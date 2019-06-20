Welcome Back To The QE Trade

As of lunchtime Thursday, the QE trade was back, with everything bid thanks to a renewed commitment to easy money from the benefactors with the printing presses.

QE trade "animal spirits" were back with a vengeance on Thursday, following yet another dovish surprise from the Fed.

Let me just say, right off the bat, that there is no "Cliffs Notes" version of this. I'm going to hit the high points for readers on this platform, but it isn't possible to capture all of the nuance or to elaborate on all of the key points in a way that's amenable to concise treatment. As usual, I'll provide three links to more in-depth takes for anyone who wants the details.

The most important thing to note about the June FOMC is that the Fed managed to clear the bar for a dovish surprise without actually cutting rates. That was no small feat. As tariff threats escalated and weakness began showing up in US economic data, folks piled into a variety of trades which all in one way or another amounted to bets on the "imminent rate cuts" narrative. That meant the chance of a disappointing outcome and subsequent unwind of those crowded trades was high. As Nomura's Charlie McElligott succinctly put it ahead of the decision, "the perceived ‘binary’ nature [of the June Fed] is due to the view that anything less than ‘dovish surprise’ or cut could then create a ‘hawkish’ price impulse across the enormous length accumulated in Rates / USTs / Steepeners / Receivers & Curve Caps positions".

That may sound like "jargon" to a lot of regular investors, but trust me when I tell you that if the Fed had disappointed or come across as unduly hawkish, some of those trades would have been unwound, to potentially dramatic effect, especially consider the fact that many of them were in the money (i.e., ripe for profit-taking).

Of course, the very threat of a sloppy unwind in those trades was part and parcel of why the Fed was compelled to go out of its way to deliver on market expectations. And, because those expectations (as manifested in some of the crowded trades mentioned above) were in part a product of escalating trade tensions, there's a clear link between politics and the Fed. In other words, even if you're inclined to believe that Jerome Powell wasn't responding to direct pressure from President Trump, the Fed was unquestionably responding to indirect pressure, because market pricing for cuts was predicated in part on trade tensions. One way or another, there is a politics-Fed-markets nexus.

How did Powell and the Fed manage to deliver a dovish surprise against such "doved-up" expectations without actually cutting rates? Well, let's run through it.

First, there was the statement, where the reference to "patient" was replaced with a commitment to "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion". Critically, there was no qualifier. That is, that commitment wasn't prefaced with "as always," or any other language to suggest the pledge was merely a nod to the normal course of business. If you think that's trivial, think again. As the following table from Goldman shows, historically, when there is no qualifier accompanying that kind of language, cuts are coming:

Second, there was a dissent from Jim Bullard. That was expected, but it did mark the first dissent of Powell's tenure and it likely contributed to the downside knee-jerk in the dollar when the statement hit.

Third, the dots showed eight officials see cuts in 2019, with seven projecting 50bp worth of cuts. That was a dovish surprise. “We had anticipated that no more than three participants would project a rate cut,” Barclays wrote on Wednesday afternoon, in the course of calling the outcome of the June meeting “a strong signal” that the Fed will cut next month. Every major bank cited the number of officials projecting cuts in 2019 in their postmortems. You can read excerpts from some of those takes here. Notably, Goldman was a holdout in terms of adopting rate cuts as their base case ahead of the June FOMC. On Wednesday evening, the bank finally threw in the towel, projecting cuts in July and September.

Fourth, the Fed lowered their inflation forecasts and, generally speaking, the notion that the factors weighing on inflation are "transitory" (as Powell famously insisted at the May meeting) did not play a prominent role during Wednesday's proceedings. "Inflation has been lingering and not getting back up to target in a sustained symmetric kind of way," Powell remarked, during the press conference.

Fifth, Powell didn't push back when asked whether academic studies which show that cutting rates aggressively (versus tentatively) when policy is near the lower bound might mean the Fed will cut by 50bp right out of the gate in July. Instead, he acknowledged that an “ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” and said that is a “valid way to think about policy".

The market reaction was unequivocal. A July cut is fully priced, 2-year yields plunged on Wednesday afternoon (bull-steepening the 2s10s by the most intraday since Trump's election) and the dollar dove.

Overnight, the bond rally went into overdrive. 10-year yields in Australia and New Zealand fell to record lows, BoJ governor Kuroda didn't push back on falling 10-year yields in Japan (which promptly sent JGB futures to record highs) and, of course, 10-year Treasury yields fell below 2% for the first time since November of 2016.

Meanwhile, global equities surged, as did everything else except for the dollar. Here's a quick bit from Nomura's McElligott:

The “QE-trade” is back in a major way overnight following yesterday’s Fed, the 2nd consecutive “dovish surprise” from a major following the ECB’s own heavy tilt “easier” on Tuesday: As such we see + USTs / Rates (UST 10Y nominal yields back to pre-Trump election levels, while cash curves bull-steepen to fresh highs), + Risk-Assets (Equities jumping higher with Spooz nearing all-time highs, Credit spreads galloping tighter, EMFX booming, Commodities BACK), + Gold ($1382 nearing 6y high and at critical breakout level), - USD (BBDXY largest 2d move lower in 16 months). Just an epically “dovish” message from the Fed, which evidences the most likely “easing” path to be one where they will CUT BIG and FAST in light of the proximity to the effective lower bound, in order to “prevent a weakening from turning into a prolonged weakening” (Powell’s words yesterday).

There you go. And, as Charlie alludes to, this comes hot on the heels of Mario Draghi's "whatever it takes 2.0" performance in Sintra on Tuesday, which I flagged for readers on this platform as a crucial moment that probably presaged a dovish Fed.

At this point, the Fed has all but pre-committed to cutting rates in July. There wasn't even a feeble attempt to walk back market pricing. In fact, Powell came across as going out of his way to validate market expectations, a rather remarkable about face, considering this is a Fed chair who, just nine months ago, was busy explaining just how far away rates were from neutral.

The political pressure didn't let up even after Powell's press conference. Just five hours later, Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs happened upon some up-to-the-minute information about President Trump's thinking with regard to Powell who, in response to a question about how he would respond if he were demoted, said he fully intends to serve his full term.

"Trump has told confidants as recently as today that he believes he has the authority to replace Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve Board," Jacobs wrote on Twitter, at 8:06 PM in New York. Forgive me, but if you don't think that was intentionally leaked to her in an effort to keep the pressure on, then I don't know what to tell you.

In any case, everything was bid on Thursday, as the QE trade came roaring back. The S&P obviously touched a new record high and I would also note that US stocks are on track for their fifth-best month since 2010.

As far as where things go from here, the obvious risk is that the data starts to come in much better than expected and/or Trump decides to strike a quick trade deal with China. In that case, the market may start to gingerly price out rate cuts to the detriment of risk assets (i.e., good news could be bad news).

Honestly, though, a cut next month is probably a foregone conclusion. I would remind you that they (the Fed) do not really have a choice. Have a look at the following chart, for example:

For now, I'll just leave you with one last visual and a caveat that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

