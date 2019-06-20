Dynavax: Still Holding My Worst Investment

The company has publicized its intention to halt its I-O pipeline and is pressing forward with vaccines. My investment thesis has fallen apart, but a deal could keep me onboard.

Dynavax has been my worst-performing investment over the past year, and my patience is wearing thin. However, selling my position now would be irrational at these prices.

My investment in Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) has been extremely disappointing for too many reasons. Not only has the share price been annihilated, but so are my hopes for SD-101 becoming the flagship product for the company. Dynavax has divulged that it will consider strategic alternatives for its immuno-oncology programs, which will include SD-101. Into the bargain, the company's unpopular CEO, Eddie Gray, will be leaving the company as of August 1st. In addition, Dynavax is cutting 32% of its positions, which will save the company ~$16M a year in annual compensation in benefits. The wind-down in the oncology segment will cut roughly $8M a quarter. Moving forward, the company plans to focus on commercializing its HEPLISAV-B vaccine product and developing a vaccine pipeline.

At first, the market was disappointed with the company's decision to hawk its immuno-oncology pipeline and focus on vaccines. Although there is some value in HEPLISAV-B, the Street has an affinity for oncology candidates, and SD-101 was showing strong prospects in multiple cancer types in combination with blockbuster immuno-oncology therapies. Was this right move? Did DVAX have a choice?

I intend to present my views on this planned transition and what it could mean for the stock. Finally, I present my case for holding onto DVAX despite my broken thesis.

My Views

Initially, I was disappointed about the decision because I realized my original investment thesis was basically spiked into the wastebasket. I expected the company to use HEPLISAV-B as a steady revenue source to support the company until it was able to secure a lucrative partnership deal for SD-101. Although that is still a possibility, I get the impression DVAX is looking to sell the whole lot, or attempt a spin-off with its oncology segment, which means the company is done with oncology and now is focused on vaccines. I invested in DVAX primarily for SD-101 and the results with Keytruda. I only saw HEPLISAV-B as a source of revenue to support OpEx until the company partnered SD-101 or was acquired. Now, the company needs HEPLISAV-B to be a success in order to validate its recent decision to focus on vaccines. I was tolerant of the uninspiring launch numbers because I had SD-101 to look forward to. What I am supposed to be enthusiastic about now? A pertussis vaccine? Even if the company is able to bang out a few vaccine INDs in the next year or two, it won't hit the market for several years.

I was deflated…almost defeated

After my initial reaction, I attempted to find some positives in the press release, but it was a struggle to see the: Who? What? When? Where? Why?

Yes, the company is going to experience a large cut in expenses, which should bring that breakeven point closer. Regrettably, I believe the company is going to need a cash injection before it crosses that line. I was expecting an SD-101 partnership to provide that injection. I was confident Merck (MRK) was going to step up and at least partner with SD-101 considering the strong trial results in advanced melanoma and HNSCC in combination with Keytruda. I anticipated a healthy upfront payment, an approval milestone payment, plus royalties that were going make HEPLISAV-B revenue look like the interest in a savings account. I am going to speculate the lack of a partnership is a reason for its latest decision. Now it might sell the whole oncology lot?…for what price? Will it be enough to fund the company until HEPLISAV-B can support the company? Will it fund the vaccine R&D? Will it pay off its ~$170M of debt that is due in 2023?

This puts the stress on the management to secure a favorable deal for its immuno-oncology pipeline in order to supply the company with enough funds to cover all those expenses and liabilities, or at least come close to covering them.

Indeed, it is possible the company is on the brink of announcing the fate of its immuno-oncology pipeline, but investors shouldn't rely on the strategic alternatives to generate a chartbuster deal. Sadly, I don't expect any agreement to match the time and effort that has been put into those product candidates. It reminds me of a nearly complete hot-rod restoration being posted for sale on Craigslist. Someone has put in all the wrench work and the owner just wants to sell it because they are moving or they are going through a divorce. Now, someone will buy that hot-rod and the tools to finish the job for a bargain price. Although the story isn't over for the immuno-oncology pipeline, I feel as if the basis of my primary reason for investing in DVAX was just posted for sale with a few low-resolution images and a caption of "it's gotta go...will consider any reasonable offer."

I've watched SD-101 repeatedly demonstrate an ability to significantly improve Keytruda in some of its weakest indications (Figure 1).

Figure 1: SD-101 Keytruda ASCO Advanced Melanoma (Source: DVAX)

Now I am left with HEPLISAV-B and potential adjuvanted vaccines...

So Why Am I Holding?

I am holding for a number of reasons…

The primary reason for holding is the technical analysis of the stock charts. The share price is in the oversold area on the weekly and daily charts. Sadly, it is almost oversold on the monthly chart (Figure 2), which shows the share price approaching a potential triple bottom around $4.00.

Figure 2: DVAX Monthly (Source: TrendSpider)

If the share price can hold above the $4.00 mark over the course of the summer, we could see a confirmation of a technical bottom.

Figure 3: DVAX Weekly (Source: TrendSpider)

Looking at the weekly chart (Figure 3), we can see the stock has a history of remaining in the oversold area for a decent period of time, but can be revived with positive news events.

Figure 4: DVAX Daily (Source: TrendSpider)

Indeed, the daily chart is extremely bearish (Figure 4), but the trading volume is fairly anemic outside earnings reports and news events. The stock was tremendously overbought during the second half of 2017, going from ~$4.00 to about $24.00 in less than a year with little resistance. As a result, the share price has been rolling downhill ever since with signs of support. Looking back at the weekly chart, the only area that shows a tight Bollinger band was around $4-5 prior to the AdCom. Therefore, I expect to find some support in this trading range, so I don't find a need to sell at a potential bottom.

Another reason why I am going to hold is that I could be completely wrong about the outcome of the strategic alternatives. The company could negotiate a favorable deal that exports the immuno-oncology pipeline for a premium price that is able to support its operations until the vaccines can reliably contribute.

Can the pipeline get a deal? Looking at the company's I-O pipeline (Figure 5), we can say that Dynavax has an impressive line-up of programs and products. I cannot calculate what they would be worth individually or collectively, but I have to imagine it is worth close to, if not, more than DVAX's market cap of ~$286M.

Figure 5: DVAX I-O Pipeline (Source: DVAX)

In fact, Merck just acquired Tilos Therapeutics for $773M for its anti-LAP antibody technology. I couldn't find any clinical trials or pipeline update for Tilos. However, Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) was acquired by Merck for $300M, which has a fairly thin and early pipeline (Figure 6).

Figure 6: IMDZ Pipeline (Source: IMDZ)

Thus, I will hold my shares due to the potential for a big pharma to buy the I-O pipeline at a greater value than the current market cap. Another reason not to bail out of DVAX is the continued revenue growth, which has been acceptable thus far (Figure 7).

Figure 7: HEPLISAV-B Launch (Source DVAX)

As long as HEPLISAV-B keeps moving forward, we could see a change in sentiment as the market can create a model for the company to break even. Revenue estimates show triple-digit year-over-year growth until Q3 of 2020 (Figure 8).

Figure 8: DVAX Quarterly Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

What is more, the Street doesn't expect Dynavax to show signs of stalling until around 2025-2026 (Figure 9).

Figure 9: DVAX Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Again, why would I sell now when there is expected growth for the next six to seven years? Looking at the low-end revenue estimates for next year of $56.77M point to hold. Using the sector's current average price-to-sales ratio of 5 and $56.77M, we get a valuation of about $284M, which is slightly less than our current market cap.

Conclusion

What's My Plan? I am going hold my DVAX shares for the rest of 2019 in hopes the company can ink a favorable deal for the immuno-oncology pipeline. That deal would have to cover the debt and bolster the cash position (Figure 10) enough to last until HEPLISAV-B can get the company to breakeven.

Figure 10: DVAX Financials (Source: DVAX)

If the company cannot secure a deal by year-end, I will sell at least half of my position and move those funds to other speculative positions. On the other hand, if it can secure a deal that hits those benchmarks, I will consider adding to my position in anticipation of sequential growth that could lead to a potential acquisition.

Is DVAX a buy? I wouldn't recommend it at this moment in time. Although the charts are approaching an area of support, it still has plenty of bearish momentum that could allow the share price to continue to the downside. In addition, the sentiment is abysmal due to most longs being in the red, meanwhile, shorts are raking in the profits. As a result, I expect most pops in the share price to be quickly sold until the company completes its transformation.

