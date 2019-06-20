Atara Biotherapeutics: What Lies Ahead

The shares of Atara Biotherapeutics have had a volatile ride since the company came public late in 2014.

Today we take a look at a small developmental concern trying to harness T-cell immunotherapy to target a variety of potential indications. As can be seen below, shareholders have had a wild ride since this company came public almost five years ago.

Company Overview:

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) IPO’d in 2014 and is a San Francisco, California-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. Atara is a leading off-the-shelf, allogenic T-cell immunotherapy company focused on developing therapeutics for patients with cancer, viral and autoimmune diseases. Atara’s off-the-shelf, allogeneic T cells are bioengineered from donors with healthy immune function and are designed to precisely recognize and target cancerous or diseased cells without affecting properly functioning, healthy cells.

The company’s pipeline is broken down into four programs: Tab-cel, multiple sclerosis, next-generation CAR T, and the catchall category of other. Tab-cel is Atara’s most advanced T-cell immunotherapy in development. Atara Biotherapeutics has a market capitalization of roughly $1.1 billion and trades for around $22.00 a share.

Pipeline:

Tab-cel:

Tab-cel is the company’s most advanced immunotherapy in development. Currently, the therapeutic is being tested in a variety of clinical trials. Firstly, Tab-cel is being tested in a Phase 3 clinical trial called the MATCH study for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant after failure of rituximab. Secondly, the company is conducting a Phase 3 trial called the ALLELE study for the treatment of EBV+PTLD following solid organ transplant after failure of rituximab or rituximab and chemotherapy.

Thirdly, the drug is being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda, in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for patients with platinum-resistant or recurrent EBV-associated NPC. Lastly, the company is conducting a Phase 2 multi-cohort study planned including EBV+ LMS, EBV+ PTLD with CNS involvement and other EBV+ cancers.

Looking ahead, Atara bio is in communication with the EMA and FDA about development of Tab‑cel. The company intends on submitting an EU conditional marketing authorization application for Tab-cel based on initial Phase 3 results in 2020. Also, the company will be disclosing initial top line EBV+ PTLD results following acceptance of the EMA CMA application. The company presented information on Tab-cel at ASCO 2019, which concluded earlier this month in Chicago.

Multiple Sclerosis:

The company has two product candidates for multiple sclerosis, ATA 190 (autologous) and ATA 188 (off-the-shelf). ATA 190 and ATA 188 uses Atara’s complementary T-cell immunotherapy technology, from QIMR Berghofer, with the hopes of being able to precisely recognize and eliminate EBV-infected B cells and plasma cells in the central nervous system that may catalyze autoimmune responses and MS pathophysiology. ATAT 188 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with progressive or relapsing-remitting MS.

ATA 230:

ATA230 is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy targeting antigens expressed by cytomegalovirus. The drug is currently being evaluated in two trials for immunocompromised patients with CMV viremia or disease who are refractory or resistant to antiviral drug treatment in the post-transplant setting. The estimated completion date for both trials is right around the corner.

Next Generation CAR T:

The company has multiple candidates under its next generation CAR T program aimed at tackling cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases.

Recently, the company presented positive Phase 1 data for MSK’s mesothelin-targeted CAR T immunotherapy at the AACR Annual Meeting 2019.

Looking ahead, Atara will prioritize mesothelin CAR T development, given the safety results and anti-tumor responses observed, and views it as the most likely candidate to be the first CAR T program to enter clinical development. An IND is expected in 2020. Lastly, additional results from ongoing MSK investigator-sponsored mesothelin-targeted CAR T studies are expected to be presented at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of March 31st, 2019, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of roughly $240 million, compared to approximately $310 million as of December 31st, 2018. Research and development expenses for the first quarter were $48.6 million, compared to $28.4 million in Q1 of 2018. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $19.2 million, compared to $13.9 million in Q1 of the prior year. Overall, the company had a net loss of $66.2 million in the quarter, roughly $20 million more than Q1 of the previous year. As per the latest quarter, the company believes that their current cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments are sufficient to fund the company into mid-2020.

Since mid-May, five analyst firms including Cowen & Co., and Stifel Nicolaus have maintained or initiated Buy ratings on Atara. Citigroup also upgraded the name from a Sell to a Neutral over that time frame. The current median analyst price target hovers around $45.00 a share. Here is the commentary from William Blair on May, 16th.

We continue to believe tab-cel has a high likelihood of clinical success and regulatory approval given the results reported to date and estimate peak sales of tab-cel in PTLD of roughly $500 million. Beyond tab-cel, we are encouraged by the initial safety data with AT A188 and look forward to efficacy data such as expanded disability status scale (EDSS) in the second half of this year, which could provide significant upside to the stock if consistent improvements are observed. Atara’s in-licensed mesothelin Kettering continues to impress in mesothelioma as one of the few CAR-T therapies to show durable responses in solid tumor settings.”

Verdict:

There is a lot to like about Atara. It has a rapidly advancing and diverse pipeline and upcoming potential catalysts. The company will have to raise additional capital in the near future based on its current burn rate. It should also be noted that Atara just named a new CEO who came over from Novartis (NVS). I have taken a small 'watch item' position in Atara for now and we may revisit this name in the future pending further developments.

