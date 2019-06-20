Silver Weekly: Well Poised To Rally Further

We expect SLV to make higher highs in near term. Our end-month target for SLV is $14.40/share.

Focus on the Fed: Unlike Goldman, we think that the Fed will deliver sufficient dovishness to the market to avert a disappointment risk.

While speculative/ETF positioning in silver has improved in recent weeks, it remains relatively much lighter than that in gold. This points to a possible outperformance of SLV in the near term.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the iShares® Silver Trust (SLV).

We remain bullish on SLV, expecting higher highs in the coming months.

While spec/ETF positioning has improved in recent weeks following the dovish Fed shift, we think that there is plenty of room for further improvement. Silver's positioning remains relatively much more negative than gold's, which suggests that SLV could outperform GLD in the near term.

We expect the Fed to satisfy market participants' desire for dovishness this week, which should underpin the rally in SLV.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

The iShares Silver Trust ETF

SLV seeks to track the performance of silver spot prices by physically holding silver bars in England or New York.

The physically-backed methodology used by SLV prevents investors from getting hurt by the current contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot) contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

Its expense ratio is 0.50% per year.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

The speculative community turned net long Comex silver in the week to June 11 for the first time since April, according to the latest COT data.

Over June 4-11, non-commercials lifted their gross long exposure by 1,333 tonnes and reduced their gross short exposure by 393 tonnes, resulting in a net increase of 1,727 tonnes, which represents about 6% of annual physical demand for silver.

However, the speculative community remains net sellers in the year to date, having reduced its net spec length by 4,629 tonnes - 16% of annual physical demand for silver.

As silver's spec positioning is still extremely light both on an absolute basis and relative to gold, we think there is plenty of dry powder from non-commercials to deploy on the long side.

Implications for SLV: The current wave of speculative buying is likely to push Comex silver spot prices higher in the coming weeks, which in turn will boost SLV's value.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought 51 tonnes of silver last week, according to our estimates. This marks a third straight week of net inflows into silver ETF holdings.

In the year to date, however, ETF investors remain net sellers of 243 tonnes of silver in contrast with gold for which ETF investors are net buyers over the corresponding period.

Source: Orchid Research

In our view, investors have preferred gold over silver because silver has less reliable safe-haven characteristics and silver is more sensitive to the economic cycle.

Given the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China (but also Japan, Mexico, Europe), global industrial production growth could be below trend this year, which in turn would impact industrial demand for silver (which accounts for more than 50% of global physical demand for silver).

Implications for SLV: Although silver ETF inflows have been more modest than gold ETF inflows in recent weeks, they are still positive and, as such, have a positive impact on silver's monetary demand. This should reinforce the uptrend in Comex silver spot prices, thereby benefiting SLV's performance.

Focus on the Fed

The Fed will release its monetary policy decision on June 20. While the market does not expect a rate cut at the June FOMC meeting, it expects the Fed to signal a possible rate cut at the July meeting.

The key question is whether the Fed will satisfy market participants' high desire for dovishness. According to Goldman Sachs, markets are too aggressively priced for rate cuts and have overestimated the dovish shift indicated by the recent Fed speech.

To wit:

We take much less signal than other commentators and market participants from Chair Powell's promise that "as always, we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion." In our view, this was not a strong hint of an upcoming cut but was simply meant to provide reassurance that the FOMC is well aware of the risks.

Although Goldman Sachs acknowledges that there has been plenty of talk about rate cuts, it holds that only a few Fed officials have actually argued that rate cuts are appropriate.

Source: Goldman

While Goldman Sachs' argument for "Fed disappointment" is valid, we think that the Fed will make sure to avoid disappointing "doved-up" market expectations in order to avert a too brutal tightening of financial conditions.

Although the implications of escalating trade tensions for the US economic outlook are not visible, the Fed is aware that growth could slow markedly over the next year in case of a prolongation of these trade tensions.

As Paul Tudor Jones said recently in a recent interview:

Remember we've had 75 years of expanding globalization and trade, and we built the machine around the belief that's the way the world's going to be. Now all of a sudden it's stopped, and we are reversing that. When you break something like that, the consequences won't be seen at first, it might be seen one year, two years, three years later. That would make one think that it's possible that we go into a recession.

In sum, contrary to Goldman Sachs, we think that the Fed's stance will be sufficiently dovish to come in line with market expectations, which should therefore have a negative impact on the dollar and US (nominal and real interest rates) and thus a positive effect on SLV.

Conclusion

The Fed's dovish turn, which initially triggered the positive swing in sentiment in favor of silver, is likely to be confirmed at the forthcoming Fed's meeting. In such a case, we expect the macro environment to remain conducive to a stronger SLV, due to an increase in monetary demand caused by the resulting fall in the dollar and US real interest rates.

Given silver's relatively more negative positioning than gold's, we believe that SLV will outperform GLD in the near term, which should result in a weaker GLD:SLV ratio.

Our end-month target for SLV is $14.40/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.