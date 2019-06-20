The RealReal Readies $270 Million IPO Plan

REAL is growing impressively, has promising industry trends in its favor, and an enviable market position. The IPO is worth considering.

The company operates an online consignment service for luxury apparel and accessory products.

The RealReal has filed updated terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

The RealReal (REAL) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $270 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm has developed an online marketplace where people to list their unwanted luxury goods.

REAL has an impressive growth trajectory, enviable market position, and strong industry growth prospects, so the IPO is a potentially enticing investment opportunity.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based REAL was founded in 2011 to develop a second-hand online marketplace where people list their authenticated luxury goods with a user base of about 1.4 million members as of the end of March, 2019.

Management is headed by founder, CEO and Director Julie Wainwright, who was previously Consulting CEO/Mentor at Springboard Enterprises.

The RealReal has developed an online luxury consignment technology and service where people send their luxury goods to be inspected and authenticated, photographed by the company’s photographers and finally, after its price has been adjusted based on previous transaction history and real-time market demand, listed on the firm’s online marketplace.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s latest marketing campaign:

Source: RealReal

The company’s main revenue source are orders processed through its website, mobile app as well as three retail stores located in New York and Los Angeles.

Management states that the company processed 1.6 million orders in 2018, a year-over-year growth of 42%, with an average order value of $446, an increase of 2% over 2017.

For 2018, RealReal's gross and net merchandise values were $710.8 million and $506.6 million, a year-over-year growth of 44% and 45%, respectively.

Investors in The RealReal included Great Hill Partners, Canaan Partners, PWP Growth Equity, InterWest Partners X, Greenspring Associates, Greycroft, and e.ventures. Source: Crunchbase

Customer/User Acquisition

The company leverages a data-centric, omni-channel approach to marketing, including through direct mail and other direct response marketing channels, television, and digital, such as social media, emails, push notifications and text messages.

The RealReal attracts product consignors through lead generation campaigns and targeted email communications, behavior targeting, referrals, and promotional incentives.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 32.2% 2018 30.7% 2017 32.9%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling, G&A spend, was 1.0x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 1.0 2018 1.2

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a recent market research report by Shopify, the global ecommerce fashion industry was valued at $481 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $713 billion by 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are rising globalization and changing consumer spending habits, digital innovation, growing internet and smartphone penetration, and a projected rise in disposable income.

Additionally, the number of potential customers is projected to grow to more than 1.2 billion by 2020.

Major competitors that provide or are developing online luxury consignment services include:

eBay Authenticate (EBAY)

Poshmark

LePrix

Vestiaire Collective

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

REAL’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and fluctuating gross margin

Increased operating losses but reduced negative operating margin

Growing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 69,255,000 49.1% 2018 $ 207,376,000 54.9% 2017 $ 133,871,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 42,382,000 38.5% 2018 $ 136,918,000 56.2% 2017 $ 87,642,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 61.20% 2018 66.02% 2017 65.47% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ (23,214,000) -33.5% 2018 $ (73,904,000) -35.6% 2017 $ (51,784,000) -38.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (26,577,000) 2018 $ (84,687,000) 2017 $ (54,918,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ (22,571,000) 2018 $ (47,195,000) 2017 $ (38,574,000)

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $103 million in cash and equivalents and $100.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($69.5 million).

IPO Details

REAL intends to raise $270 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 15 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $18.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.4 billion.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. In addition, 1% of the net proceeds will be used to fund The RealReal Foundation, a Delaware non-profit organization formed to engage in charitable activities. We will also use a portion of the net proceeds to pay a $0.3 million success fee to the lender under our term loan facility payable upon completion of this offering. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire, invest in or obtain rights to complementary technologies, products, services or businesses. There are no such transactions under consideration at this time.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Stifel, Cowen, and Raymond James.

Commentary

The RealReal is an eight-year-old firm backed by well-regarded venture capital firms and it occupies a unique market space by providing an online consignment marketplace for luxury goods.

REAL’s financials show strong growth in total revenue and gross profit but the firm is still losing money and using increasing cash in operations to maintain that growth rate.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue are relatively stable and the firm has a rather high average order value.

The market opportunity for luxury ecommerce fashion items is large and growing as younger demographics seek unique apparel items to distinguish themselves and express their personal tastes.

REALs revenue growth is high at around 50% per year and the site serves a coveted demographic.

So, while the IPO appears highly priced, given the firm’s revenue growth trajectory, market position, and future growth prospects, REAL is a real opportunity.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 27, 2019.

