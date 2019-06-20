Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 6/18/19

Includes: ATNX, CHAP, GIII, ODT
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/18/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period, and will stay strong through the third week of June.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Odonate Therapeutics (ODT),
  • G-III Apparel (GIII),
  • Chaparral Energy (CHAP), and
  • Athenex (ATNX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • SharpSpring (SHSP), and
  • Dollar Tree (DLTR).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Accel Growth Fund II

BO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

JB*

$44,200,000

2

Perceptive Adv

BO

Athenex

ATNX

B

$5,736,690

3

Capitalg

BO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

JB*

$4,760,000

4

Helfrick Susan

GC

Chewy

CHWY

JB*

$1,980,000

5

Barry John F

CEO,DIR,BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$1,474,439

6

Svider Raymond

DIR

Chewy

CHWY

JB*

$1,320,000

7

Tang Kevin C

CEO,DIR,BO

Odonate Therapeutics

ODT

B

$1,307,546

8

Goldfarb Morris

CEO,DIR,BO

G-III Apparel

GIII

B

$1,027,762

9

Strategic Value

BO

Chaparral Energy

CHAP

B

$662,153

10

Perceptive Adv

BO

VBI Vaccines

VBIV

B

$618,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

McIlwain Matthew S

DIR,BO

Smartsheet

SMAR

JS*,AS

$227,512,696

2

Madrona Investment Partners Iii

BO

Smartsheet

SMAR

JS*

$225,112,496

3

Wood Anthony J

CEO,CB,BO

Roku

ROKU

AS

$41,340,336

4

Allen Daniel

DIR,BO

SharpSpring

SHSP

JS*

$21,602,311

5

Jones Harvey C

DIR

Nvidia

NVDA

S

$14,509,920

6

Rothrock Ray A

DIR

Roku

ROKU

AS

$5,194,702

7

Dobkin Arkadiy

CEO,CB,DIR

EPAM Systems

EPAM

AS

$5,018,438

8

Adair A Jayson

CEO,DIR

Copart

CPRT

S

$3,287,456

9

Wampler Kevin S

CFO

Dollar Tree

DLTR

S

$2,248,247

10

Bueter Christopher

VP,HR

First Solar

FSLR

AS

$1,676,949

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.