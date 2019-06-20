Chewy: Every Dog Has Its Day

This is just one of the many peculiar statistics which point to a rapidly growing secular trend in pet supplies. The market even grew during the 2008-2010 economic crisis.

Chewy's (CHWY) fantastic IPO on Friday saw its share price close up 59% higher at $34.99 against its offer price of $22. This gave the company a market cap of $13.95 billion, which then begs the question: Is Chewy simply riding on the recent IPO euphoria which saw Beyond Meat's (BYND) share price more than quintuple in about a month or is this company the real deal?

Chewy Share Price Chart (1 Day)

Source: Tradingview.com

Watching Chewy's CEO Sumit Singh's interviews with Yahoo Finance and CNBC, I could not help but feel his breathless excitement as he talked about humanization of pets and the secular trend of pet spending. After looking through the figures and analyzing Chewy's business model, I firmly believe this growth stock is not only here to stay in the long run but also the future looks very bright for the company. Before delving into the details, let me give you an introduction to Chewy.

Chewy CEO Sumit Singh

Source: WebProNews

Chewy is an online pet supply retailer that aims to be a one-stop shop for "pet parents". Sumit Singh believes that pets are the only other things aside from kids that you and I will feel a parent-child bond towards. Aside from food supplies, Chewy also offers a range of healthcare and pharmaceutical products that cover arthritis, allergies, etc., and other items such as treats, grooming products, cages, and accessories. You name it, they probably have it. In essence, Chewy is the Amazon (AMZN) for anything pet-related. In fact, Sumit Singh worked at Amazon as Director of Amazon Fresh Worldwide before leaving the role to start Chewy, which probably explains why Chewy is able to run a very lean and fit business model - which I will soon touch more on.

Source: Chewy website

The numbers on the pet spending market are astounding. According to the American Pet Products Association, the amount of spending on the US pet industry was expected to command a CAGR of 5.8% from 2002 to 2017, with the market size at c. $70 billion in 2017. Note that this market has even grown during the 2008 to 2010 recession when overall consumer spending in the US declined. According to Statista, there are now more pet-owning households (84.6 million) than there are those with children (52.8 million). This secular trend is led by Millennials who have become the largest demographic of US pet owners at 35%. According to Business Insider, 76% of Millennials are likely to splurge on their pets compared to 50% of Baby Boomers.

In essence, the pet spending market is in a sweet spot. Spending is driven by a demographic which is starting to hit their prime earning years and which are willing to spend more on pets than others.

According to SimilarWeb, the volume of online traffic to Chewy's website has outgrown that of Amazon's pet section. Yet, it may surprise you that Chewy is not competing with other online retailers on price. The company believes that building customer networks and relationships is their secret sauce to success. It has customer service reps that pet parents can speak to 24/7 on every day of the year. These service reps are trained and qualified to give advice, and the longest talk time chalked up so far has exceeded two hours, according to Larry Cheng, a former board member of the company.

On top of this, Chewy has a database which stores details of all the pets of its customers. On the pets' birthdays, they will send cards to the households. Should the pet pass away, they will send flowers. The company has also gone the extra mile to send households portraits of their pets. CEO Sumit Singh believes these extra touch-points will drive the "network effect", where customers will spread the word, thus driving sales.

Shown below is an example of pet portraits painted by an artist commissioned by Chewy.

Source: kendraldrich.com

Chewy's growth has been enormous so far, with revenue growing from $2m in FY2011 to $3.5bn in FY2018. Comparing FY2017 and FY2018, revenues grew by a whopping 68%. Yet, the company still posted a net loss of $268m in FY2018, as the company has been ploughing capital into developing its customer experience. Already, there are signs that Chewy's strategy is reaping rewards, with close to two-thirds of its revenue generated from a recurring model. This is the company's "Autoship" subscription service, where customers can choose to have products sent to their homes at regular intervals. This means Chewy will have more predictability and colour on its supply forecasts, and the company can manage its inventory more efficiently.

Source: Company Financials

Source: Company Financials

Chewy has been investing capital into fulfillment centers around the US. Currently, it has 7 of these centers, which are basically logistics hubs, from which customer orders can be processed. Such Capex is required in the near term, which may mean Chewy could be EBITDA-negative in the next two to three years. However, an efficient logistics network will deliver returns for Chewy in the long term. Once it is running at full scale in the US, Chewy can then turn its sights to overseas growth markets. CEO Sumit Singh is not ruling that out in the near future.

Source: Company Financials

In terms of market potential, the pet supplies market in the US is valued at an estimated $70bn a year in 2017, as mentioned earlier. CHWY's FY2018 revenue came in at $3.5bn, which represents only about 5% of the overall market. In the below chart, we see that AMZN is currently the leading website for pet product purchasing at 55% market share, followed by CHWY at 26%. This means that out of the $70bn pet supplies market, only $13bn of the sales go through online channels ($3.5bn * 100 / 26). Buying these supplies via brick-and-mortar channels make up $57bn of the sales or 81% of the pet supplies market. I can understand that pet owners probably want to shop for items first-hand at the store to choose the best for their pets, but this represents terrific potential for CHWY to scale up its revenues.

Chewy is currently trading at 10.27x trailing 12 months EV/EBITDA (source: Seeking Alpha Valuation Metrics), which might appear hefty. However, after taking into account the company's 68% growth in revenues from FY2017 to FY2018 and 33% growth in revenues from FY2016 to FY2017, even if we assume a conservative 30% growth in EBITDA this year, CHWY's EV/EBITDA multiple would be expected to fall to a more palatable 7.9x. Also, keep in mind that CHWY does not have any debt on its balance sheet, which means the company has been financing its expansion organically.

Chewy has carved out a very distinct niche in the wild world of e-commerce. While Amazon dominates in terms of total volumes, it will not be able to compete with Chewy in terms of its specifically tailored customer service. Amazon has no wish to delve into such detail as well, which means Chewy has a strong advantage in a very fast-growing pet supplies market.

As mentioned, Chewy can turn its sights to overseas markets that will be more than willing to lap up its product offerings. This provides strong avenues of growth in the future. Within the platform itself, Chewy plans to expand to include veterinarian services to connect pet parents and pets to medical professionals. Once again, this is not a channel Amazon would be willing to develop. Amazon's expertise is in its scale and ability to drive huge amounts of shipping volumes speedily. Chewy's expertise is the care and attention it places in its relationship touch-points. In a hugely emotional pet supplies market segment where pet parents are willing to spend more on their pets than on themselves, their interpersonal strategy will likely take market share from Amazon's comparatively cold platform. Chewy has never intended to compete on price, and it does not need to. Chewy is an efficiently run company, and its humongous growth potential justifies its EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.27x, which looks hefty only from an optical standpoint.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHWY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.