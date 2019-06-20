Coca-Cola Isn't Pricing In Growth Challenges

Image source

New all-time highs

Coca-Cola (KO) is just one of many large-cap stocks that are making new all-time highs or close to it. The market seems to be in a state of euphoria and it is driving the valuations of some companies to new heights. Coca-Cola is one of these stocks as it crested $51 for the first time ever earlier this month as investors continue to bet on the company's strategic plan for the future. While this isn't your father's Coca-Cola, the valuation has gotten to the point at new all-time highs that investors should consider taking profits on the beverage giant.

Q1 earnings show signs of worry for growth potential

The company reported Q1 earnings relatively recently, and since the report, the stock has essentially done nothing but go higher. Results are improving and definitely moving in the right direction, but investors should keep in mind also that with the recent improvement in results comes comparisons in subsequent years that are much more difficult.

Organic sales rose 6% year-over-year as the company's EMEA region and bottling business, respectively, contributed to top-line growth. However, 2% of the 6% gain was due to a revenue timing shift, and thus, without this, organic sales would have risen 4%. Unit case volume rose 4% as weakness in North America was more than offset by strength elsewhere. However, weakness in the company's home market shouldn't be taken lightly.

Operating margin was essentially flat on an adjusted basis, coming in at 30.5% of revenue. Margin expansion on an underlying basis was offset by a 260bps headwind from currency translation, owed to Coca-Cola's significant non-US presence. Indeed, currency translation is nearly always a big factor one way or the other for Coca-Cola depending upon the price action of the US dollar.

EPS came at $0.38 from continuing operations, which was a strong 24% gain year-over-year. However, EPS, on a comparable basis, rose just 2% to $0.48, owed in part to an 11% headwind from Forex translation.

Coca-Cola reiterated guidance of 4% organic revenue growth this year and total sales growth of 12-13%. However, EPS should be flat to last year at something around $2.10.

Where will growth come from?

No one would dispute that Coca-Cola is much better off now than it was a couple of years ago. The company's strategic shift away from bottling and towards pricing and case volume growth, in addition to new products like coffee, has certainly changed the trajectory of the company for the better. The problem I see with the current valuation is that Coca-Cola appears to have reaped just about all of the benefits from its strategic shift and thus, further growth on the scale we've seen will be next to impossible.

First, the company's market share is already huge in just about every product it sells and in every market, as seen below.

Source: Investor presentation, page 6

The company has successfully diversified revenue away from its core sparkling beverages in recent years, and today, it makes up perhaps three-fifths of the company's total; that number continues to shrink. It is in growth areas like waters, juices, milk products, teas, and coffees now, all of which have better growth characteristics than sparkling beverages.

However, the problem is that Coca-Cola is already number one in terms of market share in 32 of its top 40 markets and over 75 category/country combinations. While this speaks to the company's strength, it also means that the runway for improvement is, therefore, small.

In other words, if the company were in a weaker market share position, it would be much easier to make the case that it was taking share and thus, would see better results down the road. However, as Coca-Cola is already dominating in all kinds of segments and regions, the runway has to be shorter; there simply is a limit to how many shares the company can take from here given its already-dominant position.

Apart from market share, a big part of the Coca-Cola story of late has been boosting operating margins via the bottling refranchising effort, among other things.

Source: Investor presentation, page 11

The results have been outstanding, as we can see above. Revenue fell materially but margins have soared, moving from the low-20s to in excess of 30%. However, Coca-Cola has the same problem here as it does with market share; it is already too good. Q1 operating margins were actually slightly lower than the same period last year, and the weight of the evidence implies that the company has seen its peak operating margin number or is at least very close. That removes a significant tailwind for profit growth that has been in place since 2015 or so, making further growth very difficult.

The valuation implies lots more growth

Given all of this, I see Coca-Cola's runway for growth as relatively short apart from organic growth in the company's markets. Market share will be difficult to continue to grow given the company's already-dominant position, and margins look to me like they've topped out. Where is the excess growth going to come from? I don't see anything that will help boost the company along at any sort of meaningful rate outside of perhaps mid-single digit revenue growth, so I'm more cautious now.

Source: Author's calculations using company data

This is particularly true in light of the fact that the stock's valuation continues to rise. Shares trade for more than 24 times analyst consensus for this year at $2.10, which compares very unfavorably to the company's historical valuations. The 10-year average PE ratio is 19.7, while the most recent five years produce an average of 21.7. In either case, the stock is more expensive now than it has been in the past decade at a time when earnings comparisons have likely never been tougher.

I'm not suggesting Coca-Cola's growth has ended because I do not believe that to be the case. The company's move into coffee should provide another jolt to top-line growth in the coming years, in addition to the other categories it has diversified into lately. However, with operating margins already at their highs and as they have seemingly peaked, I have a hard time believing growth is about to accelerate, which is what the valuation would lead you to believe.

I'm not cautious on Coca-Cola because the business is weak; I'm cautious because I think investors are expecting more than what can reasonably be expected in terms of growth in the coming years. For investors that want to own Coca-Cola, waiting for a pullback would be prudent. I think patient investors can pick up Coca-Cola in the mid-$40s later this year after the euphoria of the current rally wears off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.