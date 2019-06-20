Spirit Realty Frightens Bears Into Submission

While it is obviously not a screaming bargain it was some time back, we see more upside.

The stock has done well and the recent transaction for SMTA should help deliver a cleaner picture.

Spirit Realty has spooked the bears to go into hiding and long time skeptics are now joining the bull bandwagon.

When we last covered Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) we left with the optimistic message that SRC was indeed en route to outperforming the legendary Realty Income (O). Specifically we said,

Spirit and Realty Income have similar occupancies on their portfolios with similar lease lengths. In spite of similar metrics on everything that matters, the valuations are worlds apart and the yield on Spirit shares is about 2.5% higher than that of Realty Income. Sure Realty Income has a long standing reputation, but other REITs, like this majestic one, have done as well as Realty Income with less fanfare. Over time we see Spirit getting a better valuation and the yield spread converging into a 1.0-1.5% differential. The key risk for Spirit would be over reaching on acquisitions when equity cost of capital is too high. As long as they are disciplined, it should work out.

We expected SRC to rise and O to basically trade sideways to down. Let's look at what has happened since. SRC lagged heavily into the early April timeframe but then rapidly caught up and exceeded total returns from O.

Data by YCharts

With the price just hitting a fresh 52 week high, we decided to see if our case for holding the stock still made sense.

The Business

SRC is a triple net lease REIT with an extremely well diversified base of tenants across all sectors and industries.

Source: SRC presentation

Only eight tenants comprise more than 2% each of SRC's rent and most of the top 20 tenants are well known companies with several rated investment grade. SRC has emphasized moving away from traditional retail and focusing more on service retail to insulate itself from long term headwinds for the former.

Source: SRC presentation

The overall profile for SRC is thus very risk averse.

Source: SRC presentation

Current drivers

SRC had spun-off a bunch of its lowest quality assets including the ShopKo stores in a secondary portfolio. This was listed as Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA). The logic back then was that separating the two out would help SRC achieve its fair value and allow proper liquidation of the higher risk assets. That process is just about complete.

Source: SRC presentation

The transaction is noisy from SRC's point of view but ultimately the key aspect is that the loss of management fees should be compensated for by a cleaner structure. While we are not particularly averse to the asset management structure, cocooned within a REIT, markets have rewarded simplicity over complexity as evidenced by WP Carey's (WPC) recent moves.

Valuations

A key aspect of our long thesis was that while SRC just does not have the long term record of O or even t6he lesser worshipped National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN), it did not deserve to trade at such a large discount. SRC feels the same way and argued that exact point in a recent presentation.

Source: SRC presentation

At the time of writing, SRC was at about 11X forward adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). With the termination of the asset management side of the business and the rise in stock price, SRC is now closer to 14-15X forward AFFO. Alongside that the yield on the stock has also compressed and is now at 5.6%. We view both metrics as reasonable and think we are about two-thirds of the way to the end of price discovery.

Moving to a self-sustaining model

SRC's biggest issue in 2017 was that the issues surrounding ShopKo wounded the stock and increased cost of capital to the point where no deals would be accretive. SRC chose the best path forward by separating out bad assets and actually repurchasing shares when they were cheap. At the current multiple though, alongside reduced leverage, SRC will be actively issuing shares as property acquisitions will definitely be accretive. SRC is in the sweet spot where cost of capital is moderate but the shares are not extremely expensive like O or NNN. Hence we think that will equity offerings will come in fast and furious, the stock should have some more upside here. We would look at reaching $50, possibly in the next 12-24 months.

Conclusion

Some upside has been had but the simplification and judicious management have kept us interested. We think the shares could reach another 10% higher from here. That alongside the decent dividend yield makes SRC a good candidate for outperforming the REIT indices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC, SMTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



