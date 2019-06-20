TerraForm Power: Margin Enhancement Initiatives Will Improve Its Outlook In 2019

TerraForm plans to grow its dividend by about 5%-8% annually and currently pays a 5.6%-yielding dividend.

Investment Thesis

TerraForm Power (TERP) delivered a good quarter with top and bottom lines growth. The company has margin enhancement initiatives to grow its bottom line. It also has several wind repowering projects to grow its revenue and EBITDA. With a better balance sheet, the company is in a good position to grow its business through project developments and acquisitions. TerraForm currently pays an attractive 5.6%-yielding dividend and has set a goal to grow its dividend by 5%-8% annually in the next few years. We believe this is a company for income investors seeking a stable and predictable dividend.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

TerraForm reported its Q1 2019 earnings with improving results. As can be seen from the table below, its total power generation increased significantly to 2,399 GWh in Q1 2019 from 1,834 GWh in Q1 2018 primarily due to its Saeta acquisition. Its cash available for distribution of $44 million was much better than last year's $23 million. Besides the contribution from the Saeta acquisition, the increase in CAFD also reflects the positive impact of its margin enhancement initiatives.

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Margin enhancement initiatives should improve its bottom line

Over the past year, TerraForm has made significant progress in reducing operating expenses through its margin enhancement initiatives. We highlight four initiatives below:

1) The company has selected GE as its operation and maintenance provider and has signed a long-term service agreement for its 1.6GW North American wind fleet. Management expects that this new turbine O&M provider will result in $20 million of savings (compared to 2018 baseline). These services should be able to achieve $15 million of incremental annual revenue as it improves its power production capacity. This initiative should be completed by mid-2019.

2) TerraForm implemented a solar performance improvement plan to remediate production deficiencies. Management expects that this PIP will generate $11 million of incremental annual revenue.

3) The company is in the midst of executing its plan to outsource its European wind and North American solar plants to external O&M providers. Management expects to sign O&M agreements by mid-2019. This should allow annual savings of $6 million.

4) TerraForm is in the process of implementing turbine optimization technology across its wind fleet. This should result in $2 millions of incremental revenue.

These initiatives should increase its EBITDA by over $50 million once fully implemented.

Wind repowering projects should help expand its capacity

Besides its margin enhancement initiatives, TerraForm is also expanding its capacity by repowering its wind farm with larger and more efficient turbines. The table below shows three wind repowering projects that TerraForm is currently working on. The cost of these projects are estimated to be 40% less than newly built wind farms. As the table below shows, these projects will increase its annual power generation by about 121 GWh and they will reach commercial operational date in 2021.

Source: May 2019 Corporate Profile

Robust balance sheet

TerraForm has improved its balance sheet substantially since Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) became its main sponsor in 2017. The company has executed about $1.6 billion of corporate financings and extending maturities. As can be seen from the chart below, there are no significant debt maturing before 2022. As a result, it has achieved credit rating upgrades to BB-/Ba3. The company current has about $1.0 billion of corporate liquidity. This balance sheet should allow it to pursue growth projects to grow its business.

Source: May 2019 Corporate Profile

Valuation Analysis

TerraForm has a low EV to EBITDA ratio relative to its peers. Its EV to EBITDA ratio of 11.8x is below its peers Brookfield Renewable Partners' (BEP) 12.5x, Innergex's (OTCPK:INGXF) 15.33x, and Northland Power's (OTCPK:NPIFF) 12.3x.

Data by YCharts

Attractive dividend yield

TerraForm currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.2014 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 5.6%. Since Brookfield Asset Management become TerraForm's sponsor, the company has set a target payout ratio range of 80%-85% of its cash available for distribution. TerraForm also set a goal of increasing its dividend by about 5%-8% annually.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

There are several risks we believe investors need to be aware of:

Rising construction cost due to labor shortages and material costs. Rising interest rate may increase interest expense for its future projects. Since significant portion of TerraForm's assets are located overseas (35% of its total capacity), its net operating income is subject to currency risk.

Source: May 2019 Corporate Profile

Investor Takeaway

We like TerraForm and its initiatives to improve its outlook. The company also has laid out its goal to grow its dividend by mid to high-single digit annually. We think it is a good company for income investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.