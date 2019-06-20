Bank Of America: Expect A 30% Dividend Hike Following Its 2019 CCAR

Still, it will be a good DFAST outcome, in our view, which will allow the bank to raise dividends.

Bank of America (BAC) disappointed investors with its 2018 CCAR release, in our view. Despite the strong 2018 DFAST results, which were one of the best among large-cap U.S. banks, a well-capitalized balance sheet, and a strong rise in earnings, Bank of America increased its dividend only by 25%, from a quarterly DPS of $0.12 to $0.15. We had expected a higher increase, especially given BAC’s low dividend payout ratio. Notably, even after this 25% hike, BAC has the second-lowest payout ratio among the big-6 US banks, and the lowest one if we exclude investment banks. It’s also worth noting that the Fed gave a conditional non-objection to Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS), and, as a result, they had to limit their capital distributions. By contrast, BAC received clear approval from the Fed.

Bank of America: 2018 DFAST results

Source: Company data

Big-6 US banks: Dividend payout ratio

Source: Companies data, Bloomberg

BAC and the 2019 DFAST assumptions

As shown below, BAC’s minimum CET1 requirement is 9.5%. That includes a basic minimum of 4.5%, the 2.5% capital conservation buffer and the 2.5% G-SIB surcharge. As of March 2019, its CET1 was 11.6% and 11.9% under the standardized approach and advanced approaches respectively. The SLR (supplementary leverage ratio) was 6.8%.

Source: Company data

The 2019 DFAST severely adverse scenario features a lower decline in asset prices (equity, home, and commercial real estate prices). That should be a positive not only for investment banks but also for BAC’s trading division and asset quality of its mortgage/commercial real estate portfolios. This lower decline is attributed to quite a significant drop in UST yields. To recap, the 2018 DFAST featured stable UST yields and a steeper yield curve. As a result, the 2019 DFAST will have a more negative impact on BAC’s net interest margin. Another difference between the 2019 and the 2018 DFAST, which is important for BAC and other banks with exposure to consumer loans, is that the 2019 DFAST severely adverse scenario features a higher increase in the US unemployment rate and a sharper decline in the country's GDP compared to the 2018 assumptions.

2018 DFAST severely adverse scenario assumptions

Source: The Fed

2019 DFAST severely adverse scenario assumptions

Source: The Fed

With that being said, these assumption changes are still moderate and are unlikely to put significant pressure on BAC’s capital. In fact, more negative assumptions on unemployment/GDP and UST yields will be partially offset by lower declines in asset prices, in our view. As a result, given the above, for the 2019 DFAST, we expect BAC’s hypothetical stressed CET1 minimum ratio to be just slightly below the 2018 DFAST level. And that, eventually, would allow BAC to raise its dividend.

Dividends vs buybacks?

On a P/TB basis, BAC trades at a 15% discount to the level seen in June 2018, when the 2018 CCAR results were released. As such, from BAC’s perspective, buybacks now look more attractive when they were in 2018. Hence, it is unlikely that BAC will make a material shift from buybacks to dividends in its 2019 CCAR.

Source: Bloomberg

Valuation

While BAC is still viewed as a value name by many investors, we note that it trades at the second-highest P/E among the big-6 US banks.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

From a P/TB-RoTE perspective, the stock does not look expensive, trading at a small discount to the sector’s regression line.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

Final thoughts

We expect BAC to hike its DPS by around 30%. Even with a $0.20 quarterly DPS, BAC’s dividend payout ratio would be 28% (based on 2019 consensus EPS), which we would also view as low. However, we do not expect a higher than 30-35% increase as for the 2019 DFAST, BAC’s hypothetical stressed CET1 minimum ratio will be likely slightly below the 2018 DFAST level. In addition, the stock’s P/TB is around 15% lower than it was in June 2018, and, hence, we do not expect a material shift from buybacks to dividends.

