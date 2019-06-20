Melinta Gains Speedy Review For Expanded Application

Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) stock soared more than 200% on Wednesday, after it had announced that its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) was accepted by the FDA. The application seeks to expand the market opportunity for its drug BAXDELA. What also caused the stock to soar higher likely was the fact that the drug was given priority review. Being that the company mainly deals with developing antibiotics, there are several risk factors to watch out for. I believe that Melinta might be worth a trade for the run-up towards a potential FDA decision. However, I would caution people against owning this biotech for the long term.

Speedy Review Sets Up Potential For Quick Approval

The FDA notified Melinta that it had accepted its sNDA for BAXDELA to include treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). That's because the FDA had already approved the drug for use in Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) back in 2017. Now, the company is seeking to expand the label to the CABP market. The reason why investors liked this news a lot, driving the stock up by 200%, is probably because of the Priority Review label it was given. Typically, without Priority Review, it takes the FDA about 9 to 12 months to potentially approve a drug. With the Priority Review designation being given, the review time is cut down to 6 months only. With this in mind, the PDUFA date has been established for October 24, 2019. The application for the sNDA was because of a positive Phase 3 study. This study showed that BAXDELA had comparable efficacy to moxifloxacin in a few measures.

A Big Cause For Concern

I think it's great that Melinta gained a lot on Priority Review for its sNDA of BAXDELA. I still even believe there can be some additional gains made in the short term, but I would urge caution when investing in the antibacterial space. There is a need for new treatment options for CABP. My concern and a major red flag comes in terms of the longevity for biotechs that solely focus on developing antibiotics. I say this as a precaution and as a warning.

I think a lot went wrong with these types of antibiotic biotechs. For instance, the best example I can point to is Achaogen Inc. (AKAO). After it received FDA approval, it seemed that things would go well for the biotech. Analysts were projecting peak sales of $500 million. However, since approval, it was met with weak sales, competitive environment, and many other issues. These are just a few of the many issues that antibiotic biotechs face. One such other issue involved generic drugs. Despite antibiotic resistance growing, more people in the medical field are opting for generic use.

These costly antibiotics have a tough barrier to break against generics. Needless to say but Achaogen filed for bankruptcy protection. You must be saying that Achaogen Inc. is probably only one example and therefore it is not how the entire sector deals with this issue. To that, I would say that is not true at all. Matter of fact, even big pharmaceutical companies saw the writing on the wall for quite some time. Some of the big pharmaceutical companies that backed away from antibiotic development include:

Novartis (NVS)

Sanofi (SNY)

Allergan (AGN)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

The Medicines Co. (MDCO)

There are just so many reasons why developing an antibiotic drug for marketing is a huge hassle. Besides those listed above, it also comes down to cost of development. These biotechs didn't believe that they would end up with an adequate return on their investment in order to develop drugs for this space. The cost of developing an antibiotic drug is the same as developing a drug for any other indication. That's the problem here, the population to treat is not ideal. One very important company to point out is The Medicines Co. noted above. That's because The Medicines Co. unloaded its infectious disease portfolio to Melinta Therapeutics back in January of 2018.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Melinta Therapeutics ended the first quarter of 2019 with $116.9 million of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2019. As I highlighted above, there is a major challenge with this biotech in terms of the ability to generate sales with antibiotic drugs. My point is proven if you see some of the sales that were noted in the most recent earnings report. Sales for products by Melinta were $11.8 million in Q1 2019, which were flat when comparing the same time period a year ago.

I don't have to tell you that flat sales year over year is not ideal. The earnings report highlights that sales of BAXDELA and Orbactiv were not strong. The other products owned by the company, Vabomere and Minocin, were at least able to offset the low sales observed by the other two noted above. That doesn't change the fact that total net product sales were flat year over year in the first quarter. The company is attempting to rework loans over the next 12 to 18 months so that it can maintain appropriate cash levels. The SEC filing shows that BAXDELA and Vabomere launched within the last 18 months. Then Orbactiv and Minocin launched in 2014 and 2015 respectively. The point here is that despite all the time on the market, the biotech hasn't produced a considerable amount of revenue for these products.

Conclusion

In my eyes, I am neutral on Melinta Therapeutics. That means I believe Melinta's stock can possibly run higher with momentum in the short term as a good trade. In addition, I think it has the capability to run up towards potential expanded FDA approval for BAXDELA. That means as a trade, it may work out very well. Especially, since the stock only has 11.78 million shares outstanding. Having said that, I can't recommend this biotech as a long-term investment.

The biggest reason I can't is because of the massive headwinds that these biotechs face when they are only focused on antibiotic drug development. I listed above many reasons why this is the case like generic pricing, hospitals using a cheaper alternative first, return on investment not being adequate enough, big pharmaceutical companies bailing development for antibiotics and many other reasons. This point can be proven if you look at sales generated to date by Melinta. I hope that Melinta bucks against the trend for antibiotic development and it is successful, but with so many problems these types of biotechs have to face, I don't see anything good coming about it in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.