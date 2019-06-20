Growth is slowing, there is not much debate about this anymore, but is a recession near?

Let's take an honest look at the risk of a recession in the United States.

An Honest Look At Recession Risk: Part II

Earlier this year, I penned a research note detailing a data-driven approach to measuring recession risk. You can read that note from February by clicking here.

In that note, which you should read prior to this note if you have not done so, I outline the official definition of a recession, how I built a coincident indicator of the economy, a quick overview of the three-time durations I study and more.

I concluded that note by suggesting a recession was not yet in the cards but that growth would continue to slow throughout 2019 and recession risk would be steadily on the rise. Over the past four months, that is exactly what has happened as growth has empirically decelerated, interest rates have declined across the curve, stocks have treaded water and the Fed has completed a radical dovish shift.

In this note, I will dive deeper into some of the indicators I use to judge the level of recession risk and to measure the rate of deceleration (or acceleration) across a wide array of data points. First, I will recap some of the key points from the first part of this note.

Recap Of Part I

Recession risk is different than growth rate cycle risk.

I monitor three distinct time-durations as well as the interconnectedness between each time duration.

The growth rate cycle, which typically spans 12-36 months, occurs within the business cycle. Periods of decelerating economic growth lead to risk in financial assets and corrections in the stock market but do not result in a recession. This economic cycle has had three distinct slowdowns in economic growth, one currently underway, and none has resulted in recession, but all have resulted in major stock market turmoil. Monitoring the growth rate cycle is extremely important.

The business cycle, which typically lasts 6-10 years, results in larger swings in economic growth, typically ending with contractions in growth (recession) as a result of an exhaustion of pent-up demand. Recessions, more often than not, are disastrous for risk assets.

Both the growth rate cycle and the business cycle oscillate around trend GDP potential which is comprised of secular (10+ year) forces, namely population growth and productivity growth.

The chart below very loosely outlines this economic framework. The reason trend GDP is illustrated in a downward trend is because the US is in a secular decline of growth that started in the 1980s.

A Framework of Economic Trends:

Source: EPB Macro Research

While members of EPB Macro Research receive frequent and detailed updates on all three of these time durations, the shortest time frame we consider being 12-36 months, in this note, we will focus in on just the business cycle to understand how close or far away a recession might be.

While the common definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, that is actually not based on facts but rather a quick rule of thumb.

The actual definition from the National Bureau of Economic Research, the agency that officially defines recessions, is as follows:

A recession is a significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in real GDP, real income, employment, industrial production, and wholesale-retail sales. -NBER

The NBER goes on to elaborate in more detail some of the critical components to look at for defining a recession.

The committee places particular emphasis on two monthly measures of activity across the entire economy: (1) personal income less transfer payments, in real terms and (2) employment. In addition, we refer to two indicators with coverage primarily of manufacturing and goods: (3) industrial production and (4) the volume of sales of the manufacturing and wholesale-retail sectors adjusted for price changes. -NBER

With the official definition and the metrics that the NBER suggests most accurately define a recession, we can honestly assess how close the economy is to the dreaded recession.

For more detail, click here for part I.

An Honest Look At Recession Risk

The way a recession occurs, despite popular opinion, is that the broad economy slows sufficiently across income, sales, production, and employment to make the economy vulnerable to an economic shock. The shock is what causes the actual recession and the slowdown in economic growth is what makes the economy vulnerable to a shock.

The more severe the slowdown becomes, the less dramatic a shock must be to tip the economy into a recession.

When an economy has slowed sufficiently and becomes vulnerable to a shock, Lacy Hunt describes this phase as the "ease-off" phase of the economic cycle and economist and economic cycle forecaster Lakshman Achuthan calls this the "window of vulnerability." We use these two phrases interchangeably.

The received wisdom is mistaken on how recessions are made. They are not simply caused by shocks. They are caused by a window of vulnerability in the economic cycle where the cyclical drivers of the economy have weakened to the point where it’s susceptible to a negative shock. Within that window of vulnerability, virtually any reasonable shock becomes a recessionary shock. That’s how you get a recession. - Lakshman Achuthan, Economic Cycle Research Institute

In this note, we will not be looking at leading economic indicators as we do inside EPB Macro Research to identify where the cycle is heading but rather measure coincident economic indicators of income, sales, production, and employment to judge the level of recession risk and the susceptibility to a shock at this moment in time.

As mentioned above, there are three time frames to consider: secular trends, business cycle trends, and growth rate cycle trends.

Secular trends are pointing definitively lower which is why interest rates continue to make lower highs and lower lows and fail to stage any meaningful "breakout" each time they rise.

The growth rate cycle has been moving to the downside since early 2018 which is why interest rates have been moving sharply lower the past several months. This was clearly forecast as members of EPB Macro Research have been long various long-duration bonds for many months, despite consensus outlining every reason for why interest rates should rise expect the two factors that actually move interest rates: growth and inflation.

The business cycle is on the cusp of the window of vulnerability but not quite there yet.

Below is a graph of the EPB Macro Research Coincident Index (EPBMRCI), measured in year over year terms with a red box that loosely defines this vulnerable economic window.

EPB Macro Research Coincident Index Year over Year:

Source: EPB Macro Research

Just touching the vulnerable economic window is not sufficient to raise the possible recessionary flag, for this we need to measure several factors. First, the index must be in the vulnerable window for several months to eliminate the possibility for economic revisions to take the index out of the window.

Secondly, we must dig into the factors of the index and ensure that each factor is slowing to meet the definition of a recession outlined by the NBER. As the NBER defines above, the slowdown must be visible in all four sectors of the index.

Once the index has been in the vulnerable window for several months and the slowdown is broad (the breadth of the slowdown is sufficient) then it is time to declare a recession is highly probable pending an economic shock.

EPB Macro Research Coincident Index RoC:

Source: EPB Macro Research

The 2015-2016 economic slowdown was sufficient enough in terms of magnitude to put the economy in the vulnerable economic window but no shock occurred, thus resulting in a soft landing and a cyclical recovery.

Currently, secular economic trends are pointing lower, business cycle trends are showing signs of exhausted pent-up demand and the growth rate cycle is definitively trending lower.

Critics of the analysis and this process, mainly those who have been on the wrong side of the move in interest rates, like to immediately throw anyone who says "slowdown" into the recessionary perma-bear camp but the facts remain that I have not signaled a recession is in the forecast yet.

The criteria for the vulnerable economic window or ease-off phase have not been met.

The US economy is on the cusp of the vulnerable economic window in which any shock can cause a recession.

Once the ease-off phase is confirmed, the asset allocation model inside EPB Macro Research will flip to the most defensive posture.

For now, the growth rate cycle continues to point lower, interest rates will continue to make new lows, defensive sectors will likely outperform cyclical sectors and central banks globally will compete to be the most dovish.

Having a firm data-driven view on the trending direction of growth and inflation is the most important tool to have in your investing tool kit.

Profit From The Economic Cycle If you understand the economic cycle, you can profit from the opportunities that emerge from its ebb and flow. At EPB Macro Research, in addition to the elite level macroeconomic research, model asset allocations, and risk management system, you will gain confidence in your understanding of economic cycles and your ability to profit in any economic environment. You will understand where to put your money and when to move it in all stages of the economic cycle. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial and join the community before the price increase. Sign Up Here

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.