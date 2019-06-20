“Well it’s been so long

And I’ve been putting out the fire with gasoline”

--Cat People (Putting Out The Fire), David Bowie, 1982

The Federal Reserve is at it again. It’s not necessarily that he means to be. In fact, I think he actually means quite well. Instead, the fact that he is so dangerous simply comes with the position. So much absolute power. So little oversight and accountability. So many cheer him when times are good. So many turn their desperate eyes to him when times get tough. Mild mannered and careful with his words, but decisive and dangerous with his actions. Who is this most dangerous man in the world? Why none other than the Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

“My colleagues and I have one overarching goal – to sustain the economic expansion”

--U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 19, 2019

But is it really, Jay? Is it? Is sustaining the economic expansion really the one overarching goal for your colleagues and you? Because the last time I checked, what is supposedto be the overarching goals for your colleagues and you as mandated by the U.S. Congress at least for the last 40+ years is the so-called dual mandate to “promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates”. So unless the folks in Washington who cannot seem to agree on anything anymore got together recently when I wasn’t paying attention and added nominal GDP targeting or something like it to the Fed’s mandate playbook, then no, Jay, sustaining the economic expansion really should not be a goal of your colleagues and you at all, much less an overarching one.

Checking up on the goals the Fed is supposed to be focused on, unemployment is currently at a fifty-year low and prices are stable with inflation steadily hovering around the 1.6% range. On the latter point, sure inflation is below the Fed’s 2% target rate, but what exactly is so magical about the 2% level? And depending on how you slice up the “basket of goods and services”, many among us including those who pay for such essential items like health care, groceries, college education or any millennial that is interested in buying a house might strongly contend that they’ve been seeing inflation run well above 2% for quite a while now.

Nonetheless, maybe the headline inflation number remains so “mysteriously” low not despitethe Fed’s low interest rates but becauseof them, as brazenly unprofitable firms can continue to feast at the trough of low-cost debt and soaring equity values to flood the marketplace with goods and services priced at a loss in order to gobble up market share and put their competition out of business. Where oh where could I consider buying the stock of a company like this today? Think, think, think . . .

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of care”

--U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 19, 2019

But what are you really preventing, Jay? Originally the belief was that the Fed might cut interest rates by 25 basis points in July. Now the talk among Fed Fund futures traders is the possibility of a half point cut in July. But to quote former Philadelphia Eagles running back Ricky Watters – “For who? For what?”

Is the Fed thinking about lowering interest rates because liquidity is drying up in the system? Are they lowering interest rates to encourage reluctant banks to loosen up the purse strings and lend? The only problem with this line of thinking is that neither access to liquidity nor bank lending is a problem right now.

Consider the following chart from fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Nevins that monitors the annualized 13-week rate of change of bank credit according to data provided by the Federal Reserve themselves. Not only are banks continuing to increase the amount bank credit in the economy, they have been doing so at an accelerating rate dating back to the start of last year.

So if the Fed is lowering interest rates in order to encourage banks to lend, this box is already kinda checked and then some.

So what is the motivation then? Worried about the fallout effects from the trade war? Why don’t we let our President actually get to the G-20 meeting and see how this thing plays out? And until the effects of the trade war even start to begin to show up in the corporate earnings data in any measurable way, aren’t we putting the cart a few streets ahead of the horse? And if you as the Fed have been befuddled as to why your policies have not worked as expected in achieving the goals actually mandated by Congress, why go back to this same well once again? Maybe backing off and actually letting the economy and markets breathe for a few seconds wouldn’t be such a bad idea at this point more than ten years on from the crisis.

Livin’ La Vita Nuova. All of this leads to a behavioral flaw that has infected the U.S. Federal Reserve and has spread to major monetary policy makers across the globe. They fell in courtly love with asset prices. They have never been able to achieve a sustainably robust economic expansion. They have never been able to get inflation to rise back to their target levels. But they have been able to consistently inflate asset prices beyond all reasonable comprehension.

The Fed’s love for the stock market was first expressed by then Fed Chair Alan Greenspan with the advent of the “Fed Put” in the aftermath of the stock market crash of October 1987. And the Fed has consistently and ever more openly drooled all over itself in professing its undying support for stock prices and its supposed linkages to economic stability. In the process, they have managed to increase the average price-to-earnings ratio on the S&P 500 Index from 13.6 times trailing 12-month earnings prior to October 1987 to an average of 21.4 times in the nearly three decades since. This is a nearly 60% increase in the price that investors now must pay for a dollar of earnings versus what it was before the Fed became so involved in stock market swooning.

Nothing like pricing a whole generation of investors out of the marketplace. And thanks for those two major stock market crashes and counting along the way too. Alas, what happens to stock market investors when this infatuation finally ends?

As a quick aside, has anyone in our largest economy in the world other than stock investors even noticed, cared, or benefited from the fact that the S&P 500 Index has blasted through the stratosphere over the past decade? And did anyone in our same largest economy in the world other than stock investors even notice, care, or suffered in any meaningful way when the S&P 500 Index was plunging by nearly -20% in 2018 Q4? If so, where in the economic data did it express itself. The stock market may have suggested something about economic stability back a few decades. But that ship sailed a long time ago now.

Putting out the fire with gasoline. All of this leads to a key fundamental point that the Fed keeps missing over and over and over and over and over again. They are offering no ounce of prevention and are not helping solve any problem by lowering interest rates in July 2019. In fact, they haven’t really been solving any meaningful problems since the summer of 2010 when they should have stood back from further monetary policy action and allowed the "free market" economy to begin the healing process from the financial crisis in an orderly way.

Instead, the Fed has been doing the exact opposite. By keeping interest rates so low and monetary policy so easy, they have been fostering an environment of increasing economic instability for nearly a decade now. And by thinking about lowering interest rates once again, they are literally contemplating throwing more gasoline on the fire that they helped spark so many years ago.

How can this possibly be? Because who has been benefiting from low interest rates and quantitative easing over all of this time? The so called “Top 1%”. This includes the ultra-rich that controls nearly half of the world’s wealth and have a good chunk of it squirreled away in the U.S. stock market. And it also includes the corporations that have tapped these low interest rates and increased their debt levels as a percentage of total capital to historic highs by aggressively borrowing not to engage in fixed investment and capital expenditures that would create jobs and provide a multiplier effect to increase economic growth, but instead to pay out dividends and buy back stock.

In short, the Fed’s love affair with keeping interest rates low to inflate asset prices has done hardly anything more than enable the rich to get richer while the rest of the masses languish. Income and wealth inequality anyone?

Such practices for so many years are what lead to populist uprisings. It’s what leads to candidates from both the far-right and far-left of the political spectrum that would have otherwise never been widely considered viable candidates suddenly being elected to high office all around the world. And it is ultimately what leads to social unrest and economic instability, not stability, the longer it lasts.

Another round before the bar closes. To the contrary, an ounce of prevention is an invalid way to think about policy in this era of near zero interest rates. Instead, what the Fed is effectively doing by inevitably lowering interest rates in the months ahead is serving up another round of shots to its exclusive investment market patrons before the lights go on and everyone has to grab their car keys and try to drive home.

They are not taking away the punch bowl from a market place with historically low unemployment, relative price stability, and a stock market that is effectively trading at all-time highs with historically premium valuations. Instead, they are back to spiking the punch bowl with the scarce drops of monetary support that they will so badly need when the next recession finally rolls around but soon will no longer have.

What ever happened to this Keynesian world we are all supposedly living in? Deficits/accommodative policy during recessions and surpluses/restrictive policy during expansions turned into deficits and easy money all of the time. No way this ends badly, right?

The bottom line. So what does all of this mean for capital markets today? Consider the party to be on, potentially like Donkey Kong, at least for now. Stocks, bonds, and gold have all been raving for a while now, and reasonably expect the party to continue into the near-term. The S&P 500 Index has an even better shot to top 3000 in the near future. The 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield looks likely for an extended stay below 2% (remember when we were supposed to be preparing “to deal with rates 5% or higher” not that long ago – yeah, this is why I didn’t). And gold appears headed on track toward topping $1,400 per ounce for the first time in more than six years. If only the Fed’s mandate was asset price inflation, they would be absolutely killing it right now. Except that it's not.

Who doesn’t love a great party? The only problem is that the global economic outlook is dimming. And if it turns out that we find the U.S. economy fast tracking toward recession in 2020 with Fed interest rates already at or near zero percent, then we are in a heap of trouble to put it mildly.

This is where things could get downright ugly for capital markets if such a scenario were to play itself out. And if policy makers once again look to the taxpayer to shoulder the burden this time of rescuing the legions of corporations that took on way too much debt that they suddenly can no longer service just as one of many different possibilities in today’s “everything bubble”, some real change the likes of which we have not seen in decades could soon follow.

So stay long risk assets in capital markets as before. But recognize the backdrop in which you are investing today. The Fed remains steadfast in their resolve to intervene and support the economy at all costs. The only problem is that their constant tinkering continues to do more harm than good for the long run.

Thus, it remains critical now more than ever to be prepared. Stay long, but watch the economic data closely for any signs of persistent slowing. For if an economic recession does indeed lurk on the horizon, some evasive action for your portfolio may be required.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

Are you ready for what may lie ahead for global capital markets? Are you interested in asset allocation strategies that look beyond the traditional stock and bond markets in working to generate consistent returns and protect against downside risk over time? If so, come join us on Global Macro Research, my premium Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha, as this is a key focus of our portfolio modeling, research and discussion. A two-week free trial is now available for those interested in learning more. I look forward to you joining us on Global Macro Research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, PHYS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.