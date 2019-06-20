UGI Corporation: Assessing What Happens Next

We have some discrepancies on the weekly chart for UGI Corporation (UGI). Shares seem to be undergoing a descending triangle which more often than not is a bearish pattern. Price topped out at almost $60 a share last year and has been making lower highs since then.

What has been encouraging though has been the volume trend over the past 6 months. Usually, when we come across these patterns, volume usually contracts. The only time we usually see increased volume is when price finally breaks below the horizontal trend-line. At this point, we usually see a spike in the amount of selling volume.

However, as the chart shows, buying volume has remained strong over the past few months. Therefore, we have to remain open to the possibility of a potential reversal pattern being played out here.

Compared to the industry, UGI Corporation definitely has an attractive valuation. The firm at present trades with a sales multiple of 1.2 which is well behind the industry average of 1.8. The firm's dividend is around 2.3%. When we are unsure about direction, we like to look at how the dividend has been trending. Being chartists, we believe that every possible fundamental which could affect the share price of UGI Corporation has already been reflected in the price chart. Therefore, let's see if the trends of the company's dividend are improving or are actually getting worse at this moment in time.

Although this stock is a dividend aristocrat having grown its dividend for 32 years now, many astute dividend investors constantly review their portfolios to make sure both the yields and growth rates of their underlyings remain strong. The growth-rate of UGI's dividend has been slowly declining in recent years. Whereas its 10-Year Growth Rate comes in a healthy 7.32% on average per year, its 3-Year Growth Rate, for example, has sunk to 4.6%. Dividend growth is crucial for a variety of reasons.

It protects against purchasing power erosion It is a sign of confidence concerning forward-looking earnings growth It enables shareholders earn a piece of the firm's earnings

The company's payout ratio looks very healthy at present due to how much net profit and free cash flow was generated in the March quarter. However, if we go to a five-year trend, for example, we can see that there was $475 million generated in free cash flow. The trend here is down over the past 5 years. Dividend payments though have increased from $374 million to $444 million over the same time-frame.

Remember cash and not net profit pays dividends. Therefore, the dividend payout ratio from a cash perspective comes in at 93% when we average out the numbers over the past four quarters. This on the surface looks highs and doesn't give a lot of room to keep on increasing that dividend.

The balance sheet's trend is one of strength. Asset growth has outpaced the growth of the firm's debts by almost a 2 to 1 ratio over the past five years. UGI Corporation now has $3.68 billion of equity as opposed to $4.14 billion of long-term debt. Short-term debt currently stands at $444 million.

From a profitability point of view, UGI shelled out $235 million on interest payments over the past four quarters. These funds came from the operating profit kitty of $835 million. This gives us an interest coverage ratio of 3.56. Although being low, this number is more or less in line with what we have seen from UGI over the past 5 years.

Suffice it to say, we would be gearing towards a reversal bullish pattern here at present despite the descending triangle. The only cause of concern at present would be the firm's dividend cash flow ratio. Will review once more for Q3 when its numbers are announced in August.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.