Surgutneftegaz: Receive 18% Dividend Yield And Imagine Yourself As A Russian Oligarch For A Moment

Oil giant Surgutneftegas accounts for 11% of Russian oil production, making it the third largest oil farmer in the country. Despite favorable oil prices, the price of common shares has fallen sharply, making the company look extremely cheap. On the other hand, the preferred share (the blue line in graph 1) have performed a lot better. The holders of the preferred shares also receive considerably more dividend. Surgutneftegaz is a remarkable company that explanation.

Graph 1: price development of the common share (candlesticks) and the preferred share (blue line) over the past 2 years.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Russian oil companies, counter-cyclical

Russian oil companies report in Russian Rubles; however the turnover is reported in U.S. dollars as crude oil is listed in that currency. When the price of crude oil rises, the Ruble usually rises as well, because the Russian economy benefits from this. As most of the costs are made in Rubles, the increase in the results of the oil companies. As a the Russian oil companies incur most their costs in Rubles, the increase in their results are dampened. Conversely, the same applies to a fall in the price of oil. This leads to a fall in the Ruble, causing costs to decease which consequently slows down the decline in results. The Ruble’s typical relationship with the crude oil price therefore has a stabilizing effect. Unlike the Russians oil companies, Western oil companies do not have this advantage.

Another strong point that can be added for the case of Surgutneftegaz, is that the company has enormous amounts of U.S. dollar assets on its balance sheet. As a result, the dollar value of the equity is relatively independent of the Ruble exchange rate. Therefore sanctions against Russia generally don’t affect Surgutneftegaz’s results so much.

The company and its top management

The name Surgutneftegaz is derived from the West Siberian town of Surgut, which has over 300,000 inhabitants, a third of whom work for the oil giant. The company has been run since 1984 by Vladimir Bogdanov, who became the CEO at the age of 33. He maintains an excellent relationship with President Vladimir Putin, for which he is personally subjected to the international sanction regime. On the other hand, the company itself has only been slightly been sanctioned, because American suppliers are only prohibited to sell certain products to the company. Besides, absolutely no concerns have been risen about Bogdanov outside of his close relationship with the government. The top executive has a reputation for being a sober and hard worker. Despite his supposed assets of $1.5 billion (Source: Forbes) he leads an inconspicuous and withdrawn existence in Siberia. From purely the shareholder perspective, the good relationship with President Putin is probably more of an advantage than a disadvantage. The company is known for being management conservatively. This can be shown, for example, in the stability of the operating profit.

Graph 2: revenue and profit development 2013 to 2018 (in billion Rubles)

Source: Surgutneftegaz Annual report

Graph 2 shows that sales have been rising for many years in a row, mainly due to the combination of higher oil prices and a weakening Ruble. What is striking is that the operating profit is relatively stable, while the net profit fluctuates considerably. This is because the net profit is influenced by the revaluation of the enormous dollar deposits.

The balance sheet: more than $40 billion in dollar deposits

(in billion Rubles) ASSETS LIABILITIES Cash position 88 0 Current liabilities Debtors 288 118 Creditors Deposits 781 Other 108 17 Other Total current assets 1265 135 Total current liabilities PPE 873 0 Long-term debts Intangible assets 63 94 Tax payable Deposits 2175 Other 52 0 Other Total non-current assets 3163 94 Total non-current liabilities 4199 Equity Total assets 4428 4428 Total liabilities

Table 1: balance sheet as of 31-03-2019.

Table 1 shows that no less than 2956 billion Rubles (over $45 billion) in short and long deposits are on the balance sheet. More than 95% of these deposits are held in U.S. dollars at various Russian banks. The deposits of Surgutneftegaz are an important source of financing for the Russian banking system. Partly because of the trade sanctions against Russia, these banks can make good use of the foreign liquidity. The disadvantage of this is that there is a fair chance that the company does not have free access to all its assets. On the other hand, Surgutneftegaz has the advantage of receiving a generous interest rate on its U.S. dollar assets of around 4%.

Results Q1 2019

The underlying performance for the first quarter of this year was excellent. Turnover rose by more than 23% to 394.4 billion Rubles (USD 6.1 billion) and operating profit increased by 63% to 112.5 billion Rubles. In addition, an interest payment of no less than 29 billion Rubles was received on the dollar deposits. However, the currency result was a negative of 225 billion Rubles because the Ruble had risen. This resulted in a net loss of 82 billion Ruble below the line. This loss could have a negative effect on the dividend for the 2019 financial year (in 2020). However, as these are open currency positions, the loss has not yet been realized and will fluctuate with the Rubel's share price.

Dividend policy

A fixed amount of 6.0 or 6.5 Rubles will be paid per ordinary share, while a total amount of 7.09% of the annual net profit is available for the preferred shares. The dividend for the preferred shares will always be at least equal to the dividend for the common shares. Table 2 provides an overview of the dividend payments made in recent years.

Ex-date Dividend share* Dividend preferred share (in RUB) Dividend preferred share (in USD) 14-07-2014 RUB 6,00 RUB 23,60 $0,6487 14-07-2015 RUB 6,50 RUB 82,10 $1,2776 14-07-2016 RUB 6,00 RUB 69,20 $1,0620 18-07-2017 RUB 6,00 RUB 6,00 $0,1000 18-07-2018 RUB 6,50 RUB 13,80 $0,2115 18-07-2019** RUB 6,50** RUB 77,20** $1,1723** Total RUB 37,50 RUB 270,90 $4,4721

Table 2: dividend payments over the past five years. *Common share. **still to be paid out.

Source: annual report

The holders of the preferred share receive on average a much larger dividend than the common shareholders. The holders of the preferred shares have already received $4.47 in dividend per share over the past six years (including the dividend still to be paid next July). They have therefore already received more than 70% of the current share price of $6.30 back.

The valuation

At the current price of $6.30, the preferred shares are only priced at 42% of their material book value. Normally, deposits can be added to the cash position to determine the enterprise value. Since we found that in this case they are probably not freely available, we do not include them in the calculation at all. The enterprise value then still comes to $16.7 billion. In 2018, an EBITDA of $8.2 billion was achieved, which means that the EV/EBITDA multiple is only 2.0x. As mentioned, the calculation is on the conservative side, because the deposit capital of $45 billion has remained completely outside the enterprise value.

Conclusion: buy preferred shares at around $6

There are, of course, political risks associated with a Russian company with clear links to the government. Given the valuation, investors seem to have discounted this. The chance that relations with Russia could also improve again some day, may be underestimated by investors. All things considered, we advise investors to be cautious with common stocks, as the 2.5% dividend yield is too low. However, the preferred shares do have an attractive risk/return ratio. For the past six years alone, a total of $4.47 in dividend has been paid per preferred share, which is currently quoted at $6.30. If that pace continues, holders of preferred shares will earn back their investment within ten years, only in dividends. These high dividends therefore significantly reduce the risk of the investment.

Surgutneftegaz combines a conservative top executive, a very solid balance sheet, with high and stable operating profitability. The likelihood of big surprises on the negative that are not discounted into the share price seems limited. Investors who buy a preferred share now can already expect a dividend of over 18% next month (18 July), and benefit a little bit from the Russian oligarchs.

Important date

July 18, 2019: ex-dividend date ($0.09 per ordinary share, $1.17 per preference share)

Substantial shareholders

The Vanguard Group: 3.33% (prefs)

Alfred Berg Kapitalförvaltning: 1.98% (prefs)

BlackRock Fund Advisers: 1.77% (prefs)

Robeco Institutional AM: 1.37% (prefs)

Vladimir Bogdanov (CEO): 0.37% (common shares ~0.30% of the total)

Website

www.surgutneftegas.ru

Exchange rate

USD.RUB: 65,00

Key figures prefs (ADR)

Ticker: SGTPY

Fair: PINK

ISIN: US8688611057

Rate: $6.30

52-week low: $4.84

52-week high: $6.37

Material book value per share: $15.10

Preferred share price/material book value: 0.42x

Dividend 2019: $1.17

Dividend yield 2019: 18,6%

Key figures for common shares (ADR)

Ticker: SGTZY

Fair: PINK

ISIN: US8688612048

Rate: $3.70

52-week low: $3.60

52-week high: $4.76

Number of outstanding ordinary shares: 3,573 billion shares ($3.70 per ADR)

Number of outstanding prefs: 0.770 billion pieces ($6.30 exchange rate per ADR)

Total number of outstanding shares: 4.343 billion shares

Market capitalization: $18.072 billion

Net assets: $1.354 billion

Enterprise value: $16.718 billion

Material book value per share: $15.10

Price of ordinary share/material book value: 0.25x

Dividend 2019: $0.09

Dividend yield: 2.5%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGTZY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.