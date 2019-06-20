Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 6/18/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/18/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period, and will stay strong through the third week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Odonate Therapeutics (ODT),

G-III Apparel (GIII),

Chaparral Energy (CHAP), and

Athenex (ATNX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

VBI Vaccines (VBIV),

Prospect Capital (PSEC),

Smartsheet (SMAR),

Roku (ROKU),

Nvidia (NVDA),

First Solar (FSLR),

EPAM Systems (EPAM), and

Copart (CPRT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

SharpSpring (SHSP), and

Dollar Tree (DLTR).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), and

Chewy (CHWY).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Accel Growth Fund II BO CrowdStrike CRWD JB* $44,200,000 2 Perceptive Adv BO Athenex ATNX B $5,736,690 3 Capitalg BO CrowdStrike CRWD JB* $4,760,000 4 Helfrick Susan GC Chewy CHWY JB* $1,980,000 5 Barry John F CEO,DIR,BO Prospect Capital PSEC B $1,474,439 6 Svider Raymond DIR Chewy CHWY JB* $1,320,000 7 Tang Kevin C CEO,DIR,BO Odonate Therapeutics ODT B $1,307,546 8 Goldfarb Morris CEO,DIR,BO G-III Apparel GIII B $1,027,762 9 Strategic Value BO Chaparral Energy CHAP B $662,153 10 Perceptive Adv BO VBI Vaccines VBIV B $618,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 McIlwain Matthew S DIR,BO Smartsheet SMAR JS*,AS $227,512,696 2 Madrona Investment Partners Iii BO Smartsheet SMAR JS* $225,112,496 3 Wood Anthony J CEO,CB,BO Roku ROKU AS $41,340,336 4 Allen Daniel DIR,BO SharpSpring SHSP JS* $21,602,311 5 Jones Harvey C DIR Nvidia NVDA S $14,509,920 6 Rothrock Ray A DIR Roku ROKU AS $5,194,702 7 Dobkin Arkadiy CEO,CB,DIR EPAM Systems EPAM AS $5,018,438 8 Adair A Jayson CEO,DIR Copart CPRT S $3,287,456 9 Wampler Kevin S CFO Dollar Tree DLTR S $2,248,247 10 Bueter Christopher VP,HR First Solar FSLR AS $1,676,949

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

