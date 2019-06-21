Paris Airshow Day 4: Boeing And Airbus End Disappointing Show

Overall, this year's show was slow, not only because of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis but also because of political turmoil.

Boeing announced nothing on the final day of the trade show and booked no firm orders during the entire show.

The aerospace industry tends to be a relatively closed one, making it difficult to analyze and understand. That comes on top of the complexity of the industry. For investors without in-depth knowledge, this makes the industry somewhat difficult to invest in, but there certainly are moments where the jet makers such as Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) become somewhat more transparent. This happens during the air shows when jet makers launch new products, give product presentations and make or announcements. The order announcements usually are a mix of customer reveals, new orders and orders pending finalization. So, via these air shows, you are given quite a nice insight into the sales pipeline.

The big air shows that often bring some big order news are the Paris Airshow, Farnborough International Airshow and the Dubai Airshow. The Paris Airshow and Farnborough Airshow are alternating events, and this year it's the Paris Airshow that will be the center of the commercial aircraft industry followed by the Dubai Airshow later this year.

AeroAnalysis exclusively covers interesting news from the show and order announcements along with commentary on Seeking Alpha. In this report, we will have a look at the activity on Day 3 of the trade show.

The first day of the Paris Airshow was a pretty monotone one where Airbus launched the Airbus A321XLR and Boeing had nothing to announce besides a passenger-to-freighter order from GECAS. Probably the biggest news of the day was not the A321XLR launch, which launched as expected but with very few orders, it was the commitment from Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) which included 50 A220-300 aircraft. Either way, the first day of the show was not a big one.

The second day of the air show was more exciting with a commitment from IAG for the Boeing 737 MAX and more agreements for the Airbus A321XLR and the Airbus A330neo.

On Day 3, we saw Airbus doing what it has been doing since Day 1 and that's announcing orders for the Airbus A321XLR while Boeing focused on freighters and the Boeing 777.

The final day of the trade show, Day 4, was a slow one. Boeing or other jet makers actually didn’t announce anything, giving Airbus the space to announce orders.

Boeing

Source: Fortune

Boeing had nothing to announce during the final day of the trade show, but the jet maker will be happy with the commitment from IAG for 200 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, whether that commitment will be firmed or not. Next to that, we saw continued appetite for Boeing’s freighter line up, which is a good sign in times where there are worries about a slowdown in economic and trade activity. Boeing booked important commitments for the Boeing 787. The conclusion, however, is that Boeing booked no firm orders during the show and so what we saw in terms of announcements is the sales pipeline.

Boeing’s future partner, Embraer (ERJ), will be very happy with the commitment from KLM which is a strong backing for the Embraer E2 program

Airbus

On the final day of the air show, Airbus had some announcements for its A220 and A320neo family programs:

Nordic Aviation Capital tentatively agreed on purchasing 20 Airbus A220 aircraft.

Flynas tentatively signed for 10 Airbus A321XLR while upgauging its order for 10 A320neo to A321neos.

An undisclosed customer ordered 14 Airbus A321XLRs.

An undisclosed customer converted 6 orders to orders for the A321XLR.

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) exercised options for 10 Airbus A220-300 aircraft and converted orders for 13 A321

On the final day of the trade show, Airbus continued with what it has been doing for the past days and that is dripping A321XLR and A220 launch announcements. Orders and commitments on Day 4 for 83 aircraft are valued $2.5B.

Conclusion

Figure 1: Infographic Paris Airshow Day 4 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Day 4 marked a slow end to the show, Airbus did the usual thing of announcing A220 and A321XLR orders and commitments. In the coming days we will be going through press releases to verify all numbers once again and we will provide a wrap-up overview. Looking at the entire show now, we see that it wasn’t an extremely fast or unpredictable show. As we expected the Airbus A321XLR was launched and the C Series (now Airbus A220) is greatly benefiting from the Airbus sales network. For Boeing, what we were waiting for was mostly Dreamliner commitments and at least one airline executive to step the stage to back the Boeing 737 MAX. Maybe most surprising to me was KLM ordering the Embraer E2, since it operates a relatively young Embraer fleet, while the entire group still hasn’t placed an order for their medium single aisle aircraft.

Before the show there were some rumors that the Boeing NMA could very well be launched during the Paris Airshow, but the consensus was that it wouldn’t happen and it also didn’t happen. Boeing basically killed that rumor on the first day of the show. The 2019 Paris Airshow was different, Boeing didn’t come out all guns blazing and was more humble as they should be at this stage, but also Airbus didn’t do that great to be fair. If I look at the Airbus A321XLR commitments now, it is not the aircraft that really is going to kill what Boeing wants to launch.

Overall, the show wasn’t good, it wasn’t bad either but it was just unusually slow. Normally, we have very little time in between announcements to check the numbers and write the reports. This year it was not like that. We also didn’t see solid backing for the Boeing 777X or Airbus A350. Maybe, after all, the air show was more reflecting the current global tension than the actual Boeing 737 MAX crisis.

Update 21/6/2019, 12:40PM CEST: For the sake of consistency, we are bringing some of the daily numbers in line with our standard practice. That means that where needed dollar values for commitments now exclude Boeing Converted Freighter orders and commitments and associated values do not include options since options are not considered commitments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF, JBL, AFRAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.