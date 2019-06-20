Supply Disruption Meets Demand Destruction In Oil

Oil prices are likely to trend lower over the summer because of oversupply and recession fears.

The EIA released data the day before the Strait of Hormuz attacks that indicated a topping of total oil inventory stocks.

Taking A Closer Look at Oil

Oil is on the downtrend this summer for several reasons. The first is the sheer oversupply of oil. The U.S. Energy Information Administration data on June 12th of 2019 showed that total oil inventory stocks were at their highest levels since the middle of 2017, a clear sign that supply is outstripping demand. The EIA forecasted lower crude oil prices, noting that expected inventory declines created forecasting uncertainty.

Source: EIA

However, that report was published the day before the tankers in the Strait of Hormuz were torpedoed on June 13th. Oil jumped 4% on supply distribution fears temporarily re-pricing as a knee-jerk reaction.

Source: Macro Trends

However, given the available supply figures, as well as the fact that the U.S. is now a swing oil producer, we have the available supply to likely outlast attempts by Iran to potentially impede oil transportation.

The data tells the story. Supply, as measured by total U.S. oil inventories, a total of crude and products, has increased by 22.4M barrels, which is "the largest weekly increase in data going back almost 30 years." The supply is there and growing.

Source: Javier Blas

That should protect against supply fears! However, if unexpected attacks like the Strait of Hormuz keep happening and tension keeps growing overseas, it will be hard for the price to stabilize. Oil is also facing potential instability from the risk of a recession.

The Relationship Between the S&P 500 and Oil

Bulls hold the thesis that oil might reconnect with the S&P 500. The correlation between the two increased to 0.80 during the Financial Crisis, so if we are approaching a similar slowdown, the two could move closely together again.

I can see the narrative for the SPX catching down to oil, especially as the global economy is on the leading edge of an economic downturn.

There's a negative downtrend in forward-looking freight indicators, which appears that "the slowdown is likely to continue for the rest of the year and could turn into an outright recession", according to Kemp. Coupled with flattening global trade flows across the world, things are looking bearish for oil consumption and oil prices.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Some countries are counting on lower oil prices and relying on a slowdown to capture the price benefits of stalled demand. There is a significant oil slowdown on the ground in China, where refiners are holding off placing new orders for crude oil imports in anticipation of lower prices once demand stalls further.

Hedge funds are reading these signals and are pulling their money out of bullish positions. As the old saying goes, "follow the money," or at least watch where it is heading, or leaving!

Hedge Funds: Closing Out Oil Bulls

John Kemp, a Reuters analyst, stated:

Hedge fund managers are liquidating bullish oil positions at the fastest rate since the fourth quarter of 2018 amid increasing fears about the health of the global economy… Hedge fund long positions now outnumber short positions by a ratio of 4:1, down from almost 9:1 April 23.

Source: John Kemp

Hedge funds have slashed their bullish oil positions at rates not seen since the drop of December 2018. There is still an overall bullish position at 621M barrels, but that represents a sharp decline from the peak position of 911M barrels on April 23rd.

Conclusion: A Bearish Summer for Oil

Source: Bloomberg

Assuming demand and prices continue to fall, there is a "neckline" price-target for crude oil near $42. The neck is stronger than it looks, with multiple levels of channel and trend-line support in the area of the yellow circle. It would not be surprising if crude bounced to $44 based on this. My personal price target is between $42 and 44; however, there is also the risk that oil retraces its 2015 lows of $26, which would be decidedly not market bullish!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.