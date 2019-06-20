Facebook: More Folly From Facebook, Launching Libra In 2020

As is well documented over the last few months and announced this week, Facebook (FB) is launching its own cryptocurrency. There is a good chance this will be an excellent move for Facebook but management needs to rebuild user trust. If they manage to rebuild trust, I think this will be a great addition to their offerings and diversify away from ads as the only revenue source. The basic information about Libra, as well as the whitepaper, can be found on the website for Libra. I would highly recommend reading it – it’s both short and short on detail. Calibra will be the Facebook subsidiary that will handle payments within the Facebook group and will have independent management from Facebook itself as promised in the FAQ on the Calibra website.

Source: Libra

When reviewing the whitepaper, the available information and commentary online, there are a few takeaways I come back with. I will cover them here below point by point.

Trust in Facebook and management

As has been documented well over the last 18 months, trust in Facebook and information handling by Facebook is not great. See these links for more detail: here, here and here. I will rehash those two years and counting of disasters at Facebook. Suffice it to say user and regulator trust in Facebook is low.

Since the announcement of the launch of Libra, several public officials have asked for reports on its implications – both in Europe and in America. First, we can mention Rep. Maxine Waters, who is the chair of the House Financial Services Committee, has made a statement:

Given the company’s troubled past, I am requesting that Facebook agree to a moratorium on any movement forward on developing a cryptocurrency until Congress and regulators have the opportunity to examine these issues and take action,”

Source: CNBC

Across the Atlantic, similar comments have already been made and the Finance minister of France, Bruno Le Maire has asked the governors of the G7 Central banks to have a report ready by mid-July on the risks posed by Libra. His other comments included mentioning Anti Money Laundering – avoidance of financing of terrorists and that Libra would not replace the current fiat currencies out there.

Business Insider mentions a few other public officials and their comments.

The management of Facebook has not tackled the privacy problems well and is still not tackling them well. We see excellent examples of the corporate leadership running away from tackling those problems by refusing to show up to meet governments, including in Canada where the head of privacy was sent rather than Mark Zuckerberg so missing a real representative of senior leadership at the company despite the number of countries represented. It would have been an excellent opportunity for Facebook to engage properly.

All of this and more will be a strong backlash for Facebook in the launch of Libra.

Central Bank and reserves

Libra is not tied to any one single fiat currency and as such is itself a floating currency. The value day to day changes as with any other currency. Currently, the only detail is in the Whitepaper. To support the value of Libra, the consortium behind it will have a Reserve in place as well as act as a “buyer of last resort,” This implies that the consortium will act as a Central Bank of sorts. This will undoubtedly bring on more regulatory scrutiny from governments who don't want their fiat currencies threatened. Theoretically, this will reduce fluctuation in the currency but it will not remove it.

With the real-world asset backing, they are trying to differentiate themselves from non-backed cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and create further trust in the Libra.

Powerful corporate backers

Libra is backed by a consortium of big and wealthy companies mostly based in the US and Europe. It's missing Africa, Asia, and Australia completely and has one South American partner. The major companies include Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), Vodafone (VOD), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Coinbase as well as a few venture capital groups. See picture of the partners.

Source: libra.org

The advantage of this group is the size and reach across the rich areas of the US and Europe. These key players might also help build the trust Facebook is desperately lacking. These areas of the US and Europe have been left behind with the payment revolution that has happened in China and south-east Asia where a number of generations skipped credit cards completely.

User base

Facebook has a user base of 2.375bn user as of Q1 2019. That is an astounding number that reaches across most regions of the world. If they manage to build up trust in Facebook and Libra, they can quickly become one of the biggest providers in the remittance space and possibly payments. That is indeed a lucrative space to be in but requires trust from regulators and trust from users which is not in place as things stand now.

Speculation was rife that India would have been a big opportunity for Libra but that is already being squashed as Facebook hasn't sought out a license to operate in the country as is required.

Takeaways

I have no doubt more issues and opportunities will emerge as we learn more details about Libra and Calibra. It can’t be denied that this is a massive opportunity for Facebook but I think the main issue I still have is the lack of trust for Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg both by regulators and users. If they can’t build up that trust, they can’t succeed in finance. As finance is so heavily based upon trust the management has to shore that up rather than just avoiding it by saying no information will be shared between Facebook and its finance subsidiary. Facebook will have to change the governance structure and remove the preferential voting rights that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has to rebuild the trust.

I will not make a full judgment on the impact on Facebook's finances until there is greater understanding where they will take their cut and how big but considering the size of the user base across WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram in addition to the already lined up corporate partners, it's not unlikely it could move the needle markedly for the valuation of Facebook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.