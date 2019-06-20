Materion Rewarded For Exceeding Even Bullish Margin-Improvement Assumptions

It's hard to see how Materion is cheap now on the fundamentals, but it's tough to bet against a company that is on a strong beat-and-raise streak.

Revenue growth has been an issue, and weakness in consumer electronics, autos, and industrial end-markets isn't helping, but new product innovation and end-market growth should help over time.

Materion has materially exceeded earnings expectations in seven of the last eight quarters, as management's efforts to improve mix, manufacturing efficiency, and costs have exceeded expectations.

I’ve commented many times over the years that successful turnarounds, particularly when the company has some meaningful moats, can significantly exceed expectations. That’s certainly been playing out at Materion (MTRN), as the company’s restructuring efforts – including a more lucrative product mix and a shift toward a more variable cost structure – have paid off better than the Street or I expected. With that, the shares are up more than 20% over the past year – significantly outperforming kinda/sorta comps like Allegheny (ATI), Carpenter (CRS), and Johnson Matthey (OTCPK:JMPLY).

I’m reluctant to just assume that Materion can’t find still more ways to improve itself, but I’m already valuing the company on the assumptions that 2019 EBITDA margin will reach a new peak (and continue to improve) and that FCF margin will reach a new peak in 2020 (and continue to improve). On the other hand, these improvements have come despite weak trends in consumer electronics and auto electronics, and improved revenue growth in a couple of years could unlock even more leverage.

Margin Leverage Even With Modest Revenue Performance

Materion really hasn’t generated any revenue growth since 2009, though annualized sales are up about 24% from the 2016 low (driven in large part by energy), but that hasn’t kept the company from showing real results from its ongoing restructuring/margin improvement initiatives.

From 2011 to 2013, EBITDA margins were in the 6%’s, but have improved from the 8%’s to 8.5% in 2018 and over 10% in the first quarter of this year, with stronger gross margin driving the improvement. Not only has Materion worked to reduce its exposure to commodity products and low-value engineered products, the company has also worked to improve its product vitality. There’s still work to do here, new product sales were flat with the year-ago level against a 4% overall increase in value-added sales in the first quarter, but management has at least kept new product revenue in the mid-teens as a percentage of value-added revenue.

The other side of the improvement plan has focused on manufacturing within the Performance Alloy business. In addition to changing manufacturing processes and reducing costs, Materion has pushed toward a more variable-cost model. The impact at the segment level has been profound, with Performance Alloy segment margins exceeding 17% in Q1’19 after 10% in Q1’18, 1% in Q1’17, and 2% in Q1’16.

I think it’s also worth noting that, while Materion has been hard at work developing alloys and specialty materials that don’t use beryllium (including the recently-introduced QMet 300 copper/chromium/silver alloy), about 40% of value-added sales include some amount of beryllium and that percentage has been fairly steady for a while. I mention this because Materion is the only fully-integrated beryllium operator out there (from mine to Be/Be alloy products), and management still sees opportunities to leverage that vertical integration even further.

What About Revenue Growth?

To be honest, Materion’s revenue growth is still an issue. Value-added sales grew 4% in the first quarter of 2019, following 2.5% growth in Q4’18, 6% growth in Q3’18, 8% growth in Q2’18, and 14% organic growth in Q1’18.

The problem is due in large part to well-known weakness in the consumer electronics market. Consumer electronics generally accounts for close to 30% of Materion’s value-added revenue, but sales have been weak (down 5% in Q1) in recent quarters and there’s still a lot of uncertainty about how well the next generation of smart phones will sell. The company’s second-largest market, industrial, has also been weakening (down 12% in Q1) despite healthy trends in commercial aerospace, and auto electronics has shrunk on weaker global auto builds.

On the positive side, new product introductions have helped the company grow business in areas like defense, were sales were up 59%. Longer term, there are a host of attractive opportunities for Materion, including products tied to EVs like battery materials and connectors, sensors (including IoT), and structural components for aircraft. I also wonder if China’s saber-rattling on rare earth elements could represent a long-term opportunity for the company; I’m most definitely not a chemical engineer or material scientist, but I do believe there are alloys among Materion’s offerings that can substitute for certain rare earth elements and this may be an underrated opportunity over time.

In the short term, I’m concerned about the outlook for the consumer electronics, industrial, and auto electronics end-markets. While I do believe industrial will eventually recover and I see significant long-term growth opportunities for auto electronics (tied in no small part to EVs and hybrids), I’m not as quick to count on a big rebound in consumer electronics. The announcements of new gaming systems should help some, but I think the trend of lower smartphone unit growth could be here to stay a while.

The Outlook

While Materion itself is also at risk of other companies developing substitutes for their products (like carbon nanomaterials), I think Materion will continue to outgrow its underlying served markets on the back of ongoing new product development and mix optimization. I’m still comfortable with a long-term revenue growth outlook on the higher side of the mid-single-digits.

Modeling margins is where it gets tougher. Materion has consistently surpassed expectations for a little while now, but I don’t think there’s unlimited upside. On the other hand, the low-to-mid teens EBITDA margins of Allegheny and Carpenter could perhaps be reasonable targets. Materion has already surpassed them in terms of gross margin, and while Allegheny and Carpenter likely benefit from a more concentrated mix of end-users (less sales and marketing burden), Materion may yet have room to better leverage its operating cost base.

The Bottom Line

The “but” is that it looks like Materion pretty much needs to get to mid-teens EBITDA margins over the next three to five years to live up to today’s valuation. While the shares don’t look cheap, it’s hard to make the case against a company that is consistently generating better-than-expected cost savings, boosting guidance, and likely looking at expanding end-market opportunities in the coming years. I’d personally prefer to wait for a pullback, but that may be a long, if not fruitless, wait.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.