Pacific Biosciences Stumbles As The U.K. Raises Concerns About Illumina's Bid

I continue to believe that PACB's standalone value is $6.50, though a deal collapse would probably drive the shares below that in the short-term.

While a quick look at their respective market caps would perhaps suggest that Illumina’s (ILMN) acquisition of Pacific Biosciences (PACB) (“PacBio”) is no big deal, regulators in the U.K. don’t seem to agree, as the country’s antitrust office (the Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA) has notified the companies that it will likely move to a Phase II review of the deal. At best, such an extension will delay the close of the deal. At worst, the deal will be rejected and PacBio will be forced to go it alone.

I highlighted this risk in my last article on PacBio, and I can’t say I’m that altogether surprised by it. The good news, such as it is, is that doubts about the deal reaching completion have already been priced in and the company does still have a worthwhile future on a standalone basis. While I believe that the CMA’s objections are off-base and that PacBio now trades below standalone fair value, this remains a situation with above-average risk and volatility.

A Curious, Albeit Not Shocking, Decision

The U.K.’s CMA has announced that, based upon its Phase I review of the Illumina-PacBio deal, it cannot sign off on the deal as is. While the two companies have a brief window of time to address the issues raised in the announcement, the deal will almost certainly be referred to a Phase II review. At best, that will delay the close of the deal until the fourth quarter of 2019 (as per Illumina), and at worst the deal may be permanently blocked.

The CMA has not released the full text of its decision as of this writing, but the briefing it released makes me wonder whether the people responsible for the review really understand what they’re looking at.

The CMA’s position is that the deal “could remove potentially the most significant competitive threat to Illumina,” and thus lead to higher costs and/or lower product quality and innovation in the field. That’s an … ambitious assessment of PacBio and its recent Sequel II / SMRT Cell 8M chip. Over the last twelve months, PacBio has generated $76 million in revenue against $3,397 million from Illumina. Looking at the sell-side estimates, the lowest estimates for Illumina for 2019 and 2020 are $3.7 billion and $4.2 billion, respectively, while the highest estimates for PacBio are $108 million and $157 million. Somehow, I don’t think Illumina management is cowering in fear under their desks that the big, bad PacBio will blow their house down.

Obviously I’m being facetious here. PacBio has what I do believe (and have often written) is the best technology for long read-length sequencing, an area where Illumina’s technology just doesn’t operate as well. And I do believe that long read-length sequencing is set to outgrow the overall sequencing market, as long read-length sequencing offers particular advantages in areas like structural variant analysis, off-target gene editing effects, plant genomics, and bacteria sequencing.

The “but” is that long-read sequencing is, at best, not even 10% of the overall sequencing market today and it takes some fairly aggressive assumptions to get to a 20% to 30% share even after 15 years of above-average market growth.

It’s also worth remembering that PacBio isn’t the only game in town, but it’s a pretty sparsely-populated town. Oxford Nanopore has made a lot of noise about its technology for long read-length sequencing, and while there has been a great deal more smoke than fire from Oxford Nano over the years, they do at least have products on the market now. Unfortunately, that’s about it. 10X Genomics has also made some noise in the long-read market, but seems to be focusing on somewhat different applications, and there are a few other credible companies out there with technologies designed to improve the long-read performance of short-read technologies (genome assembly, mostly). In terms of real long-read sequencing technology, though, it’s pretty much PacBio and Oxford.

I’m not conspiracy-minded enough to think that the CMA is taking this action to shield Oxford Nano from competition (or at least not entirely), but it is nevertheless true that PacBio’s technology coupled with Illumina’s sales and marketing (and balance sheet) support would make life much harder for U.K.-based Oxford Nano.

What Happens Next?

Illumina has forged some strategic relationships (marketing relationships, mostly) with various long-read enablers over the years, but I don’t think that company disavowing those deals would do much to change the CMA’s mind about this deal. Likewise, I don’t think that disgorging the technology it acquired with Moleculo six years ago would be feasible (or likely even all that relevant).

The best chance for Illumina and PacBio is likely in trying to convince the CMA to look at the impact of this deal on the sequencing market as a whole (relatively minor) rather than its impact on the long-read sequencing market, and to highlight the fact that it is unlikely (if not highly improbable) that long-read sequencing will ever be more than a small (or smallish) piece of the overall sequencing market. Unfortunately, there’s a credible counter-argument that Illumina is doing this deal largely to ensure that it has the same controlling position in long-read sequencing that it has long enjoyed in short-read sequencing.

The Outlook

If the CMA’s concerns can be mollified, PACB shareholders will get $8/share in cash, probably in about six months from now. If the CMA remains set against the deal, Illumina will likely have to drop it, and PacBio should be entitled to a break-up fee worth a little less than $100 million. That sum won’t get PacBio to breakeven free cash flow in my model, so further financing would be needed. Given that I think a total collapse of the deal would push the stock down fairly sharply at first, I think the company would look to get by for a while on that break-up fee, establish the launch trajectory for the Sequel II/SMRT 8M and then try to do a secondary equity offering on the back of that.

As I discussed in my last article, my standalone value for PACB is around $6.50, and that includes the break-up fee and further financing needs. That fair value is underpinned by a long-term revenue growth estimate of over 20%, with PACB reaching almost $300 million in revenue in 2023 and almost $600 million in 2028.

The Bottom Line

While the price of PacBio is below my $6.50 fair value as I write this, it’s only just below and it may have moved up before this article is published. In any case, I think $6.50 should be a fundamental floor for the shares, even though I do expect the shares to trade below that level in the immediate aftermath of a deal collapse (should that happen…).

Between my $6.50 standalone fair value estimate and the $8 deal price (which you could discount at the going Treasury rate if you want to be more analytically rigorous), the adjusted fair value is really just a function of how you view the probability of a deal. A 50/50 shot gives you a fair value of around $7.25, while 33% deal approval odds gives a target around $7. I consider that a workable target for now, and while there’s still downside risk if the deal collapses, it’s a potential trading opportunity to consider, and particularly for those investors who’d be willing to hold on to PacBio as a longer-term play on its long-read sequencing technology.

