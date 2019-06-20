Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Pura Vida Acquisition Announcement Conference (Transcript)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Pura Vida Acquisition Announcement Conference Call June 20, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Mark Dely - Chief Administrative Officer

Rob Wallstrom - CEO

John Enwright - CFO

Mark Altschwager - R.W. Baird

Oliver Chen - Cowen

Steve Marotta - C.L. King & Associates

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

I would now like to turn the call over to Mark Dely, Vera Bradley's Chief Administrative Officer. Please go ahead.

Mark Dely

Good morning and welcome everyone. We'd like to thank you for joining us for today's call.

Some of the statements made on today's call during our prepared remarks and in response to your questions may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to and within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expect.

Please refer to today's press release and the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019, filed with the SEC for a discussion of known risks and uncertainties.

As I turn the call over to Vera Bradley’s CEO, Rob Wallstrom, please turn your attention to page two of the slide deck. Rob?

Rob Wallstrom

Thank you, Mark. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us on today's call. John Enwright, our CFO also joins me today.

We have signed an agreement to purchase a 75% interest in digitally native, lifestyle brand, Pura Vida for $75 million. The acquisition of Pura Vida is a great fit for Vera Bradley. When I had my initial meetings with the founders and owners, Griffin Thall and Paul Goodman, I was struck by how similar our two businesses are. From being founded by two amazing visionary entrepreneurs to our talented and passionate employees, devoted customers, brand positioning, values and culture, we have a lot in common.

Pura Vida will be a great addition to our portfolio as we focus on accelerating growth. We will fund 100% of the purchase price through existing cash, cash equivalents and investments. Pura Vida management has the potential to earn up to $22.5 million of incremental consideration in the form of an earn-out, subject to certain performance-based targets for calendar 2019. We have the right to acquire the remaining 25% stake five years post closing.

Vera Bradley has grown into a $400 million lifestyle brand by creating deep customer connections through fun, casual, comfortable and affordable offerings. And likewise, Pura Vida has grown into a distinctive brand and market leader in the accessories and jewelry markets. Pura Vida will operate as a subsidiary of Vera Bradley from its current headquarters in La Jolla, California, and will be continued to be led by the founders Griffin Thall and Paul Goodman. We expect the transition to close late in our second fiscal quarter and be accretive to earnings this year and beyond.

Turning to page three. Pura Vida is a rapidly growing, digitally native and highly differentiated lifestyle brand with uniquely strong products and amazing customer loyalty. The brand resonates with individuals worldwide, creating a community of fun loving, socially conscious and stylish advocates.

Let me give you a little background on Pura Vida. Griffin and Paul two Southern California friends, traveling through Costa Rica in 2010 crossed paths with two bracelet artisans who were living in poverty. And Griffin and Paul asked the artisans to make 400 bracelets to take home with them. Upon returning to California, Griffin and Paul placed the bracelets in a bowl at a local boutique. Within days, the bracelets sold out and customers were asking for more. Griffin and Paul quickly recognized the significance of these simple string bracelets. They were more than just ordinary, locally crafted bracelets; they symbolized a movement, valuing the simple things in life. So, Pura Vida, which means pure life in Spanish and is a philosophy that encourages the appreciation of life simple treasures was born. And today, millions of people around the world wear the bracelets. And Pura Vida’s artisan community has expanded from Costa Rica to El Salvador, India and more. Over 650 artisans can depend on steady income and positive working environments, thanks to the support of Pura Vida customers.

Much like Vera Bradley, Pura Vida was founded by two friends and exceptional entrepreneurs who built a dominant brand by relentlessly focusing on customer experiences and connections. Griffin and Paul are two visionary leaders who have brought the Pura Vida lifestyle brand to life.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Pura Vida reported revenues of $68.3 million, net income of $3.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $13.7 million, and the Company has no outstanding debt. Both Vera Bradley and Pura Vida have a broad customer appeal with devoted, emotionally connected and multi-generational customer bases.

On page five. Pura Vida has established high consumer engagement across social media and other online platforms. They are able to foster lasting relationships through a large group of passionate brand enthusiasts, select social media influencers and brand ambassadors. And these relationships translate into authentic, user generated content that represents high quality, on brand imagery that the company can repurpose as ads, email campaigns and its own social media content. Pura Vida has a very-disciplined approach to investments in other marketing channels that can cost effectively scale the brand.

Turning to page six. The acquisition of Pura Vida is a terrific fit for Vera Bradley, as we plan for year three of vision 2020 and focus on accelerating growth. As we pursue ways to increase revenues, grow shareholder value and expand our customer community, Pura Vida will be a great addition to our portfolio and will allow us to produce double-digit earnings growth year-over-year. Pura Vida is an ideal strategic fit for Vera Bradley. We are highly complementary businesses. And this transaction will diversify our business model and offer operational and financial benefits.

Turning to page seven. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida have many similarities in our complementary businesses. We both have devoted, emotionally connected and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as casual, comfortable, affordable and fun lifestyle brands; positioning as gifting and socially-connected brands, strong entrepreneurial cultures and shared values, a keen focus on community, charity and social consciousness; complementary, multichannel distribution strategies; and talented core leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of our respective brands.

Turning to page eight. As you can see, this transaction will diversify our business model, both by channel, particularly by strengthening our online presence and by product category by giving us a meaningful entree into the jewelry category.

Turning to page nine. We value Pura Vida’s unique positioning as a digitally native brand with a loyal and growing consumer following. The Pura Vida brand has strong expertise in branded and social marketing strategies, as well as robust competencies in ecommerce and subscription model selling. Pura Vida’s award winning website immerses visitors in the brand its products and its social mission. Visitors become part of the Pura Vida community. Pura Vida has over 3 million social media followers across Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and Pinterest. There are over 1.3 million Instagram followers alone. They have over 1 million email subscribers and are highly ranked in Google search.

Moving to page 10. We believe the transaction will produce substantial operational and financial benefits for the combined organization. The formation of a multi-branded lifestyle accessories platform diversifies the business and enhances our long-term growth opportunities. There is an opportunity to create operating distribution and marketing synergies across the combined platform. Pura Vida will be able to leverage our infrastructure and back office support capabilities to support their growth. And as I’ve previously noted, Vera Bradley can draw on Pura Vida’s expertise in marketing and ecommerce.

Pura Vida has a strong growth profile, and the transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2020 and beyond. The transaction diversifies our revenue profile by channel, product category and consumer. The combined business will generate attractive cash flow and lead Vera Bradley with ample liquidity, post closing.

Moving to page 11. Vera Bradley is focused on preserving Pura Vida’s brand independence and ensuring a smooth transition to the Vera Bradley family. We are thrilled to partner with Griffin, Paul and the rest of the Pura Vida team to help guide the brand to new heights.

I hope that you join Vera Bradley and our enthusiasm for and excitement about our acquisition of Pura Vida. We believe this transaction will diversify and strengthen our business, provide additional avenues for growth, and increase shareholder value.

Upon closing, we will provide additional information and update our guidance. In the meantime, I invite you to visit puravidabracelets.com, to learn more about this special brand.

Operator, we will now open up the call to questions.

Mark Altschwager

Great. Good morning. And congratulations to the Vera Bradley and Pura Vida teams. Rob, it sounds like we're going to hear more on the next earnings call, but just any more color you can provide on the anticipated earnings contribution in fiscal 2020, assuming the deal closes in Q2.

Rob Wallstrom

We really are focused on getting it closed, and we'll be able to provide more updates on the next call.

Mark Altschwager

Okay. And then, just a couple of questions on the Pura Vida financials. Can you give us a sense of what the revenue growth has looked like over the last several years?

John Enwright

Yes. So, hey, Mark. This is John. So, over last several years, the revenue has really doubled each year, probably for last two years. So, we see significant growth expectations and from a top-line perspective, and to Rob’s earlier point, ultimately from an EPS. We do expect accretion for this year and we'll come out with specific guidance in our second quarter call.

Mark Altschwager

Okay. And any metrics you can share on kind of the number of active customers that Pura Vida has today?

Rob Wallstrom

I mean, really the two things we've been focusing on is one, the email base in terms of over the 1 million email subscribers as well as the social community with over 3 million followers. And they also have a very extensive brand ambassador program. So, it's really a very, very active consumer base.

Mark Altschwager

Got it. And then, maybe one last one. Rob, in the release you commented on Pura Vida's potential to become a full-fledged lifestyle brand. Just curious what other category opportunities you and Pura Vida see over time and what the time frame is that you're kind of thinking about that?

Rob Wallstrom

One, we believe that their core business, it started with their string bracelet business and really built a dominant business around that. They just recently have expanded into more the jewelry category, so moving beyond just the string bracelet category, and that's been very successful for them. So, we feel that there's significant growth ahead just in those two core categories alone. But additionally, as you really spend time with the brand and really this beach bohemian lifestyle brand, we think that there's just unique opportunities in the accessory market. So, we do see expansion over time. But, our primary focus is really around the core categories. We believe the primary growth short-term will be in their jewelry and bracelet categories.

Mark Altschwager

Okay. Thank you. And congratulations again.

Rob Wallstrom

Thank you, Mark.

And we'll take our next question from Oliver Chen with Cowen.

Oliver Chen

Thank you. So, our question was about the prioritization of synergies. And what are you most excited about in terms of those synergies that are relevant to both Vera Bradley as well as Pura Vida? And also regarding why now with Pura Vida? As you surveyed different M&A opportunities, why now as well as your framework for thinking about what would be best for Vera Bradley? Thank you.

Rob Wallstrom

Thanks, Oliver. First of all, from the synergy standpoint, there is really two primary areas. One, Pura Vida has been growing so quickly that our ability to help them from a platform back to the house standpoint in terms of supporting their growth and we think will be a real advantage to them. It really allows Paul and Griff to continue to focus on the front of the house, the consumer engagement, building up a brand that they've done such an exceptional job with. So, we think that it will help the Pura Vida brand.

I think for Vera Bradley, also the learnings that they've gained along the way, the digitally native plan, their real strength and activating their social community, their brand ambassador program, I think there's some learnings there that we’ll be able to leverage back out, as well as really understanding, getting a better understanding of the West Coast consumer and how we can really understand their consumer better and what those opportunities might be for Pura -- I mean for Vera Bradley as we go forward.

So, those are a few just in terms of synergy areas that we look at. But, our real goal is to let Pura Vida really continue to grow. They are on a rapid growth curve. We want to make sure that they can continue to stay very-focused on that, and we want to make sure that we give them the space to continue to do that.

In terms of why now, as we put vision 2020 out there, really what our focus was, was to get our core business healthy, which we are very-focused on year one, beginning to return to growth in year two. Part of it was getting our core business growing again and which we’re encouraged to see how the business has begun to grow so far this year.

As we looked at M&A activity, we always knew one of the great aspects of our business was our cash position, our free cash flow and how we could also use that to drive shareholder value. And as we took a look at that, we said -- we thought there might be an M&A opportunity as we moved kind of towards year three. And this opportunity came along and we thought that the brand was incredibly unique. And what I mean by that is the similarities between the two companies is so strong. In terms of, one, brand positioning, in terms of being in this casual, comfortable, affordable, fun space, being able to bring a real strong brand into a category that was not really a brand category before, we did that with quilted bags, they've done that with string bracelets, the values of the Company, the focus on values and customer connectedness and really an emotional connection. What we've always found with Vera Bradley is our brand is about emotion, even more than products, and Pura Vida is the same way; customers are emotionally connected. And I think it provides both brands with very unique platforms to grow and have strong stability going forward.

So, looking at brands that kind of fit in that space was where we were focused. And also, this focus on being digitally native and really looking forward into what's happening in retail and the marketplace and how do we use the learnings there to move our brand forward quicker, so being visually native was also another strong piece.

And then, lastly, we also looked at the financial profile. We wanted a company that had a strong growth trajectory a strong profit trajectory and a strong cash flow trajectory. And we were able to kind of check all those boxes. So, we felt great about the brand positioning, we felt great about the digitally native, and we felt great about the financial performance of the business.

Oliver Chen

Thank you. Regarding Pura Vida, what are your thoughts on margins and the margin opportunity? And also, as you think about growth, how do you envision distribution in terms of distribution going physical, as well as thinking about intertwining the Vera Bradley brand with Pura Vida or not or keeping them independent?

John Enwright

Hey, Oliver. This is John. I’ll talk about the margins and I’ll let Rob handle the second part of the question. In regards to kind of gross margins, we think there's probably some opportunities to improve gross margin within the brand. They do a very nice job right now, but we believe there's still opportunity to increase gross margins. From an operating margin perspective, if you look at the 2018 results and their adjusted EBITDA numbers, they're running roughly at 20% margin there. So, we think that's a margin that we believe we can maintain on a go forward basis around high-teens to 20%. So, that's our current expectations.

Rob Wallstrom

And then, I think from a distribution standpoint. We were obviously very attracted to the fact that their dominance was in ecommerce, digital subscription model. We felt that that was really a unique profile for them. And we think that will continue to be the primary distribution platform for Pura Vida. They have also been growing their wholesale business. So, we think the ability to show up in targeted ways on the wholesale channels also an opportunity and help to acquire new customers very efficiently for them. And so, we do believe that there's also an opportunity to look at some physical presence for the brand in terms of the direct-to-consumer. So, that’s something that we’ll evaluate over the coming time. But, the dominant distribution channel’s going to maintain kind of ecommerce and subscription.

From intertwining the two brands, we definitely believe that they are two very distinct brands that we want to keep the lifestyles of both brands distinct and unique. But at the same time, we do believe that there's some opportunity for probably a little bit of collaboration. We both are very focused on charitable activity. We think that the charitable activity is a great area to connect. And so, we'll have some things that will be doing together around that that we'll talk more about in the future.

So, we think that could introduce consumers to both brands. But again, we want to keep the companies pretty distinct so that the consumer position is really clear. We don't want to have both brands kind of meld into one. We want to keep them very unique.

Oliver Chen

Okay. And risk management regarding the transaction. You haven't done M&A before, and M&A sometimes works out but sometimes it doesn't. What are your thoughts on integration, the cultural fit and managing for the best of both parties and as well as preserving the Pura Vida essence?

Rob Wallstrom

Yes. Great question, Oliver. We spend a lot of time on that, and spent obviously time as we put the transaction together, evaluating that. First of all, one of the things that I thought was incredibly important, as we looked at this is the cultural fit of the two companies. We spent a lot of time together, we spent time with their organization. The cultures are so similar. I think anybody who's visited our offices and really seen the culture here and were to walk into the Pura Vida culture in La Jolla, would feel very similar. So, I think there's a great connection between the founders and us in a great partnership. And we're very excited about how the companies will fit together from a cultural standpoint. So, we feel very good about that.

In terms of integration of the two companies, we want to make sure that we really let Pura Vida keep its independence in terms of how they're approaching the customer in the front of the house and even from initially from systems. We don't see this as a big let’s jump in right away and integrate. We really see how can we come alongside of them and help support them. So, the areas that we can support them, we will go ahead and do. But, this is really about working with them to help grow the brand and keep up this growth trajectory because as a brand grows like that, having the support from our team will take some of that back of the house pressure off of them. But, this is not a big systems integration short term.

Oliver Chen

Okay. And last question is, thinking more broadly about M&A in the future. You have very healthy cash flows. Should we expect more transactions? How are you thinking about your company as a platform? And as you contrast finding emotional brands versus adding different capabilities to the organization, would love your thoughts.

Rob Wallstrom

Yes. I think, two things. I think, one, our current focus right now obviously is making sure that we do a great job with the acquisition that we make sure that Pura Vida continues to grow and really excel. So, over the near term, over the next two years, that's really where our primary focus is going to be. You obviously bring up the insight right that we still have a very strong cash flow business, will continue; this will be accretive from a cash flow standpoint. So, that positioning as a company obviously gives us a lot of optionality as we go forward. And that’s something that we will continue to think about and plan about. But, short-term, we really want to maximize the Vera Bradley brand in terms of turnaround and make sure this acquisition is incredibly successful, and then we’ll begin to think about what we do in the future.

And we'll go to our next question from Steve Marotta with C.L. King & Associates.

Steve Marotta

Good morning, Robert and John. Robert, can you talk a little bit about wholesale distribution, where are they right now, and what's the penetration to total sales?

Rob Wallstrom

Yes. In terms of wholesale overall, their focus, one, is on surf shops, yoga stores, kind of stores that really align with their brand. And what they do is a very tight assortment in those locations. And that's been really successful for them. And it brings in a lot of new customers to the brand. So, right now that they're running about 25% of the business in wholesale. And I think the long-term goal is to kind of be within that range.

Steve Marotta

That’s helpful. Just to put a fine point on it. They have no debt, correct?

Rob Wallstrom

Correct.

Steve Marotta

Okay. I just figured, it just wasn't said and wanted to clarify. And lastly, from seasonality standpoint, considering that it is -- can be considered largely gifting, is there a seasonal focus towards the back of the year or is it relatively spread?

Rob Wallstrom

It’s interesting. They probably have two primary seasons, you can imagine with this whole beach lifestyle thing, during vacation, summer, spring break time, it’s definitely a really important time for them as well as the holiday period. So, they kind of have two halves where they're a little bit distorted from a seasonality, which is -- it's a little bit similar to us actually. We move a little bit more in summer towards back to school focus. But, we have had two strong periods; they kind of end up with two strong periods. They just start a little bit earlier and it's a little bit more distorted to vacation behavior in the warm months.

Steve Marotta

Very helpful. I'll take the rest of my questions offline. Thank you.

Rob Wallstrom

Thanks, Steve.

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our next question from Dana Telsey with Telsey Advisory Group.

Dana Telsey

Good morning. As you think about your right to acquire the remaining 25% stake in five years, what metrics would you want to see that would say, yes, I want to acquire the remaining 25% stake? And then, will any of these products be put in Vera Bradley stores on Vera’s website?

Rob Wallstrom

Dana. Thank you for the question. So, as we look at these five years and that 25% stake, what we're really monitoring is growth rates and profitability. So, really, the key trigger for us is the EBITDA growth and obviously the strength of the brand and the growth trajectory at the end. We believe that this is what should continue to be a high growth brand for us. And that's really what our expectations are.

Dana Telsey

Got it. And will the merchandise...

Rob Wallstrom

Yes. In terms of the merchandise assortment, there probably will be an opportunity for a very limited appearance in the Vera Bradley stores, but I would not expect that we would be putting a full Pura Vida jewelry installation in all of our stores, we would not expect that. But as I mentioned earlier, this idea around charity, charity bracelets, we think there's something we can do that’s very targeted that allows the brands to share customers a little bit. But, it'll be more of a limited scope and that might show up on our e-commerce site, as well in our stores. But we're still working through those details as we speak.

Dana Telsey

And did you look at other companies besides Pura Vida as you are looking to add to the portfolio, and what made this the perfectly right one?

Rob Wallstrom

Yes, we did. We definitely have been looking around and evaluating a lot of different companies. I think, there is so many aspects of this that made the transaction right. One, we believe that finding a company that was similar to ours in terms of being in this casual, comfortable and affordable space, there's something so unique about the Vera Bradley was able to do, a really brand, a cotton quilted bag, and finding somebody else who has done something similar, where Pura Vida has been able to really brand a string bracelet business, we thought there were a lot of similarities in the history of the company there. We thought that we need a great leadership in the brand and Paul and Griffin are really two amazing entrepreneurs, we thought that was important. The fact that we are -- we share the same core values that both businesses are committed to being a highly profitable and driving a great business, at the same time making a great impact for all stakeholders, whether it’s employees, whether it's communities, whether it's charities, whether it's the supply chain. So, the core values and the cultures of both companies are right. And the fact that they're in the accessory category, they're kind of an adjacent business, which we think is also important. And then, obviously the financial metrics, we thought that that was also a great reason. They are very differentiated from everybody else we saw out there to be a digitally native brand, growing like they growing, be debt free, be profitable, be in our space in this casual, comfortable, affordable space. We just thought was an ideal fit. And that's why we decided to make this move at this time, as we just thought that they were a very unique acquisition opportunity, and we wanted to take advantage of it.

Dana Telsey

Got it. And just lastly, where the products made? Is there any China exposure at all? And shared services opportunities, because that EBITDA margin sounded very good that you had mentioned earlier, is there shared service opportunity to move that higher? Thank you.

Rob Wallstrom

So, from a margin -- from a product perspective, there is some exposure to China but that’s probably small in overall scheme of things. The majority of their product is produced in El Salvador and Costa Rica, but their some product is also produced in China and India. So, I would say that the vast majority does not have Chinese exposure from a tariffs perspective.

And in regards to shared services, that's something we're looking at and considering. As we kind of integrate the companies, we're looking at looking for opportunities for savings on both sides and where we can actually drive margin whether it’s Pura Vida or at Vera Bradley.

Dana Telsey

Thank you.

Rob Wallstrom

Thanks, Dana.

[Operator Instructions] We'll take a follow-up question from Oliver Chen with Cowen.

Oliver Chen

Thanks for the follow-up. Regarding the operations, we're also curious about supply chain and your thoughts on the DCs, Pura Vida and how they may interact with yours as well as inventory turns, and what you see on the supply chain side? Another question we had was also the average unit retail and how the check sizes at Pura Vida as well? Thank you.

John Enwright

So from a supply chain perspective, ultimately we expect to continue to maintain their supply chain organization right now. So, we don't see any changes to that. In the near-term, they have a significant partner outside of -- in El Salvador who produces a lot of the product. In regards to DC, we’ll definitely take that into consideration, see what makes sense and where we should ship from. Right now, they ship out of [indiscernible] in Mexico ultimately and they have a lot of distribution in West Coast. So, it makes a lot of sense there. But -- again, we're going to look and see whether it makes sense to integrate that over the long-term. In the near term, we expect to continue both their -- our distribution center and their distribution center.

Rob Wallstrom

From an average check standpoint, they definitely are kind of in this affordable entry point. One thing that they have been doing is continuing to increase their AOB though and wallet. And doing a lot of things through, if you go into website, you'll see a lot of what they call their influencer packs and these different packs that they have. They've been introducing jewelry at a higher price points. But their real target sweet spot in terms of you look at their price points is kind of right around that $10 to $25 range and then their packs are going up and some of the better jewelry maybe up to the $45, $50 type of range. So again, it is this really sweet spot in terms of the very affordable product, which I think really helps the customer do experiment and just have fun with it. So, we think it's a great price value.

Oliver Chen

And part of the thesis seems to be the Instagram engagement and the engagement with consumers. What do you think led to such tremendous success with their engagement with customers and the followers and how could that be learning for the Vera Bradley brand?

Rob Wallstrom

Oliver, I think, that’s great point. And one, it was definitely one of the things that made this very attractive to us. We were very impressed by what they've done. And when we spend time with Paul and Griffin what you really find is that, this is deep inside of who they are. They've kind of grown up with this world, they understand this world. And from day one, it was really an important part of the strategy.

And what they were able to do is leverage, I think, a couple of key points. One, there is this emotional connection with the brand that people love to be part of this lifestyle. They love to make an impact socially. So, that became a super strong hook to build out this community. The second really strong hook became just this kind of stylish focus in terms of this just fun and it's young, and it's fresh, and they really focused the entire brand on building out their social and brand ambassador community and really making sure that they were very driven from a user generated content standpoint, the consumers really driving the brand. And they're basically able to curate from that. But they started the brand from a social media platform and they continue to see that as the leading marketing device. So, we think there's a lot that that we can learn from them and really move over and even engage our consumer a lot more on these digital platforms going forward.

It appears there are no further questions at this time. Mr. Wallstrom, I’ll turn the call back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Rob Wallstrom

Thank you for your time today. And we will speak to you on our September 4th second quarter earnings call, if not before.

