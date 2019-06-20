WIX's '50% Off Sale' Problem

However, the company finds it difficult to increase the number of its premium subscribers and takes an aggressive marketing policy that casts doubt on the company's business model.

Are bonds once again the smartest guy in the room? If so, expect an upside of another 50% in the stock price.

Over the last year, Wix's stock was one of the most stable stocks on the market. "December to Dismember"? "Sell in May and Go Away"? Not with Wix.

Catch Me If You Can

Over the last 12 months, we have witnessed very high volatility in the markets. If we thought the markets were able to recover from the terrible month of December, the last month of May came with its trade wars (or vice versa), reminding us that just one tweet can knock down the leading indices by several hundred basis points.

You would think the most volatile stocks during such periods would be small companies, say mid-cap and small-cap. Well, if you thought so, then you were right; ETF's like the Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund (VO) or the Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund (VB) have underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) for almost the entire last 12 months. Is there any company that can withstand such turbulence in the markets? Apparently, there is - just take look at Wix (WIX), the Israeli cloud-based web development platform.

As can be seen in the two monthly charts of December 2018 and May 2019, Wix has outperformed the market, and still, the market cap of the company does not exceed the $ 8 billion. In such a situation, it seems that even the shorts are starting to give up.

Can WIX's Convertible Notes Predict its Future?

On June 21, 2018, Wix announced the pricing of $443 million aggregate principal amount of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023, in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers ($385 million + additional $58 million the purchasers have exercised to buy within 13 days). The Notes will mature on July 1, 2023, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. The conversion price was $ 142.63 per share. On the issuance date, the share price was $ 105.65, meaning that the embedded premium was 35%. A year has passed since then, and the share price is hovering the conversion price. Not bad at all, especially in such a volatile market.

In order to effectively increase the conversion price, thereby reducing the dilution for Wix's existing shareholders, Wix carried out capped call deals with some of the offering purchasers that include a call option in effect raising the conversion price. The conversion price following the transactions has risen to $211.30, representing a 100% premium on the share price at the time of the offering, and a 50% premium on the current share price.

This is what Wix's CFO, Lior Shemesh, had to say about that unique issuance:

This was the most successful bond offering in the US since 2014. Demand was very strong - over $1.6 billion, and because of that we managed to get the best terms for the offering: 0% interest and a 35% premium on the conversion price. The purchasers in the issue are less interested in the interest rate - they're more interested in a future rise in the share price. On the one hand, they have protection for the principal; on the other hand, the share's performance is excellent and the company believes in itself, so the company took out a kind of insurance that de facto raises the conversion premium to 100%. Actually, it's like a future offering at $211 a share.

I admit that when the issue was first published, I did not understand why the purchasers have agreed to such a high conversion price (without any coupons), but right now, according to the latest sequence of events, it seems that they have made an excellent deal and it's better to buy Wix's shares and enjoy an upside of at least 50% from today's share price. And after all that, something still doesn't make sense to me with this company.

The Cannibalization of "Freemiumization"

Disclosure - I have a Wix website about Accounting Studies. I'm very pleased with the interface and think it's a fantastic product that allows quick and simple website designing, even if you don't understand the technical aspects of the process. I have built and designed the site in a plan that is often known as "Freemium", a portmanteau of "Free" and "Premium", meaning you get to build your site with many features, but you don't pay for it. However, users must purchase premium plans (subscriptions) in order to connect their sites to their own domains, remove Wix ads, add e-commerce capabilities and more. This is actually Wix's source of revenue; it offers several different plans at different prices, each with its unique features. According to Wix business plan, the company expects that the user will eventually upgrade his subscription to the premium one.

However, over the past few years, Wix has faced a problem; the number of free subscribers (users like me) is growing, and so are the number of premium subscribers, but the ratio between the two is pretty much stagnant, around 3%, as you can see in the charts below.

Source: Wix Interactive Analyst Center

As I see it, this has led Wix to an aggressive marketing campaign in the past 12 months. How aggressive? Since June 2018, Wix has launched 42 times a 50% "limited time only" discount on most of its premium subscription plans, an average of 3.5 discounts per month, 7 of which were in December 2018 (since June 2018 I have kept all the emails I received from Wix regarding these promotions).

Many companies use aggressive marketing campaigns in order to increase the number of premium users, that's fair, but it's hard to see how this strategy works for Wix, as the company continues to generate operating losses quarter after quarter.

Dovish Fed Can Cause Some FX Headwinds

Wix is an Israeli company, but the company's operating currency is the US dollar. Over the past 18 months, the exchange rate between the dollar and the Israeli shekel has caused quite a few problems among Israeli high-tech companies operating abroad, including Wix. The Israeli shekel has strengthened significantly against the US dollar, and consequently, the company's expenses in dollar terms increased. In January 2018, Wix's president, Nir Zohar, called on the Bank of Israel (Israel's central bank) to intervene in the foreign currency market and buy dollars (in order to weaken the Israeli shekel):

The situation has really become impossible, what is happening here is madness: we opened 2017 with the dollar at NIS 3.8, and now it's under NIS 3.4. the meaning is an increase of $12 million in expenses. We must either cease employee recruitment or lower the company's revenue forecasts, and both options are unacceptable.

Fortunately for Wix, the Fed continued its hawkish policy until last December, while the Bank of Israel continued its dovish policy. This gap caused the Israeli shekel to weaken back to more reasonable levels for Wix. However, if the Fed responds to calls for a rate cut(s), it's reasonable to assume that the shekel will regain strength and will again overshadow Wix's financial results.

US Dollar versus the Israeli Shekel:

Source: The Federal Reserve and Yahoo Finance.

Summary

If you had bought Wix shares in the last 12 months then you would have probably made an impressive return. Judging by the performance of the stock, especially in months like December 2018 and May 2019, it appears that this is a stock that can easily outperform the leading indices. Moreover, judging by the convertible notes issued by Wix in June 2018, the stock can also reach the exercise price of the capped calls - $ 211 per share. However, although the company continues to grow, the number of premium subscribers is still negligible relative to the company's overall subscriber base (circa 3%), despite its aggressive marketing campaign, which is clearly reflected in the company's recurring losses.

As I see things right now, the company's strategy of generating profits is quite questionable, and in addition to all, if the Fed starts to cut rates, Wix's financial results will have to deal with some FX headwinds.

Under such circumstances, you may want to take some profits off the table and wait for a correction. If we try to time when a correction in the share price is expected, perhaps we should look at the company's historical Price-to-Sales multiple. By looking at this multiple, it's possible that such a correction will occur soon.

Ifka Mistabra

The source of the phrase "Ifka Mistabra" is in Aramaic, meaning "On the Contrary." As a person who lives in Israel, I can tell you that Wix is considered as one of the most innovative tech companies in Israel. Avishai Abrahami, the company's CEO, has often stated that the company has rejected offers for its acquisition. The company's market cap continues to grow but has not yet exceeded $ 8 billion, so it is still a fairly cheap takeover target for tech giants such as Google (GOOG) or Facebook (FB). Judging by the history of Israeli tech companies such as Mobileye (sold to Intel (INTL)) or Mellanox (sold to Nvidia (NVDA)), I would not be surprised if Wix breaks the Israeli 'Exit' record (now belongs to the $ 15 billion Mobileye deal), which is why I will never dare to open a short position against it.

