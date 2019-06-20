Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended June 16, 2019

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

1) Mauretania polymetallic project in Australia

On June 11, Emmerson Resources announced that it intersected 15m @ 45.2g/t Au, 17.5g/t Ag, 0.54% Bi, 993ppm Cu, 83ppm Co, 18.3% Fe, 0.22% Pb, 236ppm Zn, 12.2ppm Sb, and 9.07ppm Se from 92m in drill hole MTDD003at at its Mauretania discovery in the Tennant Creek mineral field. This is equal to 692m (AuEq.) and the hole was abandoned in mineralization due to ground conditions. The remaining lower section of the drill hole is expected to be released later this month.

(Source: Emmerson Resources)

Emmerson is essentially a gold royalty company and it holds several small gold projects in the Northern Territory mainly through a strategic partnership.

(Source: Emmerson Resources)

So far, Emmerson has discovered high-grade gold at Edna Beryl and Mauretania, and high-grade copper and gold at Goanna-Monitor. These are the first discoveries in this province for over a decade.

Mauretania is 100%-owned by Emmerson.

2) Island gold mine in Canada

On June 10, Alamos Gold (AGI) announced new results from surface exploration drilling at its Island gold mine and the best interception was 3.94m @ 102.74g/t Au from 1,137.3m in hole MH18-05. This is equal to 503m (AuEq.) and was intersected in the previously untested area between the eastern and main extensions. All five intersections drilled so far in this recently discovered area have intersected ore grade gold mineralization.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

Island is located in Canada and is one of the three operating mines of Alamos:

(Source: Alamos Gold)

It's a high-grade and low-cost underground gold mine with an eight-year reserve life and 1.8 million ounces of resources. Alamos recently expanded the mine's processing capacity to 1,100 tpd and coupled with higher grades, 2019 gold output is set to soar by over 30% on the year.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

In May 2019, Alamos received a permit to further boost the processing capacity to 1,200 tpd.

The company bought the mine in 2017, and I'm impressed by the steady growth of reserves and resources over the past years:

(Source: Alamos Gold)

3) Josemaria pollymetalicproject in Argentina

On June 10, NGEx Resources (OTCPK:NGQRF) announced that it intersected 650m @ 0.33% Cu, 0.27g/t Au, and 0.9g/t Ag from 1250m in JMGT07 at its Josemaria project. This is equal to 477m (AuEq.) and mineralization extends well below the limit of the current inferred resource.

(Source: NGEx Resources)

NGEx is currently splitting into two companies - one focused on developing Josemaria and another one focused on the Los Helados project and exploration project.

Josemaría is a copper-gold porphyry system located in the Andes Mountains around 10km from the Chilean border:

(Source: NGEx Resources)

It's a pretty large project with 6.5 billion pounds of copper, 6.5 million ounces of gold, and 29 million ounces of silver in reserves.

(Source: NGEx Resources)

The pre-feasibility study for the project has very decent figures and a net present value of $2 billion.

(Source: NGEx Resources)

I really like the management of NGEx, as it's a Lundin Group company, which has a very good track record of creating value for shareholders:

(Source: Filo Mining)

Conclusion

Emmerson Resources intersected bonanza gold grades at its Mauretania discovery. The indicative grades exceed those seen during similar stage drilling at the company's recently commissioned Edna Beryl gold mine which has a mined head grade of about 30g/t Au. However, Mauretania remains an early-stage project and Emmerson is not even listed in the U.S., so I prefer to skip investing in this company for now.

Alamos announced good drill results from the previously untested area between the eastern and main extensions of its Island gold mine. I think it's a great low-cost project, which has been growing impressively over the past years. However, Alamos overall seems overvalued as its market capitalization is already over the $2 billion mark.

NGEx released great assays from its Josemaria project in Argentina and the mineralization extends well below the limit of the current inferred resource. It's a large polymetallic project with great economics and the company itself is backed by the Lunding Group. I think that Josemaria is a very good project and NGEx is cheap at the moment.

