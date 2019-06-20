Beyond Meat: Neutral On The Stock, Bullish On The Industry

Beyond Meat is not trading based on fundamentals, rather it's trading on sentiment, and that might continue for a while.

There are other ways to get exposure to the plant-based industry that aren't so volatile.

Beyond Meat: A Bet on the Plant-Based Market

This is not a valuation on Beyond Meat. This is an article on Beyond's role in the plant-based industry, why investors are betting on it, and what the true growth path actually looks like.

This article attempts to define what Beyond Meat means to the meat industry and to the economy. This stock is a 'premier' stock, appealing to consumers with high discretionary income, usually in the upper-middle class. Beyond Meat is a macro play, a bet that consumer tastes are shifting as the generations change hands. It's also somewhat a bet on an extended bull rally, because it's very unlikely that people will have the money or desire for pea protein during a Recession.

Beyond Meat took the market by storm after their IPO, popping almost 600-650% (depending on the day) from their initial price. It's left a lot of investors infuriated by the lack of relationship between company fundamentals and the company valuation.

The company has key partnerships. Tim Hortons will be using BYND's sausage patty on their breakfast sandwiches, after the announcement of the Burger King and Impossible Foods partnership.

Tim Hortons and Burger King are both owned by Restaurant Brands International, with the parent company getting exposure to both Impossible and Beyond, which is telling of how they expect the plant-based industry to progress. I think that they have great exposure to the plant based industry as well as the traditional meat industry. I am bullish on their stock as a play in this industry, which I discuss later in the article, with a potential 30% upside based on my DCF calculations.

Impossible Foods is BYND's biggest competitor in the plant-based space, and just received another $300M in funding. Beyond has deals with TGI Friday's, Carl's Jr., and Red Robin. They are breaking into Europe via the Netherlands and Zanbergen World's Finest Meat. Right now, a lot of analysts are basing their optimism on the stock on the continuation of these partnerships, like a deal with McDonalds.

There are estimates that the meat-substitute market could reach $2.5B by 2023, with global estimates of $23B. For comparison, the overall meat market is more than $250B in the U.S. and more than $1T globally.

Revenue Growth: Beating A Dead Horse

Beyond Meat reported sales of $40.2M for Q1'19, which is a 215% year-over-year increase, but that still leaves the company trading at approximately 226.6x revenue. They also reported a $6.6M net loss for the quarter, as compared to a $5.7M loss for Q1'18.

There's a lot of articles out around Beyond Meat right now. I'm not going to repeat information that is easily accessible, as everyone knows the company is grossly overvalued based on academic definitions, and operates at a loss.

Source: Charlie Bilello

The Cost of Changing Things: Grilling the Meat Market

The meat market is inefficient, wrought with middle men, in the form of processing centers, storage warehouses, slaughterhouses, etc. It's dominated by Hormel, Tyson, and JBS, with the smaller players getting continuously bought out by the majors. The industry faces criticism, both from an ethical and environmental perspective. They are also negatively affected by the China-U.S. Trade War.

Source: CB Insights Globally, it's important to seek out meat alternatives. The African swine fever could hit the global food supply chain pretty hard, with the potential of a compressed pork supply, and subsequently higher prices of pork. That would help groups like Tyson, but hurt purchasers of pork, like Chipotle. This might incentive groups like Chipotle to try out alternative types of protein, like Beyond Meat, rather than paying a premium for pork, furthering bolstering the plant industry.

That's the benefit that meatless substitutes bring to the table. They have a quicker and more efficient supply chain, as it's much easier to store and handle peas rather than to store and handle pigs. Also, they don't emit as many environmental toxins, and don't have heavy exposure to the trade war.

Source: Fast Company

The Environmental Impact: The Social Cost of Meat

The meat industry is detrimental to the environment. The plant based approach has a much lower environmental impact, which is another reason that people are interested in the industry. Animal welfare, resource conservation, and sustainability are all growing points of interest in the market, and groups like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods directly address that.

Source: Vox

There's also data that found that the current levels of meat consumption "could cost the U.S. between $197 billion and $289 billion each year—and the global economy up to $1.6 trillion—by 2050". A lot of the cost savings would come in the form of reduced health-care costs, as a meat heavy diet can result in obesity and chronic disease related deaths.

Source: The Atlantic

But in order to recognize those cost savings, the globe would have to reduce their meat consumption by 56%, which would more than likely not be achieved in my lifetime. Thus, the data are saying that focusing more on policy change and a healthier lifestyle might result in cost savings down the line. Plant-based helps with the environmental impact. But are these plant based burgers really that much healthier?

Peas, Succinic Acid, Methlycellulose; Oh My!

The whole optimism about the plant-based industry is that consumers want to eat healthier and reduce their environmental impact, both of which are very good goals to have. However, Beyond Meat is not very healthy, at all.

Source: George A Freemen II

Plant-based burgers have less cholesterol, but they have a similar amount of fat and sodium. Impossible Foods and Beyond are still modifying out their products, so this might change moving forward, but right now, there are very little health benefits to eating plant-based burgers versus a beef patty. If the companies can clean up their recipes, that's when growth will be more sustainable in the long-term.

Source: Kate Taylor

A Piece of the Plant-Based Protein Pie: Competition is Fierce

There are also headwinds beyond nutrition. Competition will begin to grow quickly in the space, with majors like Tyson and Nestle building out their own products to rival BYND and Impossible. Back in October 2016, BYND received funding from Tyson Foods who purchased a 5% stake in the startup, which it subsequently sold off before BYND's IPO in April 2019.

Now Tyson is tackling the plant-based product market, under their Raised & Rooted brand. They will be debuting their pea protein isolate nuggets later this summer, and their blended meat-pea burgers in the fall. Noel White, Tyson Foods' president and CEO made it clear that Tyson would "remain firmly committed to our growing traditional meat business and expect to be a market leader in alternative protein" which is a strong stance to take.

Some have labeled it as a "full-scale attack" on BYND, but it seems as though the majors are beginning to recognize the profit potential of this segment of the industry. Nestle is also planning to launch their own plant burger in the fall through their Sweet Earth brand.

Also, there is risk from heavy competition in the space just from Impossible Foods, who had more funding, and tasted better in several surveys.

Source: CB Insights

As consumers continue to respond positively to the plant-based protein space, other competitors will likely join in on the action. It's a macroeconomic play, making bets that pea-protein will still be trendy and desirable for years to come. It should be relatively successful, given the increasing consumer concern about red-meat intake, as well as environmental considerations.

Source: CB Insights

This means that it's tough for any one company to gain an edge of another. There's lab-protein, plant-protein, seafood replacement, and other ventures that all are directly competing with Beyond's place in the industry. But this is good for the industry as a whole, and creates a lot of investable opportunities in the space. However, there are constraints on the industry, including consumer discretionary income and the risk of a Recession.

The Food Space: The Cultural Divide

The bottom 40% of American consumers had less discretionary income in 2017 than they did in 1997. Those consumers are spending more and more in the never-ending saga of education and healthcare.

Basic necessities compose more than 100% of a lower-income family budget. Nondiscretionary expenditures are 123% of their income. Middle-income groups are in a similar boat, and saw no change in their discretionary share of their wallet. Only 20% of consumers are better off now than they were in 2007.

Source: Deloitte

Retailers have to respond to this. Deloitte identifies three types of retailers: price-based, balanced, and premier. Price-based retailers compete based on value, balanced retailers on a mix between price and promotion, and premier retailers compete solely on highly differentiated products or experience offerings. Think Dollar Tree vs. Kohls vs. Gucci. For our plant-based situation, it would be McDonalds beef patty, a Five Guys burger, and then an Impossible or Beyond Burger.

Source: Hobart Pulp

If you're going to be in retail, premier retail is the place to be. Their revenues have increased 81% over the past five years. They operate at an ROA of 8.88%, which is more than double the balanced retailer's ROA of 4.6%. They carry a 19.73% ROE, twice that of the balanced retailer's metric of 9.44%.

Source: Deloitte

There is a "biurification" in the market currently. There is a widening wealth gap, so the data above makes sense in context of that. People either want lower prices, or they want a better experience.

The Premier Option: Meat That Isn't Meat

I believe this is where the value of Beyond Meat, and the entire plant-based industry lies. Vegans don't need non-meat that looks like meat. But non-vegans want it. It's a fad. It's an experience. The Impossible Burger and Beyond Meat is something that you can say "I tried it"!

Beyond Meat is a bet on the premier retailer. Beyond Meat is a bet that the 20% who have seen their net worth grow will be interested in something as "unique" and "on-brand" as plant-based meat. Beyond Meat is a bet on the upper class.

The plant based options are more expensive, as shown in the graphic below. They have lots of sodium. They are comparable in fat metrics. But for some reason, the consumer wants them.

Source: Market Watch

And retailers are going to answer that call. Beyond Meat is not just about plant-based meat options - things that look like meat and taste like meat but aren't really meat. It's about the changing consumer taste bud, the consumer that wants more than the traditional burger. The consumer that wants an experience, maybe Instagrammable meal. The consumer wants to think that they are eating healthier and doing better for the environment.

Beyond Meat offers a semblance of those things in the world of consumer psychology. That's why their IPO popped and the industry projections are being revised upwards by millions of dollars. Because of the growth of premier options, and the growth of wanting to change things.

As Aswath Damodaran, a professor at NYU wrote:

The value that you obtain for Beyond Meat is determined mostly by how large you believe that market for meatless meats will end up being. In fact, there are some investors whose primary reason for investing in Beyond Meat is as a bet on a macro trend towards vegan and vegetarian diets. That said, it is worth remembering that investors don't get pay offs from making the right macro bets, but from the micro vehicles (individual investments) that they use as proxies for those bets.

Beyond Meat is a bet on the macro environment, and just because they are growing as a company doesn't necessarily mean that they will get any more valuable. There is also no guarantee that Beyond Meat will win in the plant-based food market. Impossible Foods, if they can produce enough to meet demand, is right on their tail.

Conclusion: It's the Industry, Not the Company

My point is that Beyond is a macro bet, and macro bets take a perfect mix of economic data and financial data from the company to pay off. If we enter a Recession, pea protein burgers aren't going to be of interest to most of the population. The plant-based shopper already spends 60% more on their grocery basket than the average shopper - not every consumer can do that during a downturn. They have a growing addressable market, with the total market at $4.1B currently, but it looks like that entire market is already built into the share price.

Aswath Damordaran, one of the best in computing valuations, is an optimist on BYND, but he priced the stock at $46.88, which is below most analyst's target price of $96. You can read his analysis here on Seeking Alpha.

Source: Aswath Damodaran

I won't even try to run my usual DCF model on the company, because valuing companies like this sometimes isn't worth the effort. They defy market fundamentals, and it's tough to predict exactly when the market will wake up and realize that. Enough people like Amit Ghate, who is bearish on the stock and wrote an excellent Top Idea article here, have already posted trade ideas and target prices.

If you think that the plant-based protein market is going to take off and that consumers will continue focusing on an environmentally friendly and health conscious lifestyle, there are several other micro plays to implement on this macro bet. Beyond Meat isn't the best play in the space right now, in my opinion.

Source: SPINS

Restaurant Brands International has made their allocation to the plant-based market clear through their partnership with both Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. Based on my DCF calculations, the stock is currently undervalued.

Source: Author

It's not a pure play bet on plant-based, but its a safer stock to have in the portfolio if the market does experience a downturn. They have allocated a decent amount of their portfolio to premier, but still have a key focus on the price-based consumer as well, giving them diversification that Beyond Meat doesn't have yet.

I'll check in again on BYND in the next 6 months, after the heat has died down. It's not a bad company, and it's not a bad industry. That's why I'm neutral on the stock at the moment - I have no idea what it's going to do in the next 30 days. But right now, it just doesn't make sense to invest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.