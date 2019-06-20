3 Growth Stocks At Bargain Basement Prices

Digital Transformation has led to a rapidly-changing business environment, and many companies are under pressure to follow suit. The theory goes that transformation allows companies to stay competitive in their niche and increase revenues while cutting operational costs. But there are risks, especially for companies that don't have a wide economic moat.

Companies can't just keep their business operations on hold for months while they transform. The old tools and infrastructure need to be supported along with the new. And, if product changes are in order, then sales staff need to be retrained, and in many cases, sales and marketing need to be ramped. This means greater expenses for the company and reduced profit margins.

Customer churn is also a major concern, especially for companies converting from product sales to subscription-based or Software-as-a-Service [*SaaS*]. Existing customers may take the opportunity to re-examine the offering and choose to leave for a competitor.

"Don't underestimate the impact of even a tiny percentage of churn", says Michael Redbord, general manager of Service Hub at HubSpot.

In a subscription-based business, even a small rate of monthly/quarterly churn will compound quickly over time. Just 1 percent monthly churn translates to almost 12 percent yearly churn. Given that it's far more expensive to acquire a new customer than to retain an existing one, businesses with high churn rates will quickly find themselves in a financial hole as they have to devote more and more resources to new customer acquisition."

The reporting of revenues also comes into play when converting to subscription and SaaS-based models as revenue gets chopped up into a lot of smaller pieces over a longer period of time compared to a product sale where the entire revenues are claimed up front.

This article examines three stocks that have initiated a business transformation but, for one reason or another, have been punished with a significantly lower stock price. These three stocks are Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX), Teradata Corporation (TDC) and Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR). In normal times, these stocks would be high growth stocks sporting a P/S Ratio north of 10. However, due to their particular circumstances, they each have a P/S Ratio under 3. These stocks are trading at a "bargain basement" price. As such, they should be considered as speculative buy opportunities.

Stock Price/Sales Nutanix 2.75 Teradata 1.89 Cloudera 2.55 S/W Industry 5.78

Nutanix

Nutanix initiated the process of digital transformation in 2017, with the intent of converting from a hardware/software sales model to offering subscriptions and SaaS. Since then, they have been on an aggressive pace with 65% of billings being for recurring revenue.

The company stock price peaked at approximately $64 one year ago and has been on a downward path ever since, losing more than 50% and now trading near $26. In the most recent quarterly report, the company reported lower-than-expected revenues and billings. They also reduced guidance for the remainder of the year.

Nutanix has made some classic mistakes in its journey towards recurring revenues. These mistakes include not accounting for the lower subscription-based revenues in their guidance and poor sales execution. Subscription revenues are collected over time whereas software sales revenue are collected up front, resulting in an apparent drop in revenues with the new business model. In addition, the company has been slow to retrain and ramp up sales staff for the new business model, resulting in fewer bookings than expected. They are now in the process of correcting the sales execution mistake, but it will take an estimated six months for results to be realized. The increased sales and marketing expense with no apparent growth in revenues is something that analysts don't like or understand.

Nutanix is a solid company and industry leader, and the current stock price is a good entry point for speculative investors.

Teradata

Teradata is another company that is in the process of transforming from product sales to subscription recurring revenue business model. The share price has been beaten up lately, trading under $35 when it was over $46 at the beginning of March.

There doesn't appear to be much wrong with the company or its business transformation, other than the fact that it is converting to subscriptions at a faster pace than anticipated (72% of bookings in Q1 were subscription-based). The big problem with Teradata is that management is not clearly explaining the revenue hit when converting to a subscription model. Previously, the company might have signed a significant deal that gets recognized as revenues in a single quarter, whereas not that deal's revenue gets chopped up into a lot of smaller pieces over a longer period of time. The only other issue is the high level of volatility that should be expected during the period of transformation as customers may delay making the switch to subscription as they consider their options.

In any case, Teradata is being valued like a value stock, and I believe this is a good point in time to make a speculative buy.

Cloudera

Cloudera provides subscription and SaaS hybrid cloud-enabled data management, and analytics platform based on open-source Hadoop file system. Founded in 2008, Cloudera raised more than $1 billion in capital with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) being the primary investor.

Cloudera went public in 2017 at $15 per share. Although the stock price quickly rose to $23, it has been a downhill ride ever since, with a recent price of $5.75.

The most recent downward activity can be traced back to the merger with Cloudera's competitor Hortonworks back in January of this year, followed by Q1 2020 results and the surprise retirement of CEO Tom Reilly. In short, the company created a great deal of uncertainty amongst existing customers as a result of the merger and the announcement of a new "better" product that will not come to fruition for some time. From the Q1 earnings call:

Now, let me share what did not go well in Q1, and what our plans are for addressing it. In our first quarter as a merged company, we experienced headwinds in bookings from existing customers. These customers generally represent more than 90% of our growth who are the focus of the quarter's activity. We've analyzed the challenges encountered in the quarter and believe that two factors primarily contributed to the bookings impact." First, the announcement of our merger in October 2018 created uncertainty, particularly regarding the combined company roadmap, which we rolled out in March of this year. During this period of uncertainty, we saw increased competition from the public cloud vendors. Second, the announcement in March of Cloudera Data Platform, our new hybrid and multi-cloud offering, created significant excitement within our customer base. CDP is compelling as it addresses many of our customers' most pressing needs. However, our rapid execution on the cloud data platform has caused some customers to wait until it's released to renew and expand their agreements."

Not only did the company disappoint but cut revenue guidance for the second quarter and the full year. This is primarily due to the new combined product not being available until later in the year.

I believe that once the company streamlines the joint activities and releases the new hybrid and multi-cloud offering, the business will not only stabilize but start growing revenues at 20% per year as per management's expectations. The stock price is low enough to make this an opportune entry point.

Investment Risks

Of the three stocks, only Teradata has an economic moat, and it is a narrow moat (Morningstar rating). These stocks are at risk of losing market share during transformation due to customer churn. Lack of an economic moat accentuates the risk.

There are many cloud-based technology stocks with extreme valuations, and it is possible that we could have a dot-com-like crash in the future. While these three stocks are not over-valued, they may be the babies that get thrown out with the bath water.

These three stocks have falling stock prices, and the buying opportunity is a contrarian play i.e. catching a falling knife. It is possible that the stock price could fall significantly before stabilizing or recovering.

Summary and Conclusions

Most companies are transforming their business, particularly in the software industry. Converting from product sales to a subscription-based or SaaS recurring revenue model has many advantages. These include more stable quarter-to-quarter revenues, opportunities to cross-sell and up-sell, resulting in higher sales growth.

On the other hand, the transformation has pitfalls, including customer churn during the transformation process, reduced revenues (at the start), which may be misinterpreted by analysts, and increased sales and marketing expenses.

Three companies are presented which have found some of the pitfalls, and their share price has been punished. I believe that these stocks present a good opportunity for speculative buys. These companies are Nutanix, Teradata, and Cloudera.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.