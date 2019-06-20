Micron Technology: One Year Later And Another Earnings Report

Last June, I wrote an article about Micron Technology (MU) and their upcoming earnings report. That article really served as my commitment to start writing regularly on the Seeking Alpha platform. I had been approved to write for Seeking Alpha for a number of years, but hadn’t really posted on a regular basis. The Micron article served as my first big article.

The title of that article was "Optimism Running High Ahead Of Micron's Earnings Report." My take on Micron at that time was that I was bullish on the stock long term, but that the sentiment toward the stock was too optimistic and I feared that the stock was going to drop after the earnings report. The comments I got from readers were interesting to say the least. I was told I didn’t know what I was talking about, I was crazy, the stock was going to $70 within a day or two, etc. There was even one comment I had removed because of the offensive language

The stock was trading in the $57-$59 range when I wrote the article and it would eventually drop to a low of $28.39 in December. And no, this article isn’t a victory lap. I did a follow-up article on Micron in early July entitled “Now Is The Buying Opportunity I Was Looking For From Micron.” By that time, the stock was down around $50 and it was hitting the lower rail of a trend channel. So, yes, I was right about the stock falling after earnings, but I was very wrong about the $50 area being a great buying opportunity.

Here we are a year later and we are gearing up for another earnings report from Micron and this time around, the sentiment indicators are vastly different from one year ago.

Third Quarter Results are Due Out June 25

The Boise-based chip maker is expected to report third quarter earnings of $0.83 per share. That estimate has been ratcheted down from $1.23 over the last 90 days as Micron has lowered guidance in each of the last two quarterly reports. The ongoing trade war with China is having a huge impact on the semiconductor industry and Micron hasn’t been able to avoid the fallout.

From a fundamental perspective, the EPS has changed dramatically after some very high comps from last year and the year before. The company had been growing earnings at a rate of 31% per year when I wrote the article last year. The second quarter of 2018 saw earnings jump by 213% and the second quarter of 2019 showed a drop of 39%. Analysts expect earnings to drop by 48% for 2019 as a whole.

The revenue results are similar to the earnings results, but not as dramatic. Sales have been growing by 44% per year over the last three years, but fell by 21% in the second quarter. Analysts expect revenue to drop by 22.8% for fiscal 2019.

Micron’s management efficiency measurements are among the best around. The return on equity is at 57.7% and the return on assets is at 19.8%. The profit margin is at 43.56% and the operating margin is at 46.85%.

The lofty comps for Micron from the last few years had caused the forward P/E to drop to incredibly low levels last year. Both the trailing P/E and the forward P/E were in the single digits and they still are - even with the stock trading much lower. The current P/E is at 3.11 and the forward P/E is currently at 7.99.

Some Sentiment Indicators For Micron Have Changed Dramatically

With the price of the stock falling so sharply and with the earnings growth changing so drastically, I wasn’t surprised to see that some of the sentiment indicators had changed dramatically. The biggest change came from the analysts’ ratings.

Last June, there were 30 analysts following Micron and 27 of them had the stock rated as a “buy” while three had it rated as a “hold.” Jump ahead to today and there are 33 analysts following the company. There are 18 “buy” ratings, 11 “hold” ratings, and four “sell” ratings. If we look at the number of buy ratings as a percentage of the total, last year the buy percentage was at 90% and now it is at 54.5%. The average buy percentage for a stock with solid fundamentals is usually in the 65% to 75% range.

The short interest ratio has inched higher over the last year, but it is still low compared to other stocks. The current ratio is at 1.58 after being at 1.14 last year. There were 60 million shares sold short last year and now there are only 42.4 million shares sold short. This means the number of shares sold short is down almost 30%, but the ratio is higher because the average daily trading volume was twice as high as one year ago.

I didn’t look at the put/call ratio last year, but I did take a look this year and I found it to be higher than average. There are 754,650 puts open currently and 581,493 calls open. This gives us a ratio of 1.3. I normally consider anything above 1.0 as bearish with the average being in the 0.75 to 0.80 range. I wasn’t able to go back to last year to see where the put/call ratio was, but I was able to look back to March and the ratio was at 1.65 back then and it has been trending lower over the past three months.

Looking at the overall sentiment picture, we see that the put/call ratio is above average, the analysts' ratings are below average, and the short interest ratio is lower than average. The analysts’ ratings and the short interest ratio have both shifted to more pessimistic readings over the past year.

The Chart Is Very Different Now

The weekly chart from last year was impressive. It showed how the stock had jumped from under $30 to over $60 in less than a year. There was a clear upwardly sloped trend channel and the stock hadn’t been anywhere near its 52-week moving average in almost two years. But then the bottom fell out and the stock fell over 50% in approximately seven months.

Looking at the weekly chart now we see a completely different picture. The stock is below its 13-week, 52-week and 104-week moving averages. Those three trend lines represent the past quarter, the past year, and the past two years. The stock did rally off of its December low and jumped 50% from the low to the high in early April. Unfortunately, the stock seemed to find resistance at the 52-week moving average and that trend line is moving lower now.

Micron pulled back from the $45 area in April and looks like it is forming a base in the $32-$32.50 area over the last few weeks. This area acted as resistance for a short period back in 2017 and it appears to be acting as support now.

We see that the weekly stochastic readings are in oversold territory again and the 10-week RSI had dipped down close to oversold territory a few weeks ago before turning slightly higher. The fact that the indicators are as low as they are could benefit the stock after the earnings announcement.

My Overall Take On Micron

Last year I was concerned about the sentiment toward Micron being too bullish ahead of the earnings report and that concern turned out to be warranted. I was bullish on the stock on a long-term basis and that posture turned out to be wrong. The earnings growth the company had been seeing wasn’t sustainable and the low P/E ratios turned out to be warranted as some investors were discounting the future earnings appropriately.

Micron still has really strong management efficiency measurements with the ROE, ROA, profit margin, and operating margin all being among the highest readings I have seen recently. This indicates a strong management team is at the helm and that should help the company work through this rough patch. There were concerns about memory chip demand heading into 2018 and that concern has been magnified by the trade war. Micron isn’t the only company facing some headwinds here. That’s where a strong management team can help.

I like the fact that the sentiment has shifted away from extreme bullish sentiment. The short interest ratio still isn’t high compared to most stocks, but it is headed in the right direction. Analysts have shifted their views drastically over the past year and are now more skeptical of Micron than they are most stocks. From a contrarian perspective, that is a good thing.

Over the short term, I can see Micron rallying back up to the 52-week moving average after the earnings report. From a long-term perspective, the stock is going to have to break through the resistance being put up by the moving averages. A move from the current level to the 52-week moving average would mark a pretty strong rally if it were to do it in the matter of a few months.

One possible strategy would be to buy the stock with the goal of closing half of the position when it reaches the 52-week moving average. Right now that would mean a gain of over 20%. You could then buy long-term calls with some of the profits to benefit if the stock breaks through the resistance. On the downside, I would be very worried if the stock were to break below the $28 level. The low in December was $28.39 and a move below that could lead to more selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.