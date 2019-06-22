Koninklijke KPN: Refocusing On The Domestic Market With A 4.4% Dividend Yield

Introduction

I’m surprised to see very few recent articles on Dutch telecom company KPN (OTCPK:KKPNF) (OTCPK:KKPNY) here on Seeking Alpha. After all, the company seems to have turned a corner after a few tough years earlier this decade and has now become a consistent dividend payer with takeover appeal as Canada’s Brookfield (BAM) was genuinely interested in acquiring the company before the plans were nipped in the bud by the Dutch government.

KPN currently has 4.2B shares outstanding, giving the company a market capitalization of 11.9B EUR. As KPN is solely focusing on its Dutch operations, its secondary listings in Germany and the US are relatively illiquid, and that’s why I would recommend to trade in KPN’s shares on Euronext Amsterdam where the company is part of the AEX index. The ticker symbol in Amsterdam is KPN, and the average daily volume is 13M shares.

KPN also is part of the iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN) with a weight of 2.17%.

2018 was a satisfying year

Although the financial performance of KPN in 2018 was a bit weaker than in 2017, I think we can say the final results were satisfying.

The total revenue decreased by approximately 2% to 5.64B EUR, but so did the operating expenses which actually allowed KPN to report a 4% increase in its operating income which increased to 789M EUR. The finance expenses increased despite the lower cost of debt (the finance income decreased as well, while a 22M EUR contribution to the financial income from 2017 did not reoccur). The pre-tax income increased by 1% to 513M EUR (coming from 509M EUR), but the bottom line shows a net income of just 270M EUR, which is more than 30% lower than in 2017.

What happened?

The lower net income was caused by the much higher tax bill which almost doubled although the pre-tax income increased by just 1%. In fact, the average tax rate in 2018 was 45% but the majority consists of a change in the book value of deferred taxes as according to KPN’s annual report the new Dutch tax law has a negative impact of 107M EUR on the value of the net deferred tax assets. So while KPN reported a total tax bill of 233M EUR, only 126M EUR would have been due on a normalized basis.

This basically means the net income has been understated by 107M EUR and the adjusted net income would have been 377M EUR (or 9 cents per share). Additionally, 102M EUR was expensed as a "restructuring cost" in 2018, which is a 20% increase compared to the 86M EUR in 2017. So if we would compare the normalized and adjusted results excluding restructuring expenses and the one-off tax revision, KPN’s underlying result would have been higher than in 2017.

The dividend has a payout ratio of in excess of 100%, but that’s fine

One of the main questions one could ask is why KPN is declaring a dividend of 0.12 EUR per share even if its adjusted net income is just 9 cents per share. This would indicate a coverage ratio of just 75%, and a payout ratio of in excess of 130% based on the net income.

This conclusion is exactly why investors also should always keep an eye on the cash flow statements. In KPN’s case, its depreciation charges (which are a non-cash item that have an impact on the income statement but not on the cash flows) are approximately 300M EUR higher than the required level of investments. So KPN’s net income is tremendously underestimating the free cash flow potential of the company.

KPN reported an operating cash flow of 1.97B EUR and this includes a 7M EUR investment in the working capital, underestimates the tax bill by 117M EUR and doesn’t take the 67M EUR coupon on the perpetual hybrid bonds into account. After adjusting the operating cash flow for these three elements, we end up with 1.78B EUR on operating cash flow.

As the total capex was just 1.1B, KPN’s adjusted operating cash flow was 680M EUR, or just over 16 cents per share. So while the payout ratio based on the adjusted net income is 133%, it’s just 75% based on the free cash flow result.

KPN’s 2019 started off fine with decent results and a takeover approach

KPN didn’t provide financial statements when it published its Q1 update, but it looks like KPN had to deal with a lower revenue (-2.9%), but was able to increase the EBITDA margin as the adjusted EBITDA fell by just 0.3%. This had a positive impact on the EBITDA margin which increased from 40.3% to 41.4%. The net income decreased a bit due to higher depreciation expenses, so the cash flow result should be intact (but we will have to wait for the H1 results to know for sure).

KPN has been guiding for an adjusted EBITDA in line with the 2018 result and a total capex if 1.1B EUR, but the free cash flow result will very likely be a bit lower than in 2018 due to some one-off’s. KPN is earmarking a budget for restructuring charges and while this will lead to a negative impact on the 2019 results, it should help KPN achieve its 2019-2021 guidance to see the free cash flow increase by "a single mid digit" percentage fueled by EBITDA growth and an unchanged capex of 1.1B EUR per year. KPN also continues to focus on a "progressive dividend," so I think it’s very likely we will see the current regular dividend of 12.5 cents per share being hiked over the next few years.

The conclusion is simple: The restructuring charges that will be incurred this year are a short-term pain, allowing KPN to look forward to a long-term gain. Also keep in mind it’s likely KPN will call the 6.875% GBP bond in March 2020 as it should be able to refinance this bond at a much lower cost of debt. Even if KPN would have to pay a 4% coupon to refinance this hybrid bond, it would still save 13M EUR per year on interest expenses and increase the free cash flow by 10M EUR per year.

Additionally, KPN already called a 1.1B EUR hybrid bond which had a coupon north of 6%. So we should see a corresponding decrease in interest expenses this year, and a positive impact on the FCF per share of in excess of 1 cent.

Earlier this year, Canadian asset management firm Brookfield was preparing to make a bid to acquire control of KPN, and this would have been the first bid since America Movil (AMX), which still is a large shareholder of KPN, tried to take control in 2013 when its bid failed.

The Dutch media played an important role by setting the tone as just one day after the Bloomberg report, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf headlined "who is Brookfield, the attacker of KPN?" So rather than being open for discussion, the Dutch media immediately started an "us against them" type of defense. This was soon followed suit by the Dutch government proposing a law that could easily allow it to ban foreign takeovers of domestic phone companies.

In fact, this wasn’t the first time the Dutch government has been trying to torpedo the potential buyout of a domestic company. A few years ago, Bpost (OTC:BPOSF) (OTCPK:BPOSY) made a very fair offer to acquire PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) which was immediately rejected by the Dutch company while the Dutch government was also doing whatever it was able to do to make sure the acquisition attempts wouldn’t be successful. The result? PostNL’s share price is now trading at one-third of the price offered by Bpost (which subsequently acquired another company which didn’t turn out to be as successful as hoped).

In KPN’s case, I understand why the government is trying to block any attempts of foreign companies to enter the market as KPN is still being seen as the "national" phone company. But there isn’t much logic in that as other foreign providers like Vodafone and Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) (OTCPK:TLTZY) are already active in the Netherlands, and the Dutch state isn’t even a shareholder in KPN.

Investment thesis

KPN is working hard to increase its free cash flow, and the savings on interest expenses should have a positive impact from this year on as some of the expensive hybrid securities either have already been repaid (2018) and will probably be repaid upon the first call date (a 400M GBP bond in Q1 2020). KPN just sold its remaining shares in Telefonica Deutschland (for expected proceeds of around half a billion), and I think it would be in the company’s best interest to use the proceeds to repay the expensive hybrid bond in 2020.

KPN will propose a dividend of 12.5 cents per share which should be fully covered by a free cash flow result which I’m estimating to be around 17 cents this year. Although nor the dividend yield (4.4%) nor the free cash flow yield (6%) are extremely attractive compared to its peers, KPN is working hard to continue to improve its financial performance. Further reducing the net debt and debt ratio (2.5) will be important steps to achieve a continues free cash flow growth and I think KPN’s guidance to increase the free cash flow result by 5% per year is very realistic.

