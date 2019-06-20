V. F. Corporation: A Dividend For All Seasons

The Right Stuff For Dividend Growth Investors

In a recent article, I highlighted two dividend-growth stocks in the consumer/apparel industry with the right stuff for long-term minded investors. These stocks share a couple of business traits that set them apart from their competitors, not including the fact they pay fabulous dividends and are supported by consumer trends. What I consider to be the right stuff is a mass appeal, widespread availability, a diversified product line, profitability, and dividends.

By mass appeal I mean these companies make clothes that most people will like, they are not overly trendy or fashionable and they are highly affordable. By widespread availability, I mean these companies sell clothes through branded brick and mortar stores but they sell more through their online outlet and even more through the wholesale pipeline. Brands from both can be found in Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), Macy's (M), and many other well-known retail locations. Diversified product lines, well these companies make clothes for kids and adults, men and women, boys and girls, in lines for outdoor, indoor, dress-up, and casual situations.

In this article, I am going to dig a little deeper into the one stock I think head and shoulders above the other, V. F. Corporation (VFC).

V. F. Corporation

V. F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. There used to be a Jeans segment but that was recently spun off.

The spin-off, Kontoor Brands, encompasses the Lee, Wrangler, and Republic brands. Brands still within the VFC fold include but are not limited to North Face, Timberland, Smartwool, Jansport, Dickies, Eastpak, and Vans. Vans is a leading brand in today's market, I see it everywhere I go, and another possible spin-off for the company down the road.

A survey conducted earlier this year by Piper Jaffrey found that Vans are the second most popular brand behind Nike among teens. I can say from experience that Vans are a brand with staying power, I have been wearing them myself since the early 80s. Regardless of the spinoff potential, Vans will be a pillar of revenue for the company post-jeans spinoff long into the future.

Revenue growth over the past five years has been stellar. Solid double-digit growth has slowed to high single digits but is expected to continue at that pace this year and next at least. Earnings comparisons will have to be adjusted to account for the jeans spinoff but the guidance is good. Full-year 2019 is expected to produce 15% to 17% EPS-growth ex-Kontoor, 2020 is the same.

The company ranks well versus its competitors in terms of growth. Revenue growth, EBITDA growth, EPS growth, free cash flow growth, ROE growth, and working capital growth are all well above the industry median. VFC scores are very high in terms of profitability which bodes well for the dividend and dividend growth. Gross margins are above 51% and 15 points higher than the industry average. Net income margin is above 9.0% and nearly double the average.

Value to shareholders is also quite high relative to peers. Return on equity and return on net assets are three times the industry average, return on capital two times.

A Great Dividend, But It Will Cost You

The only downside is that the stock's price is expensive relative to its peers. The company is trading about 26x forward earnings right now while most in the industry are closer to 16x forward earnings. The factor that mitigates valuation is the dividend, the dividend health, and the dividend growth outlook. VFC has been increasing its distribution steadily for 45 years, pays a safe distribution, and has a high probability for future increases.

The yield is only about 2.3% at today's share prices but that is still above the broad-market S&P 500 (SPY) average. The payout ratio is a bit high at 56% but still within acceptable levels. The 5-year average growth rate is also a tad high, 15%, which is both good and bad. On the one hand, faster distribution growth means better total returns over the long-term, on the other if the distribution grows too fast, growth is less sustainable.

For now, with revenue and earnings growth in the forecast, and industry-leading margins fueling those earnings, future dividend increases are virtually guaranteed at or near the current pace. The balance sheet also supports this view. Cash on hand, accounts receivable, and inventory (one of the highest inventory turnover rates in the business) are more than 150% of current liabilities, so there are profits and cash flow to pay distributions.

The Bottom Line

This stock is easy to recommend. It is in a high-growth sector, Consumer Discretionary. It has the right stuff to outperform its competitors. It has revenue and earnings growth in the forecast. It pays a good dividend, and it has a high probability of future dividend increases. I'm in, V. F. Corporation is a buy and after looking at the charts, I can say that others agree with me.

The stock has been moving steadily higher since its post-earnings bottom about a month ago. The price is fast approaching the current all-time high and may easily break to new highs. The average analyst is bullish/very bullish on this stock with a consensus target near $94. My target is closer to $115 once the break to highs is established.

These are the stats from the first two weeks performance for the first round of picks made with the Technical Investor strategy. -The average return in TWO WEEKS is over 5%.

-There were four announced dividend payments

-There was one dividend increase

-There was one special dividend, worth 1.8% yield.

-The best performer is Sonic Automotive. This stock alone is returning 30% in paper profits. If that's the kind of performance you want from your dividend portfolio you need to invest in the Technical Investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.