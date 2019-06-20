Mylan And Teva: History Shows Buying The Current Pain Could Be Your Big Future Gain

In the past couple of weeks, shares of Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) and Mylan (MYL) have been hit hard due to headlines about price-fixing and opioid claims. The drop in these stocks appears to be way overdone based on the fact that these legal issues are nothing new. The price-fixing lawsuit was originally filed in 2016 and only made new headlines because more drugs were added to the list of ones that were allegedly seeing price-fixing. The opioid lawsuit in Oklahoma was filed a while back as well but made new headlines because the trial was recently about to begin and also because Teva Pharmaceuticals agreed to settle the case for $85 million just before the trial started. The remaining defendant in the Oklahoma case now is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). I recently wrote an article titled: Buy Teva: A Recent Downgrade Is Overblown And Late To The Party, and, in this article, I explain that this stock is very undervalued and oversold. In this article, I want to show that historically it can be extremely profitable to buy into the pain and fear that comes with legal claims and other negative headlines. I also want to point out some of the positives for these companies.

Drug Makers Might Have Zero Or Very Little Legal Opioid Liability:

I think Johnson & Johnson is right not to settle (at least for now) because the opioid lawsuits look like a money grab whereby some politicians and lawyers are trying to place blame on drug makers, most of whom were playing by the rules. These drug companies followed the laws, the FDA approved the drugs and labeling, and there were strong warnings on every bottle, so there should legally be zero liability. I believe doctors clearly over-prescribed these drugs and there should be liability for doctors who did so. I also think a small percentage of people abused these medications and that personal responsibility matters. No one can force you to ingest products against your will, even addictive ones, whether it is caffeine, tobacco, alcohol, or medications. If a person is incapable of self-control, then it falls to the friends and family members to step in and help. Abusing products or overusing them and not heeding warnings on the instructions, labels, manuals, etc., can lead to harm whether the product is a car, bike, food, the Internet, social media, etc. The world is full of things that can harm you and ruin your life. It does not matter what the product is because there will always be a certain part of the population that will use the product in a way that is not in keeping with the instructions and warnings.

I think it is very sad and I am sympathetic when a person does not have the self-control to avoid misusing opioids or any other substance or product. In most cases, we do not see major lawsuits being filed when a small portion of the population abuses a product and does not heed warnings or the instructions for use. However, drug companies seem to be a special target for politicians and lawyers even though almost all of us know someone whose quality of life depends on or has even been saved, thanks to the research, development, and products that these companies make. Based on this, I think drug companies like Johnson & Johnson have a very strong case to make that they have zero legal responsibility in regards to opioids being misused by some patients and over-prescribed by some doctors. Therefore, the large sums being thrown around by some lawyers appears to be very unrealistic and I believe much smaller numbers will be the reality, along with settlements that are reasonable. Even if there is no legal liability, some believe there is a moral liability and, of course, just the cost of litigation alone is a liability, for which these companies will settle, if it is reasonable.

The Sell-Off Is Overdone And Legal Experts Believe Drug Makers Could Win In Court:

In early May, Mylan shares were trading for about $28, and Teva shares were around $15. Let's put the emotion, fear, short selling, margin call selling, and panic selling aside and ask a few questions: Was there an opioid crisis and lawsuit pending in May? Yes! Was there debt on the balance sheet for these companies in May? Yes! Was there a price fixing lawsuit in May? Yes! What really happened is nothing new - it is just that a wave of negative headlines has hit the stocks. Then a recent 60 Minutes segment on drug price fixing claims and the Oklahoma opioid lawsuit was settled by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and the trial against the remaining defendant, Johnson & Johnson started. On June 13, a Barron's article outlined the idea from an analyst and legal expert at Cowen that says that Johnson & Johnson was right to fight the case rather than settle because the case is weak against opioid makers and the company will probably ultimately win. If they do win, the value of remaining claims against drug makers could be severely diminished and settled for not much more than nuisance value.

History Shows That Litigation And Negative Headlines Often Create Exceptional Buying Opportunities:

As we have seen, lawsuits grab headlines and scare investors, but it is rare for a lawsuit to alter the longer-term fundamentals for a company. In fact, lawsuits and the negative headlines have generally created massive buying opportunities. Let's take a look at a few examples of when companies both inside and outside of the drug industry faced negative headlines and lawsuits to see what the impact has been historically:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): In 2017 and 2018, this company faced many negative headlines about food poisoning; there were also investigations and lawsuits. That brought the stock price down to around $250 per share in early 2018, but as those negative headlines faded, this stock climbed back to around $700 per share. That gave investors who were willing to buy at the lows and in the midst of very negative headlines a near triple in the stock price.

YRC Worldwide (YRCW): This trucking company was hit with a lawsuit in late 2018 for allegedly overcharging the US Government (Department of Defense) for freight. This negative headline coupled with a stock market correction took the share price down to a low of $2.41 in December 2018, but in just a few weeks, the stock rebounded sharply and was trading for over $8 per share in February 2019. Investors who were willing to buy this stock from spooked investors in December were able to see gains of more than 200% in just a couple of months.

Merck (MRK) was hit several years ago with numerous lawsuits over Vioxx which gave investors an opportunity to buy shares in the $20 range. Like most lawsuits, these were settled by Merck and the stock now trades for about $80 per share.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) saw some selling pressure a couple of months ago when negative headlines, SEC investigations, and lawsuits over talcum/baby powder came up, but the stock has since rebounded. Back in the 1980s, Johnson & Johnson was facing a nightmare situation when several people died from cyanide poisoning after taking Tylenol. The stock went down and created a buying opportunity for investors. Johnson & Johnson is a defendant in the Oklahoma opioid lawsuit and when that trial began several days ago, the stock dropped a bit but has since bounced back. This company has a myriad of legal issues it is always seeming to deal with. It appears that its shareholders are used to this and have a buy the dip mentality which makes this stock barely budge in the face of negative headlines. Johnson & Johnson also pays a dividend which helps reduce volatility. Johnson & Johnson has a market cap that dwarfs most other companies and that also makes it very hard for short sellers to attack it.

Bank of America (BAC) was trading in the single digits several years ago and many were predicting it would go bankrupt defending all of the mortgage and other lawsuits that it faced. When the bad news was peaking, some investors were buying this stock for about $5 per share and it recently traded for around $30 per share, which gave investors huge gains.

In 2015, Apple (AAPL) settled a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice over price fixing of E-books for $450 million. Apple shares were trading for around $100 per share in 2015 and now trade around $190 per share. Apple is also being sued over price-fixing claims for the App Store and investors currently don't seem to care.

Price-fixing lawsuits are very common and have been alleged in many industries. Some of the past and current price-fixing litigation has been repeatedly seen in the airline industry, salmon fishing industry, the meat industry, and so many more. Again, these cases get resolved and business goes on just as it will for the drug industry.

These examples show that while investors tend to run from stocks when there are lawsuits and negative headlines, these are very often huge buying opportunities. In many of these cases, the stocks doubled and even more than tripled and it did not even take very long to do so at times. You don't have to put a huge portion of your portfolio in stocks that are facing headline-grabbing lawsuits (I say headline-grabbing because pretty much every public company is getting sued either all the time or at least regularly-it's just that lawsuits don't always make the headlines). With Teva and Mylan trading at very cheap levels of about 4 times earnings, it makes sense to go bargain hunting. Both of these stocks are currently deeply oversold and that could indicate a rebound is looming.

Did it feel good or smart to be buying the aforementioned stocks when they were trading at new lows and in the midst of all the lawsuits, negative sentiment and even (misguided) bankruptcy talk by some? At the time, it did not, but it sure was smart (and extremely profitable) in hindsight to be accumulating these stocks when investors were fearful. Based on these historical examples, there is a strong case to be made which suggests that buying Mylan and Teva at this time will also turn out to be smart and highly profitable.

Settlement Estimates For Opioid And Price-Fixing Litigation Show These Stocks Will Likely Rebound:

Teva has about 6% of the opioid market in the U.S., Mylan only about 1% of the U.S. opioid market, so it has even less exposure. According to an analyst at Oppenheimer, Teva's opioid exposure is likely to total somewhere between $500 million and $700 million. On June 3, this analyst upgraded Teva shares to outperform and set a $12 price target, as they view the current sell-off as a buying opportunity.

Just recently, Navin Jacob, an analyst at UBS reduced his price target on Teva from $22 down to $12 per share. A Marketwatch.com details the downgrade which was made because the analyst believes settlement expenses will be much larger than he previously anticipated. He is now modeling for about $4 billion in order to settle all the opioid claims and the price-fixing lawsuit. The article states:

Jacob thinks the drug-price fixing trial could cost the company $1.9 billion, while the opioid lawsuit could cost it around $2.2. billion. That would be a loss of $3.75 per share, he wrote.

I am not sure why an analyst took $10 off his price per share target for legal claims that he now expects will cost the company a total of $3.75 per share to settle in full. That seems like he is giving an extremely wide margin of error and no benefit of the doubt to the company. If you take the two lawsuits and put a $4 billion total settlement estimate, this is on high side and it is a lot of money, but considering Teva produces annual profits of around $2.8 billion (and that is after debt servicing costs), these settlements will be a mere bump in the road. By using the math of the UBS analyst in which he suggests total settlement costs are equivalent to a loss of $3.75 on a per share basis, it will only take Teva about 18 months of earnings power in order to completely settle and pay these claims off. So, after these lawsuits are settled, you have a company earning about $2.8 billion annually (or around $2.60 per share based on around 1.1 billion shares outstanding). This level of earnings also means the debt could be cut in half over the next five years or paid off entirely in the next decade. When the settlements are complete and as the company pays off debt, the weight of these issues will be gone and these companies can see significant multiple expansion that could take these stocks back to more reasonable and historical price to earnings ratios of about 10 times earnings. That could suggest a price target of around $25 to $30 per share for Teva and around $40 to $45 per share for Mylan. (These levels are right around the 52-week highs for both stocks.)

Mylan appears to have very limited opioid liability since it reportedly has just a 1% share of the market. However, it does appear to have some exposure in the alleged price-fixing lawsuit, but probably not as much as Teva which has been painted (by some) as being a bigger player in this case. Ami Fadia, an analyst at SVB Leerink calculated how much drug makers may have profited from these potentially illegal gains. (Based on this, she lowered her price target to $12 for Teva Pharmaceuticals.) She calculated that Mylan might have potential damages as low as $1.6 billion in this case and as high as $2.8 billion. Since Mylan has about 515 million shares outstanding and with earnings estimates of around $4.31 per share for 2019, this represents about $2.2 billion in profits for this year. That means the potential price-fixing litigation damages might represent a lot less than even a single year's worth of earnings. Mylan could be poised to rebound from all of the recent negative headlines soon since it appears to have less exposure.

Although Teva might have higher risk, it also appears to have higher reward potential. At any rate, these lawsuits are resolvable and appear to represent significant buying opportunities since even the highest settlement estimates represent amounts that both companies can afford to pay with just around a year's worth of profits or so. You also have to consider that drug companies can drag out court cases for years and appeal if they lose which can delay things even more. In the meanwhile, these companies can produce profits, invest in new sources of revenues, and pay down debt. An Attorney General and others (like judges or political appointees) don't have as much luxury in terms of time and are motivated to get cases settled while they are still in power and before the next election. If you are the Attorney General who brought forth the price-fixing case, do you want the billion dollar settlement announced while you are still in power or do you want the next person to get those headlines? I think we all know the answer to that. These cases will be settled and probably for much less than what has recently been lost in market capitalization by these companies; furthermore, the cost of these settlements could be expensed over a long time period.

Teva CFO Reminds Us That Price-Fixing Allegations Are Not New And That Growth Is Expected In 2020:

As detailed in this article, the CFO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Michael McClellan, had a chance to comment on the price-fixing lawsuit and he stated that this was not a new lawsuit but rather an amended one and also that the company will defend itself vigorously. The big drop in the stock price and the recent analyst downgrades make it seem like this price-fixing case was new but it is not, and that supports my belief that the market has overreacted in the past couple of weeks and that these stocks will rebound. After all, these stocks traded at much higher levels even when the price-fixing lawsuit was originally filed, and they can do so again. The article goes on to state that Steven Tepper, an analyst at IBI, has analyzed the company's revenues from the generics over the period in question and it can be roughly estimated that the extra revenue of Teva (and Actavis) from the alleged price-fixing was not more than $1.5 billion. With the addition of penalties and interest, he estimates the total claims for price-fixing could be $2 billion. This is in line with calculations made by other analysts. Finally, the article goes on to detail the growth plans that Teva's CFO discussed and it stated:

McClellan said that Teva continued to focus on maximizing revenue from Ajovy and Austedo, and also on stabilizing its global generics business. He said the generics business in the US would remain around $1 billion a quarter. "We are managing the loss of exclusivity of Copaxone and ProAir," he said, "and in addition we are continuing to focus on managing our expenses and reducing the debt. We will make no acquisitions, because we're focused on reducing the financial leverage. 2019 will be the low point, and we'll return to growth, even if it's small, in 2020, when the new launches will offset the losses in Copaxone and elsewhere. In the longer term there are several growth engines. In generics, continuing stabilization in the US and modest growth in the rest of the world. The ageing of the population and the growth in expenditure on healthcare open up growth opportunities, and we have every capability to continue being a significant player in the market. That's also the case in the biosimilar market (generic versions of biological drugs), which is an excellent opportunity. We have R&D and production capabilities, and we are investing a great deal in expanding production capacity in order to position ourselves in this field. Biological drugs are an additional growth engine."

While Others Focus on The Negatives, There Are Many Positives For Teva And Mylan:

With both of these stocks now trading for around 4 times earnings estimates, a lot of bad news is already priced in, and in my opinion, the market has gone too far in punishing these stocks. With these types of valuations and negative headlines, it is easy to lose track of the fact that there are also many positives and much more to these companies than a couple of lawsuits. Some of the positives include these possibilities: The potential downside risk could be very limited relative at these low levels. These companies do not have meaningful China/tariff exposure. The drug industry is relatively immune to economic downturns and for that reason, these stocks could become safe-havens in a recession. Warren Buffett made a $358 million investment into Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, so presumably, he sees significant long-term value in this industry. Generic drug prices have been under pressure for the past couple of years but there are new indications that suggest prices are stabilizing and even rising again.

There is the potential for a takeover from private equity or larger pharma companies which could boost the stock values significantly. In early May, Mylan shares spiked up when a report came out that Carlyle Group might be preparing a takeover bid for the company, but so far, it has not happened. Mylan is undergoing a strategic review that could lead to a sale of all or part of the company. It also has an investor day coming up on July 31, 2019, which could be a day when news is announced regarding the strategic review.

Some additional positives about Mylan are that it is highly diversified with no single product accounting for more than 3% of revenue. Furthermore, around 60% of revenues come from outside of the United States. In addition, Mylan is increasing its focus towards more complex drugs that offer better margins and have less competition.

Teva used to pay a dividend of about 29 cents per quarter, but it stopped in 2017, in order to pay down debt. However, I think both of these companies could become dividend payers in the future and that could boost stock values. Both companies are working to launch new drugs that should boost revenues. Who knows, maybe there will be cannabis-based drugs that these companies can make and that would spark investor interest as well.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' relatively new CEO appears to be making tough but smart choices to reduce expenses and generate growth. He has an excellent track record in the pharma industry and was not responsible for Teva's prior acquisitions (which created debt) or the alleged price-fixing, nor were the very vast majority of employees. I think this puts him in an excellent position to settle legal claims. He is also focusing on smarter decisions in terms of what drugs to focus on going forward. An Investors.com article details this goal and states that Teva plans to "focus on areas with fewer competitors and better pricing dynamic."

According to the latest data from Yahoo Finance, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has nearly $2 billion in cash on the balance sheet and about $18 billion per year in revenues. It also states book value at $13.50 per share. This level of revenues, plus annual earnings of around $2.8 billion and nearly $2 billion in cash on hand is a significant offset to the legal settlement costs it could face. While it also has around $29 billion in debt, the company is solidly profitable, and based on current earnings estimates, it could pay off all the debt in about 10 years. It is also worth noting that debt carried by a relatively recession-proof drug maker is far less of a concern than debt carried by an automobile manufacturer (for example). This is because a drug maker is not likely to see revenues fall during a recession like an automobile maker, and therefore, not all debt is the same in terms of risk. As I mentioned in my last article on Teva, Warren Buffett invested in this company when it had roughly this same level of debt and he obviously was comfortable with the investment.

According to the latest data from Yahoo Finance, Mylan has about $302 million in cash on the balance sheet and about $11.24 billion per year in revenues. Book value is stated at $23.03 per share, so this stock also trades for a significant discount to book value.

Teva Chairman Just Bought About $2 Million Worth Of Stock:

On June 3, 2019, Sol Barrer, the Chairman of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries purchased 111,000 shares at $8.98 per share. The following day, he bought 104,500 shares at $9.60. These two transactions represent about $2 million worth of recent stock purchases from a person that knows the company and the industry extremely well since he serves as a director for a number of other companies. Some investors who are panic selling and short sellers that are selling their shares are doing it at levels where the Chairman is loading up and that should make investors think before selling this stock at multi-year lows.

It is also worth noting that CNBC reported that Warren Buffett made an investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in 2018 that was worth about $358 million. At the time this investment was made, the company had a similar level of debt, there was also a price-fixing lawsuit and lawsuits over opioids, and he still saw value in this stock. That being said, he is clearly down on this position and it would be great to see him buy more shares now. That would likely spark renewed interest in this stock.

Fear Based Panic Selling, Margin Call Selling, and Short Selling Will Soon Fade:

As we all know, stocks tend to overshoot to the upside in times of optimism and overshoot to the downside when there are negative headlines and sentiment. A sharp sell-off can also trigger panic selling, margin call selling, and short selling. Shorts have definitely piled on recently in these stocks as they hope to capitalize on downside momentum, panic, and negativity. That can create a temporary disconnect from the fundamentals of a company and I believe that is what we have seen in these stocks. When you evaluate the many billions lost in market cap in each of these stocks with the potential settlement of what could be just a couple of billion dollars for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and far less for Mylan, the market has gone too far with the selling. When you consider that both of these companies are solidly profitable and trading for just about four times earnings estimates, that also indicates the market has probably become way too bearish with these ridiculously low valuations. Finally, litigation can get dragged out for years by defendants and then they can appeal, so even as the market has recently hacked about $10 billion off of Teva's market capitalization, and about $5 billion off of Mylan's valuation, these legal claims are of no immediate financial consequence and each company continues to churn out profits.

The recent headlines will fade and shorts will cover, margin call and panic selling will also fade and investors will focus on some of the positives at these companies including upcoming earnings results. For the second quarter of 2019, Mylan is expected to report (on August 6) nearly $1 per share in earnings. That is extremely impressive for a stock that trades at just about $17 per share. For the second quarter of 2019, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is expected to report (on August 1) about 55 cents per share in earnings. Also very impressive considering the current share price. Pfizer (PFE), which is also being sued for price-fixing at its generic drug division and also being sued for opioid claims, is expected to report earnings of 78 cents per share, for the second quarter of 2019. Pfizer trades for about $42 per share and is expected to earn significantly less than Mylan next quarter, yet you can buy Mylan for less than half the price of Pfizer's stock. That is a huge market disparity, especially considering all these drug makers are facing legal claims. We have not seen the panic selling and shorts successfully attacking this stock and a big reason for this is because Pfizer has a market capitalization of nearly $240 billion. That is too big for shorts to bring down, especially when they can prey (for now) on Mylan with a market capitalization of roughly $9 billion and Teva which has about the same valuation.

Based on book value and earnings per share, I believe these two stocks represent enormous value in the current market environment and as history shows (in hindsight), buying these stocks now will probably give investors with courage some very large rewards. There is a good chance that the current valuations in these stocks will appear to be as idiotic as the lows seen in many other case examples cited earlier, whether it is Bank of America trading for $5 per share or others when they faced litigation and negative headlines.

Potential Downside Risks:

It appears that generic drug pricing has stabilized and that is good news for the industry; however, if prices were to decline significantly, that could delay or diminish a rebound in these beaten-down stocks. A market correction could also keep pressure on these stocks; however, with both down by 50% from the highs, I expect that these stocks would outperform since the valuation is already so compressed, especially compared to rest of the market.

Buying Strategy:

At current levels, I have a loss on both my Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Mylan positions, but I continue to buy more each week and expect that these stocks will both see sharp rebounds in the not too distant future. History shows us that just about every company sees negative headlines and legal issues at one point or another and that these are often big buying opportunities. I will continue to buy a bit more each week to get a good average cost basis, and I expect a rebound and a short covering rally in the near term. Longer-term, I expect that both of these stocks can trade back towards the respective 52-week highs which for Teva is around $26 per share and for Mylan is $42.50 per share. This represents major upside potential in the long term and these stocks offer an excellent risk to reward ratio at current levels.

Conclusion:

Show me a drug company that is not or has not been sued for alleged price fixing or for other issues and I will show you one that does not exist. These legal issues are part of being in business. If you take an unemotional view and focus on the fundamentals, it is logical to conclude that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is very undervalued and once the legal issues are resolved through settlements, this stock can once again trade at much higher levels. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares went down to around $14 in December when the market was having a correction and then it rebounded sharply to around $20 per share in January, so this stock does make big upside moves in a short time frame. Mylan could also be poised for a similar move. I believe both of these stocks have very significant upside potential in the next 3 to 5 years for investors who buy now. I see Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares trading at $30 in the future and Mylan at around $40 per share.

If you want updates on these stocks in the future or other deep value and contrarian investing ideas, please consider following me. I have earned a five-star rating at Tipranks.com. I have recently started posting updates on my Seeking Alpha Blog and by following me, you will have a chance to get these updates on stocks and investing strategies.

Data is sourced from Yahoo Finance. No guarantees or representations are made. There can be typos or errors in calculations in the above data, so please verify and make your own calculations. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MYL, TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.