a chart tracking the percentage of total U.S. retail sales held by each company each year after the base year. In 2016, the experience of both companies was largely consistent and had been for nearly half a decade, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The results for the two years since (through 2018) have largely tracked that earlier trend. Amazon has developed a small market share advantage beginning in 2017 amounting to a couple tenths of a percentage point of U.S. retail sales, but this is not particularly significant relative to the overall pattern. Indeed, the divergence is largely related to a brief slowdown in revenue growth experienced by Walmart in Year 6 (which for Walmart corresponds to the recession of 1990), and our projections suggest this gap will close slightly in the current year.

The real test for Amazon will actually occur in the relatively near future - between 2020 and 2022 - which corresponds to the point at which Walmart began to struggle with the law of large numbers and the company's domestic retail revenue growth began to slow. The added challenge, if current economic fears prove correct, is the impact that a recession in the near future could have on Amazon's growth trajectory. In the event the impact was similar to that on Walmart in 1990, the perceived advantage could quickly evaporate or reverse.

Similarly, Amazon's domestic revenue growth in the year domestic revenues reached a specified percentage of U.S. retail sales has remained roughly in line with the experience of Walmart. While Amazon's revenue growth in years on reaching specific milestones has matched or exceeded that of Walmart more recently, this serves to offset underperformance in earlier years, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The longer term trend is shown below and emphasizes the potential risk to domestic retail revenue growth going forward as the company becomes an increasingly large component of the U.S. retail landscape:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Interestingly, the decline experienced by Walmart on reaching about a 4% U.S. domestic retail market share is roughly in line with Amazon's own recent earnings statements about decelerating retail revenue growth.

In terms of domestic retail sales, Amazon is not all that unique from a historical perspective. Amazon has continued to largely track the performance of Walmart as it grew to become the largest retailer in the nation. A noted earlier, the point at which the law of large numbers began to impact growth at Walmart continues to approach and is still anticipated to occur around 2021. Amazon is about two years away from the inflection point which may determine how sustainable the company's retail model actually is and whether the current valuation can be justified based on the assumption of domestic retail as a continuing growth opportunity.

In essence, although we believe it is likely Amazon will continue to capture market share and report strong retail revenue growth, at least for the next couple years, the expectations of endless growth and ultimate retail dominance reflected in the current valuation may already incorporate substantially all of the company's potential growth. In addition, we believe there are inherent limits in the company's ability to grow its retail operations which will become apparent over the next decade (and possibly sooner) and could significantly impact the company's valuation. The limits are well defined by the prior experience of the country's other dominant retailer, Walmart, whose historical experience is, so far, remarkably similar to that of Amazon.

A Case of Deja Vu

The cautionary tale for Amazon shareholders who rely on the conventional wisdom that Amazon will continue to capture an ever-increasing share of domestic retail market share also lies in the historical experience of Walmart. In the case of Walmart, the conventional wisdom that the company would come to dominate retail was certainly proved correct to some degree as the company indeed became the dominant retailer in the United States during the 1980s and 1990s. However, not only did the predictions about the fall of retail not quite come to pass, the company also turned out to be a rather poor investment, as reflected by the following chart:

Source: Nasdaq (with Annotations Added)

Walmart was, for thirteen years, a textbook example of the maxim that what everyone knows isn't worth knowing. The company came to dominate the U.S. retail landscape as it significantly increased revenues and earnings, but for more than a decade, the company's shares were essentially flat. The value of that decade of future growth was already reflected in the share price in late 1999 when the price-to-earnings ratio peaked at 50, only to decline to around 12 over the intervening years.

It's sobering to think about that experience for a moment, especially in light of the incredible expectations for many companies projected to dominate their industries sporting matching market valuations.

The Wild Card

The wild card, of course, is Amazon Web Services (AWS), by far the company's smallest operation by revenue but most valuable by profitability. AWS has grown revenue and operating profit at a furious pace over the last few years, and this will likely continue into the foreseeable future, but AWS may eventually become a victim of its own success on two fronts.

First, Jeff Bezos's maxim that another's operating margin is Amazon's opportunity again may well apply in reverse to AWS as the segment's operating margins surge past 25%. AWS clearly has a significant market position through not an unassailable one, and the rising margins will lead to increased competition in the space, not least from Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Second, so long as Amazon Web Services remains a highly profitable and relatively fast-growing segment of the overall company, it will look increasingly pointless to shareholders to couple a fast growth technology business with a relatively marginally profitable retail behemoth with slowing growth and limited future prospects. The businesses are linked to some degree due to the nature of Amazon's business, but it's not entirely unrealistic for pressure to grow as retail growth slows to separate the two businesses. It's a scenario that has played out at countless companies as one segment's faltering prospects become a drag on the valuation of the crown jewels.

Conclusion

We don't discount the likelihood that Amazon will become a dominant retailer in the marketplace - if anything, our projections support this - but we do question the rationality of the current valuation in the context of the potential of the retail business. The company's web services segment, as we noted, is the wild card with great potential for profit but also great potential to attract significant additional competition from large competitors. The segment is certainly a valuable counterweight to the retail segment, and the profitability of this business may well support the current - and even a higher - market valuation. However, as the marginally profitable retail division begins to experience slowing growth, it's possible that pressure will grow to separate Amazon's crown jewel from its otherwise tarnished retail crown. Indeed, our prediction is not for a sudden decline in growth or the share price, but a belief that the best-case scenario for long-term investors (versus traders and speculators) is something akin to the experience of Walmart - a relatively flat share price with periods of volatility in the interim.

Amazon may ultimately prove us wrong, but given the exceptional historical similarity in performance between Amazon and Walmart, our view is that Amazon will slow in a similar manner, dashing the excessive expectations incorporated into the valuation. The historical perspective and relative similarity of the paths tread by Amazon and Walmart during their heady years of growth should provide at least a sobering counter perspective to the common narrative and a basis to evaluate whether all that future growth is already largely reflected in the valuation. Amazon will not maintain the current price-to-earnings ratio forever, and while growth prospects abound, we believe that compression will occur as profitability catches up to those expectations and the valuation.

Amazon may soon demonstrate whether past is, indeed, prologue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.