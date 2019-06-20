DISH's Biggest Risk Factor May Disappear Next Week, Stock Could Surge

More importantly, DISH may be able to leverage an end or extension to its FCC deadline crunch with the deal.

For some time now, I have been writing bullish articles on DISH Network (DISH) arguing that their spectrum hoard is of sufficient value to cover the company’s debts and still leave a substantially larger operating value than their current share price reflects. Earlier this year, I wrote another, arguing that despite the stock’s fall, there was considerable potential for a rebound.

My position has not changed. Actually, it has been reinforced by a potential near-term catalyst I see on the horizon for DISH to bounce further upward relatively quickly.

Merger Making Waves

My track record on DISH is mixed. Many will point out, justifiably so, that DISH is now well below the price at which I called it a “screaming buy.” That’s true, but DISH actually rose for almost 15 months after I made my buy recommendation and hit a high of $66, representing a 38% gain in 14 months. Later, of course, it absolutely fell off a cliff, giving some vindication to those who urged investors to steer clear as well. DISH bottomed at $23 over Christmas. When I wrote my last article on DISH it was trading around $32, well below the $45 it was around when I wrote my original article.

It is now trading around $39. The reason primarily seems to be merger-related, although DISH is not merging with anyone. I’m speaking of course of the Sprint (S) merger with T-Mobile (TMUS) which is awaiting its fate from the DOJ. For the past week, there has been increasing chatter that the DOJ will seek an accommodation with the two companies rather than risk another AT&T-level defeat. These accommodations will include the divestment of substantial spectrum resources and possibly some towers as well.

Many reports say that DISH is perfectly positioned to snatch up the assets for probably a fraction of what they’re worth. Admittedly, others insist that DISH has only attended recent meetings to implore DOJ Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim again to listen to his career, nonpartisan civil servants and block the merger entirely. But with the rising chatter reaching a bit of a crescendo, it seems more likely that DISH Chairman and Co-Founder Charlie Ergen was there to talk business than policy.

DISH Is Buying Low

My research shows that Sprint’s 2.5 GHz spectrum is worth upwards of $100 billion, so reports that DISH will only have to spend an additional $3 billion to acquire a significant share of it - Sprint was already fetching as much as $3 billion from the sale of Boost Mobile, and the deal is reported for a $6 billion total - is alone a significant positive for the stock.

Even if only 10% of Sprint’s spectrum is included, that comes to $10 billion, a $7 billion gain for a company with a float of 470 million shares. Almost $15 per share in gains. If some of Sprint’s 1900 MHz and 850 MHz spectrum is coming too, the gains could easily reach $20-$25 per share.

Does The Market Care?

To be sure, this is the same basis on which I have long been bullish on DISH - undervalued spectrum - and some have challenged the idea that idle spectrum is good for a company’s stock. Stone Fox Capital has argued that the market has consistently demonstrated that it won’t attach values to spectrum which is not being used.

DISH’s share price action since my original article would seem to indicate that this may be correct, but I would point out that DISH rose for a year and change and gained 30% before declining. Analysts have known about DISH’s unused spectrum for a long time, so it seems odd that it would rise before falling if a lack of network was the cause. I suppose perhaps they were optimistic at first and then became skeptical when DISH didn’t build immediately, but I don’t think that’s it either.

My own hypothesis is that DISH began falling in earnest for the same reason that AT&T (T) did, and as DirecTV would have had it remained an independent company: the market began to realize that the traditional pay-TV cash cow at both companies was in serious trouble. But I didn’t write this article to rehash that argument.

Regardless, even if Stone Fox is correct, I would question whether a long-term investor should be bothered by this fact. If you believe DISH has the right plan to deploy the spectrum and put it to use, then share price appreciation for the spectrum is merely delayed until deployment, not lost, for a buy-and-hold investor.

Leveraging An Extension

But even if the market is pricing in skepticism that DISH will ever get a wireless network off the ground, the new deal could have good news there as well. The greatest risk factor for DISH, as I and many more bearish contributors have noted as well, is that DISH will forfeit a substantial share of spectrum back to the government if it does not have 70% of the population in each geographic license covered by 2020.

The new deal may suggest DISH has new leverage on this front. First, the deadline is controlled by the FCC, which has been very clear that it wants this deal to happen. Since the DOJ is apparently insisting that it will only clear the deal if a substantial divestment to a viable new wireless entrant is agreed, the FCC may agree to simply extend the deadline substantially.

Alternatively, DISH may use the deal itself to acquire some of Sprint’s tower holdings, as well as its spectrum. Climbing towers to attach new radios is much cheaper than building new towers and also comes with far fewer local regulatory hurdles. If DISH can acquire towers, it can simply graft its AWS spectrum onto the existing Sprint towers and perhaps still meet the original 2020 deadline.

Finally, if neither of those pans out, DISH could even agree, with the FCC’s blessing, a spectrum swap. DISH’s spectrum is AWS, as is substantial portions of T-Mobile and Sprint’s holdings. DISH could potentially give New T-Mobile its licenses - which they would quickly bring online on their existing network, fulfilling the terms of the leases - in exchange for AWS spectrum without such encumbrances, giving them more time to build out.

Conclusion

Regardless of which of these paths is taken, DISH appears to have, by virtue of the somewhat dichotomous outlook on this merger the FCC and DOJ have, substantial leverage to address, in one way or another, its biggest risk factor, while acquiring still substantially more of an undervalued asset.

I would posit that perhaps the market is willing to reward spectrum holdings if it sees reasonable prospects of their deployment. If so, DISH may be able to rebound sharply by reporting progress on this front in the coming weeks, courtesy of perhaps an FCC extension or maybe just the acquisition of towers to speed deployment plans. I agree, however, that we are getting sufficiently close to the deadline that the time for reassuring words is over. Action is what DISH needs now.

And it looks like we might soon get some.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DISH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.