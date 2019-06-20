Teva: Common Law Vs. Civil Law Misperceptions Can Be Devastating

Although we think management made a mistake by settling the case, we remain bullish on the stock and think it will rebound.

There is a distant probability that the company may declare bankruptcy in the face of the opioid charges. However, we think this small probability has disproportionally affected the stock.

Teva's stock has reached multi-year lows and can't find steady support after the decision has been made to settle the first opioid case.

Teva's (TEVA) stock performance has been devastating in the last couple of months. The potential legal liabilities have crippled the stock and sent it to the pre-bankruptcy state.

We think that a simple difference in the perceptions of legal systems (Common Law vs. Civil Law) led to overblown fears and sell-offs. Once the misunderstanding clouds clear, we expect the stock to rebound.

Operating Status Quo

If we put aside the legal actions against Teva and think about the company's performance from the operational point of view, Teva has fulfilled all the tactical goals that the CEO set up upon joining the company:

Generic launches

Cost reduction program

Debt reduction

Brand launches

2019 financial outlook (reaffirmed)

One of the most salient concerns was the generic price stabilization - and this was confirmed by the CEO during the latest earnings call.

So, operationally speaking, Teva is doing well. But the sentiment about the stock has changed as it has lost half of its value during the past couple of months, essentially erasing ~$10B value from its capitalization:

Data by YCharts

What Has Changed?

Two major reasons dragged down the stock - opioid liability settlements and alleged price fixing. Both are separate issues and also incomparable in size.

The major trigger was an $85 mm settlement with Oklahoma state, which is not yet confirmed by the federal judge. The consequences of this settlement and the potential implications and interpretations are a major source of volatility for the stock, and in this article, we will try to give an independent business assessment of this threat as see what all that mean for the stock.

Branded Business

The newly launched branded products have been performing in line with expectations. Both innovative products, AUSTEDO and AJOVY, are gaining traction in line with management and Street expectations and are set to deliver $550 mm in 2019 sales (per management estimates):

Source: Teva's investor presentation Q1 2019

Both products have significant room for growth, reasonable and manageable competition and will potentially drive the bottom line beyond 2020.

Generic Business

For the first time in the last several years, the generic business started to feel the bottom since an epic fallout started in 2015-2016.

As we can see in the table below, the US generic business maintained $1 bn quarterly sales during the last five quarters:

Source: Teva's investor presentation Q1 2019

The same price/revenue stabilization we can witness on the European side of the business during the last five quarters, with almost $1 bn per quarter:

Source: Teva's investor presentation Q1 2019

Indeed, trends look stabilizing. Here are the CEO comments on both American and European generic business:

When we had the half-year results last year, I was indicating that we were seeing signs of stabilization, but we couldn't be sure about it. And when we share the full-year results three months ago, we confirmed that now we have seen stabilization. This is further confirmed by this first quarter. We now have five quarters in a row where the North American generics business is around $1 billion in revenues per quarter and where the European revenue is around $900 million, and of course, with some exchange rate things. So that's important that it has worked. We are now having stable business in our generics, of course, helped by ongoing launches and by strong key products.

We wanted to remind the readers that the very fall of generic business was one of the major reasons why Teva's stock collapsed from $40 to $15 couple of years ago. Now, as we see the operational recovery, let's focus on other issues that Teva is struggling with.

Teva is a Generic ETF

We've liked Teva in the past as the company has been the largest generic manufacturer in the world and the stock has essentially provided exposure to all generic business - we considered it a "generic ETF".

Although the generic business has suffered significantly across the board, and this crisis reflected on all generic companies, Teva has had some idiosyncratic risks such as management turnover, Copaxone's loss of exclusivity, significant indebtedness and other.

We still want this generic ETF exposure as we see that 2019 appears to be at trough year - and we hear that from multiple companies as well.

Declaring Bankruptcy is a (Distant?) Option

Now, let's switch gears and talk about the real reason why the stock is so hopelessly low.

If the company's business is that good, if the branded and generic businesses are set for revival and the cost reduction program is working (which we never believed in, but still think it didn't hurt), why is everyone selling the stock?

The largest concern is the legal liability for the opioid crisis and most importantly Teva management's business and legal judgment about the settlements.

Teva management has repeatedly emphasized that it has not done anything wrong with producing and distributing generic opioids. Teva has been consistent with denials and their explanation made sense.

How can a company be responsible for promoting off-label use of opioids if it does not at all market generic products?

Teva's CEO brought a perfect example of alcohol use - the alcohol producer cannot be responsible for illegal consumption and consequences such as drunken driving and misdemeanor. Here's the quote:

And to me somehow, it reminds me what about alcohol? I mean, imagine we would say that all the alcohol-related traffic accidents, all the broken families, all the things that have in due to alcohol misuse in US, that be also really be picked up by everybody selling alcohol, everybody manufacturing alcohol or the microbreweries or the big distilleries. They should really be explaining for the misuse of alcohol call. This is a bit like what you're seeing here. If you follow all the laws and the rules of the land, how can you at the end of the day be held liable for misuse of products in an illegal and incorrect way.

On top of that, the CEO mentioned that it is a political issue and someone has to pay for it, but Teva will not be part of the paying party.

After all these consistent denials and logical conclusions, the serious and trusted Danish CEO approved an $85 mm settlement on one opioid case, admitting, however, no responsibility.

This was a significant blow to the CEO's credibility and his Nordic and Spartan image of a man who follows on his promises and keeps his word.

If a company has done nothing wrong, why would you pay $85 mm for ONE case out of potentially 1,500 cases?

Wall Street works on comparables - the next thing the analysts did is that they multiplied $85 mm by either:

Number of US states (and came up with >$4 bn total opioid liability) or by

number of cases (and came up with astronomic figures, >$100 bn).

The second comparable exercise creates an appearance Teva will not be able to honor its bills - after all, the current market cap of the company is just $9 bn. It will be much easier to declare a Chapter 11 bankruptcy and manage all those liabilities through the bankruptcy court.

As a result, the current valuation is a function of recovery rate - the probability that Teva will not declare bankruptcy.

The current valuation is not reflecting Teva's operational perspectives and hence we see an unimaginable 4x PE multiple.

Largest Settlements in US History

As we mentioned earlier, Wall Street likes comparables, and as such, we thought it makes sense to look at the largest class action settlements in the US history and see where Teva and other companies stand in that regard.

The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, "MSA" , 1998 between the four largest US tobacco companies - Philip Morris (PM), RJ Reynolds, and others and the attorney generals of 46 states. The companies agreed to pay a minimum of $206 bn over the first 25 years of the agreement. On the surface, the magnitude of the societal damage created by tobacco companies is similar to the magnitude of the damage created by the opioid crisis. However, the corresponding corporate liabilities are significantly lower. Tobacco companies produced a product that undoubtedly damaged human health. Moreover, tobacco companies actively promoted a "cool" image of a smoking man/woman. The opioid crisis is different in the sense that the primary use of the product is purely medicinal - relief of pain. Generic companies' role in general, as well as Teva's role in particular, is very limited as generic companies do not market their products and do not promote their use. There are other major participants in the spread of opioid epidemic - branded companies, prescribing physicians, pharmacies, etc. Overall, we don't think that MSA is a relevant comparison for Teva's case.

, 1998 between the four largest US tobacco companies - Philip Morris (PM), RJ Reynolds, and others and the attorney generals of 46 states. The companies agreed to pay a minimum of $206 bn over the first 25 years of the agreement. BP's (BP) Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill , 2016 settlement, $20 bn. BP's role in this tragedy was undeniable, and it's logical that the company had to carry all the costs. A couple of interesting details of this deal: BP's market cap was more than $100 bn and 20% of its capitalization seemed pretty reasonable and realistic for the company to pay. In other words, the prosecutors made sure that the compensation is reasonable enough for the company to pay (rather than declare bankruptcy, if it was, say $100 bn). Most of the settlement, $15 bn, was tax deductible, which makes the actual effective cost to BP much lower. The spill happened in 2010 - it took almost six years to reach the settlement agreement. While we don't think the BP case a reasonable comparator to Teva's, we still think there are meaningful numbers we can extrapolate (the worst-case scenario for Teva) - 20% of market cap, six years to settlement, and tax deductibility. And... if translated to Teva, then we can see the tax-deductible settlement of $2 bn in 2022 - of course, this is not applicable, but we are trying to build the worst-case scenario for Teva.

, 2016 settlement, $20 bn. BP's role in this tragedy was undeniable, and it's logical that the company had to carry all the costs. A couple of interesting details of this deal: Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) emission scandal , 2016 settlement, $15 bn. This was a straightforward mistake from the company's management that was undeniable. The peculiarities of the deal are somewhat similar to BP's deal: It took 1-2 years to reach a settlement. Volkswagen's market cap was around $100 bn and the settlement represented around 15% of market cap - realistically payable amount by the company with more than $200 bn in sales.

, 2016 settlement, $15 bn. This was a straightforward mistake from the company's management that was undeniable. The peculiarities of the deal are somewhat similar to BP's deal:

The list of the settlements can go on, but the most important takeaway is that the prosecutors usually ask for compensation that can be payable by the company - realistic amount relative to its market cap, 15-20%. In the case of Teva, that would be around $1.5-2.0 bn, and this is in the worst-case scenario if Teva's illegal participation is proven, which we don't think will be the case.

Common Law vs. Civil Law

The burning question is how is that possible that such an experienced Nordic CEO who consistently said the company had done nothing wrong ended up paying $85 mm in one small opioid settlement?

On the other hand, we have Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) which decided not to pay and use its constitutional right to defend itself - the decision that proved to be wise and eventually paid off.

JNJ's stock dipped on Teva's settlement news and then rebounded when it became clear that the company is going to fight the charges (and could succeed):

Data by YCharts

We think one of the explanations of a visibly unexplained decision by Teva's CEO is the drastic difference of law systems in different countries.

Civil law system is widespread in most of the European countries, including Denmark, and is based on a top-down system where the laws are handed down by the legislative body (old Roman law).

Common law system is based on old English law and is more "bottom-up". Common law is prevalent in English-speaking countries such as the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Judges play crucial roles in common law countries by improving existing laws to meet specific situations. Once made by a judge, the decisions become PRECEDENT to be applied in future rulings (like 1973 ruling of Roe v. Wade in the US).

Below is the graphical representation of Civil Law vs. Common Law countries (Common Law countries in red):

Source: Diffen.com

Teva's management is mostly from Civil Law European countries - with education, experience and cultural upbringing of those systems. We think Teva management assumed that an $85 mm is a one-off payment. It probably thought that as "we have a couple of coins in our pocket, let's pay it off and shut the case". It didn't realize that this payment becomes a PRECEDENT for the future rulings and will be extrapolated to other Teva's litigations.

The settlement decision was obviously miscalculated and backfired badly, with the stock losing almost half of its value since then. The company should have stood up to the litigators and proved its innocence instead of rendering a basis for future payments.

We Remain Very Bullish

We think the company does an outstanding job from an operational point of view. The current legal battles will end, sooner or later. No prosecutor will ask an unrealistic amount to compensate for the opioid crisis, especially keeping in mind that Teva has little relevance to this litigation - it never marketed the opioid drugs (and even branded competitors did not admit the guilt).

The market overreacted, and we think Teva's stock will rebound once we see the reshaping of its case and improvement on the operational side - and we'll again see the price levels north of $20.

The major risk is that the company will declare bankruptcy in the face of the gigantic charges. We place a very limited probability that this will happen, for two reasons. First, Teva did not market the opioids. Second, the amount asked by prosecutors will be realistic relative to the company's valuation - something like 20% of market cap, or $2 bn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This is not an investment advice. Please do your own research prior to making any investment decisions. This article represents our independent opinion, and it cannot be construed as an investment advice.