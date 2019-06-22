20% Annual Distribution Growth Through 2021, Record Earnings, Upped Guidance Again: Oasis Midstream

It's 18.5% below analysts' lowest price target, and has received multiple upward earnings estimates from analysts in the past month.

The yield over current cost will grow to 12%-plus in 2020, and to over 14% in 2021.

OMP is yielding 10%, with growing coverage also - it hit 1.6X in Q1 '19.

We added Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) to the HDS+ portfolio about five months ago, in January 2019. Thus far, OMP has kept pace with the market, but it's early days yet - this company has a clear growth path through 2021 due to its business model.

OMP's parent/sponsor is Oasis Petroleum (OAS), which owns 67.6% of the LP.

OMP has steadily acquired more of the 3 DevCo's it began with in its 2017 IPO. It now owns 100% of Bighorn, ~35% of Bobcat, and 70% of Beartooth.

These assets are all located in the Williston basin, and it generates most of its revenues through 15-year, fixed-fee contracts for providing crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services for OAS.

However, there's room to grow in another basin also: Parent OAS also owns acreage in the Delaware Basin - 34 core locations with potential upside to 56 locations.

(Source: OMP site)

New Deal For Delaware Assets:

On the Q1 2019 earnings call, management announced that, "the Boards of Oasis and our general partner have approved a dedication by Oasis of acreage for crude oil gathering and water gathering and disposal. Under this new arrangement, OMP will spend an additional $53 million to $57 million on building out midstream infrastructure, including the purchase of existing midstream assets in the Delaware from Oasis Petroleum."

"OMP will form a new development company called Panther DevCo, which will be 100% owned by OMP. Final agreements have not been executed, but the Boards did approve the arrangements on similar terms to the existing commercial agreements between Oasis and OMP in the Williston Basin."

"We expect key features of the agreements to include fixed fee at market rate, 15-year terms, and overall balanced midstream terms and conditions between both parties. OMP expects 2019 EBITDA for Panther DevCo to range between $1 million and $3 million, which is included in our updated EBITDA estimate."

(Source: OMP site)

2019 Guidance Increased:

As a result of this new deal, OMP is increasing its 2019 EBITDA estimate to $158 million - $166 million, compared to $148 million - $157 million as of the February 2019 update.

(Source: OMP site)

Management also increased its distribution coverage guidance for 2019: "As we look to the second quarter of 2019, we expect an improvement in coverage to about 1.7x to 1.9x. Coverage is expected to improve further through 2019 and exit the fourth quarter at approximately 1.9x to 2x. This is meaningful improvement from our February guidance, reflecting the incremental third-party contributions and early contributions from the Delaware dedication." (Source: Q1 '19 call)

20% Annual Distribution Growth:

This further supports OMP's commitment to 20% annual distribution growth through 2021. This table details the projected yields for 2019 through 2021 at OMP's current $19.56 price.

Management expects to pay $2.02 in 2019, which equals a very attractive 10.33% yield, but it gets better in 2020, when that 20% distribution growth will give us a 12.39% yield over cost. The yield over current cost would then increase to 14.87% in 2021:

We used the estimated Q2 '19 August payout of $.49 to calculate OMP's forward yield of 10.02%. But, as we pointed out above, the 2019 yield will be closer to 10.33%.

Distribution coverage has averaged 1.33X over the past four quarters, with Q1 2019 hitting a high of 1.6X:

Since OMP IPO'd in September '17, there were only two distributions in the 12 months previous to the current trailing 12 months - $.3725 for Q4 '17 and $.3925 for Q1 '18, hence the 129% distribution/unit growth.

Taxes:

OMP issues a K-1 at tax time to unitholders. It goes ex-dividend and pays its distributions in February, May, August and November.

Earnings:

OMP lists EBITDA 2 ways on its income statements - total adjusted EBITDA includes its non-controlling interests in the three DevCos, and adjusted EBITDA attributable to OMP LP strips out the non-controlling interests. Either way, both categories have had continuing growth over the past four quarters.

Sequentially, revenues, EBITDA, and DCF all hit company records again in Q1 '19:

Performance:

OMP has outperformed the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF (AMP) and the market so far in 2019, gaining 22.33%, which doesn't include the $.92 in distributions it has paid out so far this year.

Analysts' Price Targets and Estimates:

We can't blame the analysts - OMP has received multiple upward earnings estimate revisions over the past 30 days:

(Source: YahooFinance)

At $19.56, it's 18.5% below analysts' lowest price target of $24.00 and 26.36% below the average $26.56 price target:

Valuations:

OMP's trailing yield and price/sales are in line with peer averages while its price/DCF is a bit cheaper. Its price/book is a bit higher than average, while its EV/EBITDA of 5.12X is much lower than other high yield midstream LP's we cover.

Financials:

All of OMP's financial metrics outshine peer averages, including debt leverage:

We looked at OMP's net debt/EBITDA leverage two ways - using total adjusted EBITDA, which includes its non-controlling interests, and also using adjusted EBITDA without its non-controlling interests.

Either way, OMP's leverage is much lower than its peer average of 3.88X. The total trailing EBITDA debt leverage figure is 1.79, while the leverage not including the non-controlling interests EBITDA is 2.7X:

Risks:

Parent company OAS faces a $100M lawsuit from Mirada Energy, which claims that OAS, OPNA, and OMS violated agreements with Mirada. The trial was scheduled for May 2019, but there haven't been any updates as of yet.

OAS has generated ~$959M in adjusted EBITDA in 2018, and has a market cap of $1.81B.

"The Company believes that Mirada’s claims are without merit, that the Company has complied with its obligations under the applicable agreements and that some of Mirada’s claims are grounded in agreements which do not apply to the Company. The Company filed an answer denying all of Mirada’s claims and intends and continues to vigorously defend against Mirada’s claims." (Source: OAS Q1 '18 10Q)

Debt and Liquidity:

As of March 31, 2019, OMP had ~$5M in cash and $345M drawn under its credit revolver. Debt to first quarter annualized EBITDA was 2.7x and we see this dropping below 2.5x by year-end.

Subsequent to the first quarter, OMP entered into an amendment to its revolving credit facility to increase the aggregate amount of commitments from $400M up to $475M. The new facility also provides for the ability to further increase commitments to $675M.

(Source: OMP site)

Parent Company:

Parent OAS gives OMP a solid footing in the Williston and Delaware basins. Its management has deleveraged down to 2.4X net debt/EBITDA, and had $857M of availability on its credit facility, as of 3/31/19.

(Source: OMP site)

OAS just received upgrades from Moody's last week: "Moody's Investors Service upgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc.'s Corporate Family Rating to B1 from B2, senior unsecured notes rating to B2 from B3 and the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-2 from SGL-3. The rating outlook remains stable."

Summary:

This quote from the Q1 '19 earnings call really sums it up for OMP:

"We've got great coverage, we've got a great balance sheet, and we have good longevity and view into our ability to grow distributions over time."

We rate OMP a strong buy, based upon its distribution and coverage growth, strong balance sheet, future growth prospects, and discounted price, which is 18.5% below analysts' lowest price target.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how our portfolio has beaten the market since its inception.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.