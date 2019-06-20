NVE Corp.: Transformation Or Stagnation? Investors' Returns Depend On The Answer

The company faces two issues: 1) how to increase the revenue growth rate and 2) how to decrease its excessive capitalization and liquidity.

NVE Corp. (NVEC) is a company with great operations, prized technology, and many opportunities to succeed to a greater degree than it already has. However, a few of its weaknesses are currently inhibiting its ability to generate cash and limiting its investment appeal. These weaknesses include a balance sheet that is too liquid and underleveraged and revenue that is growing too slowly. Historically, NVE transformed itself from a pure R&D company into a product manufacturer and now seems like an opportune time to undertake a second transformation that results in an increase to its growth rate or improves dividend returns to shareholders.

Company History

During its almost 30 year history, NVE has transformed itself from a contract research outfit to a product manufacturer such that in FY19 (ended March 31, 2019) the company's product sales were more than 95% of total revenue compared to FY02 (ended March 31, 2002) when product sales comprised less than 23% of the total. Since FY07 (ended March 31, 2007) the split has been about 90% product to 10% R&D.

The company makes sensors and couplers that acquire, store, and transmit data for factory automation (the Industrial Internet of Things i.e IIoT), medical devices, and MRAM memory cells for applications such as tamper prevention and detection. Markets that the company is targeting for future growth include greater penetration of consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and biosensors.

This transformation to a manufacturer has altered NVE’s profitability profile, working capital management, and capital spending which in turn have had a significant impact on the company’s cash flow generation. We believe the shares, currently around $74/share, will be very attractive when the company undergoes a second transformation and begins to grow revenue again at a rate which justifies its current multiples of earnings and cash flow.

Profitability

NVE’s product sales have higher gross profit margins than its contract R&D revenue so as product sales contribute an ever increasing proportion of total revenue, the company's gross margin has increased to a range of 75%-80% each year since FY14 (ended March 31, 2014). This is up from 65% in FY07 and significantly improved from margins of less than 17% in FY02. In FY19 (ended March 31, 2019), gross margin was 80.3% compared to 79.0% for FY18 (ended March 31, 2018). This improvement was due to the shift in revenue mix as higher margin product sales were 95.5% of total revenue and R&D sales were 4.5% for FY19 compared to 91.5% and 8.5%, respectively, for FY18. Note that the contribution of contract R&D to total revenue is quite erratic and so the gross margin does slip in quarters where a significant contract ramps up and spikes in quarters when contracts are completed.

The second component of profitability driving cash flow, namely revenue growth, has been weak at 4.0% compounded annually since FY07. Note also that revenue stalled after peaking at $30.6M in FY15 (ended March 31, 2015), and recovered only to $29.9M by FY18 and declined again in FY19 to $26.5M. In fact, revenue growth has essentially been non-existent since FY13 (ended March 31, 2013).

The third profitability component driving cash flow is operating expenses as a percentage of revenue which has been more variable than gross profit margin. Since FY07, this metric has been in a range of 12.0% to 22.4%, with the average at 17.6% over the 13 years. During the 5 years ending when the percentage troughed at 12.0% in FY11 (ended March 31, 2011), the average percentage was 16.4% and thereafter the percentage has remained at 17.0% and above.

Working Capital Management

Along with the profitability factors of revenue growth, gross profit margin, and operating expense percentage, working capital management is crucial to driving NVE’s cash flow. Effective management of working capital consists in collecting receivables and converting inventory to cash as quickly as possible and paying suppliers as slowly as possible without harming relations with customers and suppliers. This is especially important for NVE as it is a relatively small player in its markets and it has customer concentration risk as will be discussed.

On average since FY07, NVE has collected its receivables in 40.7 days. The company tightened its collections policy and since FY16 (ended March 31, 2016) has declined modestly to 37.5 days on average.

In contrast to the improved collection of receivables, the company's conversion of inventory to cash has slowed. Since FY07, inventory turnover has averaged 164.9 days but since FY13 the turnover time increased to 208.5 days and even more recently, since FY16 inventory turnover has averaged 217.4 days. The transformation of the company from a predominantly research focused organization to a product manufacturer is a significant factor in this decline in inventory efficiency.

The company's management of its accounts payable has, like inventory, declined over time, creating a drag on cash flow rather than supporting the increased level of inventory via supplier credit. Specifically, A/P turnover has averaged 24.3 days since FY07 but since FY13 has averaged only 23.7 days and 22.6 days since FY16.

The company's strategy regarding its inventory and payables has not been disclosed explicitly but the improved gross profit margin suggests that perhaps its suppliers offer discounts for quicker payment. Another factor to consider is that some of the company's suppliers are in Asia and NVE is a relative pipsqueak in its industry thus the company chooses to keep excess inventory on hand to mitigate shortages that could arise and cost the company sales revenue.

In its most recent 10-K filing the company discloses that it has...

deployed significant capital in inventories to have finished products available from stock, to receive more favorable pricing for raw materials, and to guard against raw material shortages".

Evidence of this strategy is also found in quarterly conference call Q&A.

For example on the Q416 (March 31, 2016) call the CFO responded,

...sometimes we buy significantly more or less inventory depending on pricing available."

Putting accounts receivable, inventory, and payables together, NVE's operating cycle (i.e. working capital expressed in days- A/R days plus Inventory days minus A/P days) has increased from an average of about 181 days since FY07 to about 221 days on average since FY13 and 232 days since FY16. The relative weight of declining inventory efficiency compared to improving receivables (inventory comprises 3.5% of total assets on average since FY13 vs. 2.8% for A/R) is the primary cause of the declining efficiency of working capital. Also, the increase in A/P turnover contributes to the overall worsening of the operating cycle.

Capex

The final factor to consider in assessing NVE's cash flow drivers is capital expenditures for fixed assets (i.e capex). NVE's capital needs have been modest. Specifically, capex has averaged 2.3% of revenue since FY07 with the maximum level at 5.2% and 6.7% in FY12 (ended March 31, 2012) and FY13, respectively, as the company was ramping its productive capacity.

As a rough proxy for capex spent to maintain the company's productive capacity, NVE's fixed asset depreciation for the past three years (the only years in which the company discloses depreciation and amortization related specifically to fixed assets) appears to show under-investment in capital assets.

Specifically, in FY19 the fixed asset depreciation and amortization expense was $499,000 versus capex of only $68,000. In FY18 the fixed asset depreciation and amortization expense was $693,000 versus capex of only $605,000. In FY17 and FY16 too, the company expensed $842,000 more combined fixed asset depreciation and amortization than combined capex.

This situation does suggest under-investment in productive capacity but in the Q317 (ended 12/31/16) earnings call the CEO said in response to a direct question about capacity vis a vis a partnership with a new distributor "We've already increased our capacity...We have plenty of capacity now...We aren't like commodity semiconductor companies where we have to have a very high utilization rate to be profitable...We have very near term potential to expand our capacity by adding shifts, adding people." Further he commented, "And the things that we would need to add, things like test equipment...can be added without a lot of lead time or an inordinate expense."

NVE has achieved its high margins even with spare capacity so perhaps if revenue growth does come to fruition, higher utilization will improve gross margin even more. For now though, it appears that sluggish revenue growth since FY15 has allowed the company to limit its capex which benefits free cash flow in the present, but may also limit future productive capacity.

Cash Flow

Since FY07, when product sales first went above 80% of total revenue, cash flow from operations has increased to $14.2M in FY19 (from $5.5M in FY07), or about 8.2% compounded annually. Likewise, since the company's capital needs are small, free cash flow has increased about 8.7% compounded annually.

These results far exceed the annualized growth rate of revenue at 4.0%. Revenue growth is often a primary generator of operating cash flow in properly structured, well managed companies but in NVE’s case it is the marked improvement in gross profit to a very high level that is the primary factor in the company's cash flow growth since FY07. In addition to the slow growth of revenue (relative to cash flow from operations), NVE’s slowing operating cash cycle and its rising operating expenses (as a percent of revenue) have limited the improvement in cash flow from the improved gross profit margin.

Capex, the final driver of free cash flow, has been negligible for NVE with only two years since FY07 where the amount was above 5% of revenue. These were in FY12 and FY13. The average since FY07 is 2.3%. As stated previously, the company's sluggish revenue growth has precluded the need for heavier investment in its productive capacity.

To sum up NVE's cash flow, the company is capital un-intensive, very highly profitable, but slow growing and not fully managing its working capital to generate cash.

Balance Sheet

NVE is a completely un-leveraged company with zero debt, either long-term or short-term, at any time since FY07. The only items on the right side of the balance sheet are accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and shareholder's equity which was 99.0% of total assets as of FY19. Considering the composition of its assets, NVE is even more overcapitalized than its cash flow, profitability, and capital needs would indicate as necessary.

Specifically, $19.4M or about 23% of total assets are short term cash and marketable securities and about $55M or 66% of total assets are long term marketable securities. The marketable securities include investment-grade municipal and corporate bonds and money market instruments, none of which NVE has ever classified as impaired. This level of liquidity suggests that the company perhaps has decided to foster supplier and customer relations by relying on its significant cash and marketable securities to fund its inventory and receivables rather than optimizing its payables and receivables turnover.

Another reason that the company maintains such high liquid balances is that it has paid dividends of about $19.5M annually since FY16, of which only about $13.5M on average has been available from free cash flow. Still, it seems that having between $27M and $30M in cash and short term securities is excessive to cover an annual $6M shortfall of cash flow.

Using leverage to acquire or internally expand its footprint is one way that NVE might address its weak revenue growth, and since the company throws off substantial cash per dollar of revenue, and has healthy profit margins, and is not capital intensive, the increase in risk from increased leverage is tenable. A substantial leveraging up would give NVE many more options to boost revenue growth without increasing its financial risk to an unacceptable level.

Besides these balance sheet liabilities (or lack thereof), the company has about $500K in off-balance sheet liabilities at FY19 consisting of operating lease obligations. These minimal amounts do not materially alter the positive assessment of the company's borrowing capacity or cash flow.

Risks

In addition to the scalability risk that the company faces from its much larger competitors NVE discloses that it has customer concentration risk as its two largest customers, Abbott Laboratories and Sonova AG, made up 41% of accounts receivable and 39% of revenue in FY19. This concentration remains high but is down slightly from FY16 and FY17 when the top two customers comprised 43% and 42% of revenue, respectively. Also, as a small player in the Semiconductor industry the company has little leverage with its larger materials and services suppliers. It is useful to monitor the company's customer concentration risk not only to assess the possibility of significant loss of revenue but also to gauge if NVE's revenue growth efforts are succeeding. A lessening of customer concentration may be an early indication of such success and any material movement in this metric merits further review to confirm the trend.

One might expect significant foreign exchange risk in a company which derives about 50% of its revenue in foreign markets and which has foreign suppliers of materials and packaging. NVE, however, generally makes its foreign sales in U.S. currency and thus currency translation gains or losses have not been material and the company does not undertake any hedging activities.

Another area that commonly presents risks is pending legal proceedings and unfunded obligations. For NVE, no legal or government regulatory actions are pending that would have a material adverse impact on the company. Likewise, the company offers its employees 401K benefits and has no pension liabilities.

Metrics

Since FY07 NVE has improved its revenue per employee to $551,507 in FY19 from $342,938 at FY07 for a compound annual increase of 4.0%. This improvement was achieved as the number of employees has been essentially flat during this period, ranging from 45 to 58 employees in any given year. Surprisingly, the lowest employee count was in FY18 when revenue was at its third highest level ever.

Likewise, the company has improved its SG&A expense per employee since FY07, going from $40,646 to only $25,499 in FY19. Unlike revenue per employee which increased steadily from FY07, this metric has been more volatile with individual years of increases followed by improvements in subsequent years.

These per employee metrics show the company has done a good job of leveraging its human capital.

Investment Potential

All of the above is a backward look at NVE to assess its risks and understand the levers which drive its cash flow. Our assessment is that despite its suboptimal working capital management, NVE is an efficient cash generator with favorable operating, financial, and investment attributes due to its superior profitability.

Theoretically, the investment potential of any company is the present value of all its future expected dividends which derive from operating cash flow after payment of all taxes, debt service (with interest), and maintenance of productive capacity. The fundamental problem with NVE, as alluded to, is its revenue growth (and to a lesser degree its inventory management) which has capped the company's cash flow generation. Recently there was a glimmer of improvement as FY18 revenue was up 5.6% from FY17 but revenue fell back by about 11% in FY19. So what catalysts can improve NVE's revenue growth trajectory on a sustained basis?

Accelerating Revenue Growth

During the Q317 (ended 12/31/16) earnings call CEO Dr. Daniel Baker stated

Our growth strategy is new and improved products in the near term, particularly for the Internet of Things, and bold technology for the long term, sometimes supported by customer sponsored R&D."

This outlook has been reiterated in subsequent calls with no substantive change in strategic direction and on the Q419 (ended 3/31/19) earnings call CEO Baker noted

Our Internet of Things strategy centers on smart sensors...With the new smart sensors, we're stepping up our promotional efforts...Our distributors have also been promoting the products and getting strong interest.”

As disclosed in its 10-K filings and discussed on its earnings calls, NVE has, over the last four years, undertaken several long term development programs and introduced a variety of new products to implement the above stated strategy. From FY15 through the present NVE has conducted R&D and introduced products for: anti-tamper and security sensor technology for protecting assets from cyber attack, biosensors for food safety and medical diagnostics, sensors for medical devices, "smart sensor” interfaces for connection to the Internet of Things (IoT), “current” sensors for energy management, and components for the "Europa Clipper" project for NASA to explore Jupiter. (Read SA article Solving Challenges and Unlocking Potential for an in-depth analysis of the food safety project)

The numerous individual parts and devices which the company has introduced during these years are also many and varied and each addresses a market like hybrid automobiles, IoT, medical instruments, smart grids, power supplies, industrial manufacturing, and robotics.

As these programs and products demonstrate, the company has many irons in the fire of potential revenue sources for the future. Whether any will materialize and to what extent is unknown and unfortunately NVE does not provide any metrics such as total addressable market for investors to evaluate the company's prospects. One reason for this is the company's involvement with several Federal government agencies. Although NVE generates less than 10% of its revenue from U.S. Government agencies, certain of the company's non-government customers are reliant on government funding for their contracts with NVE. This circumstance can place restrictions on NVE's ability to be more transparent.

In addition to developing products and conducting long term research projects for specific markets like medical diagnostics, cyber protection, and food safety, the company has taken actions to goose revenue of its existing products. In FY17 NVE entered a partnership with a large semiconductor company to improve distribution, especially in the tough to crack automotive market where it sees the shift to electric and hybrid vehicles and the increase in electronics content in conventional vehicles as growth areas. The products sold via this partnership have been expanded at least twice since the initial agreement and in FY18 NVE added distribution in South Korea, other territories in Asia, and Germany. On the FY19 call the company noted,

Automotive is an excellent growth market for us. The number of sensors in cars, as you know, is expected to – projected to increase rapidly, and our sensors are smaller, more precise, more rugged and lower powered than conventional electronics, which are important advantages in the automotive market...And we see it as a significant opportunity for next-generation vehicles with autonomous driving and a longer range.”

If these growth initiatives don't succeed in making NVE a really fast grower, past revenue growth has been so tepid (around 2.0% since FY13) that at least some improvement should be achievable and any increase in revenue growth will accrue to cash flow if past profitability and efficiency are maintained.

Price to Earnings, Operating Cash Flow (OCF), and Free Cash Flow (FCF) Multiples

While NVE may or may not succeed in goosing its sustained growth rate, comparisons of current price multiples of earnings, OCF, and FCF against historic and market averages provide insight into the company’s current investment appeal.

MULTIPLES FY ended 03/31 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Current high price $63.49 $69.46 $61.47 $60.49 $75.94 $81.55 $88.00 $94.00 $135.00 $74.00 low price $38.00 $49.50 $46.35 $46.33 $50.06 $45.47 $52.16 $68.50 $76.50 $74.00 adj. hi price $50.65 $54.34 $43.94 $40.84 $55.32 $62.40 $70.51 $77.83 $119.68 $59.00 adj. lo price $25.16 $34.38 $28.82 $26.68 $29.44 $26.32 $34.67 $52.33 $61.18 $59.00 EPS $2.76 $2.34 $2.43 $2.29 $2.95 $2.53 $2.68 $2.87 $2.99 $2.99 OCF/sh $2.64 $2.63 $2.60 $2.55 $3.05 $2.95 $2.56 $3.13 $2.93 $2.93 FCF/sh $2.49 $2.33 $2.22 $2.51 $3.01 $2.89 $2.45 $3.00 $2.92 $2.92 Average PE 18.4 25.4 22.2 23.3 21.4 25.1 26.1 28.3 35.4 24.7 Average adj. PE 13.7 19.0 15.0 14.7 14.4 17.5 19.6 22.7 30.2 19.7 Average P/OCF 19.2 22.6 20.7 21.0 20.6 21.5 27.4 26.0 36.1 25.3 Average adj. P/OCF 14.3 16.8 14.0 13.3 13.9 15.0 20.6 20.8 30.9 20.1 Average P/FCF 20.4 25.5 24.2 21.2 20.9 22.0 28.6 27.1 36.3 25.3 Average adj. P/FCF 15.2 19.0 16.4 13.4 14.1 15.4 21.5 21.7 31.0 20.2

Source: Created by Author from SEC filings

For FY19, NVE earned $2.99/share while its OCF/share was $2.93, and FCF/share was $2.92. At the recent price of about $74, NVE's trailing PE is just under 25x which is very near its average of 25.1x since FY11 but well under the 3 year average of almost 30x since FY17. For contrast the S&P 500 index trades at a trailing multiple of 22.3x as of 06/14/19. From these observations it seems NVE is fully valued, especially for a company with NVE's weak historical EPS growth of about 1% since FY11.

As discussed, NVE has $74.3M or about $15.32 per share of net cash and marketable securities which implies an adjusted share price of about $59 ($74 recent price less $15.32 net cash). At this share price the trailing PE declines to 19.7x which is much more appealing when comparing NVE to the S&P 500 multiple. Historically NVE has traded at an adjusted PE multiple of 18.5x (since FY11) and 24.2x (the 3 year average). While the cash and marketable securities adjustment does lessen the richness of NVE's valuation, it is still elevated from its longer term historical averages.

OCF for FY19 (the trailing twelve months) was $2.93/share which translates to a current price multiple of 25.3x and an adjusted price multiple of 20.1x. These compare to the average price multiple of 23.9x (17.7x adjusted) since FY11 and the 3 year average of 29.8x (24.1x adjusted).

FCF multiples show much the same as the current price to FCF multiple is 25.3x while the adjusted price to FCF multiple is 20.1x. These too are above the averages of 25.1x (since FY11) and 29.9x (3 year average) and adjusted price to FCF at 18.6x (since FY11) and 24.7x (3 year average).

The Takeaway

NVE’s low capital and low labor intensity operations continue to develop and manufacture highly profitable products but the company faces two fundamental issues at this juncture. First, its growth rate is substandard and past efforts to improve it have not succeeded. Secondly, the company is overcapitalized with a tremendous amount of liquidity and no financial leverage. As mentioned at the top, NVE transformed itself from a pure R&D company into a product maker and now seems like an opportune time to undertake a second transformation.

Such an occurrence can transform NVE into a fast grower with a lean capital structure or into a cash cow that can provide significant investor dividends for years. Each choice has its risks and rewards but both involve leveraging the company.

If the company wants to become a fast grower then it might use leverage to commit greater resources to the existing initiatives previously discussed, expand its existing markets and enter new markets through acquisition(S) and/or meaningfully increase spending on sales & marketing employees, advertising, etc. If the choice is to enhance shareholder returns by becoming a generous cash cow then the leverage can be put toward significantly increasing the dividend rate or executing sizeable and sustained share repurchases.

The principal risk of pursuing the growth path via acquisition is integration risk. From listening to quarterly conference calls (and knowing of the tiny number of employees) I gather that the company’s culture is special thus any disruption jeopardizes what makes NVE so productive. This risk would also be present if the company were to bring in a large number of sales or marketing employees to increase spending on growth initiatives.

The risks of limiting growth to increase shareholder returns via buybacks or increased dividends are that once the company is no longer overcapitalized (i.e the cash it has borrowed plus a portion of existing liquidity is gone to shareholders) it will still need to generate cash to distribute to shareholders and its sustained level of FCF will be insufficient (current $6M annual shortfall between dividends and FCF). With its current liquidity and leverage capacity, the company could take this path for many years, but this will be a tough spot for the company given its reliance on a few, very large customers, its relatively small size in the industry, and perhaps most importantly the risk of employee defections to the big players that NVE competes against. This last risk is ever present but the company currently has a shield against it with such a large hoard of cash and marketable securities.

NVE is a great company with a few blemishes (too liquid, slow growing, underleveraged) but many, many opportunities to succeed to a greater degree than it already has. Although I do not currently own shares, I have owned them on and off over the past decade and look forward to owning them again when the share price comes down to levels befitting its present cash flow capacity or when it successfully makes the transition to a fast grower which justifies its current multiples of earnings and cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.